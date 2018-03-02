Dick’s egregious ‘if even one life is saved’ gun control lie

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that its stores would no longer sell “assault-style” weapons and nobody under the age of 21 would be allowed to purchase firearms of any kind.
That’s fine; that’s a capitalistic oh-well moment, that’s all. But why insult the intelligence of the American people in the process? The corporate statement accompanying this announcement contained a disgusting line of thought that has no place in American policy-making society, and it’s one that’s commonly used by the left as the lead-in to some sort of strangling piece of legislation.
It’s one that goes like this: If only one life can be saved — fill in the blank.
Politicians cite this with eye-rolling frequency.
If only one life can be saved, this ban on children riding in the front seat would’ve done its job.
If only one life can be saved, this prohibition against pain meds will be justified.
If only one life can be saved, this requirement that cough medicine be taken off the over-the-counter sales’ shelves will be worthwhile.
Politicos, ever on the alert for the winds bringing votes, are always trying save people’s lives through regulations and laws and legislation that have the cumulative effect of leaving the citizens in a permanent state of No Can Do — in a society where all is regulated and individual freedoms are stripped. The lifesaving results of these regulations are more often than not negligible. But it’s an easy sell; the old “if only one life can be saved” is a solid go-to for politicians because it makes them sound caring and concerned, and doesn’t require a high standard of proof to show the ends, the loss of individual rights, justify the regulatory means.
Now comes Dick’s.
Dick’s, a private company with a lot of bread that’s been buttered by gun sales, announced via a corporate letter that it’s not only putting a stop to sales of “assault-style rifles” in all its stores, including Field & Stream, as well as sales of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, and of all firearms to those under the age of 21. But also, the company goes further, calling on legislators to do pretty much the same — and the company does so by invoking the weak, very weak and deceptive “if only we can save one” argument to boot.
How to prove a life saved by a sale not made? Elephant, meet room.
But Dick’s has left the building.
“[W]e implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations,” Dick’s corporate letter from CEO Edward Stack read. “Ban assault-style firearms, raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks, require universal background checks … ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms, close the private sale and gun show loophole.”
Then this, in closing: “Some will say these steps can’t guarantee tragedies like Parkland will never happen again. They may be correct — but if common sense reform is enacted and even one life is saved, it will have been worth it.”
No. Stripping guns from the hands of law-abiding citizens based on an unproven fantasy land idea that doing so can save one life is not common sense. It’s what the anti-gun zealots argue.
And it’s just as easy to flip it and say this: We need to arm teachers in the schools because if only one student can be saved by an administrator fighting off an intruder, then it’s worth it.
We need a federal firearms law that allows all law-abiding citizens to tote their guns anywhere and everywhere, across all state lines, because if only one person is saved by an armed individual fighting off a surprise assault from a crazed attacker, then it’s worth it.
We need a concealed carry law that crosses all state lines and supersedes all state bans, because if only one person is saved from this deterrent-type policy, then it’s worth it.
See how that works?
“We support and respect the Second Amendment,” Stack said in his corporate letter.
Well, no, not really — not when that so-called support and respect of a long-held societal right, a God-given and governmental-backed right, is so easily tossed to the side for an argument that just doesn’t make sense. That’s just called a cave. And justifying the cave based on the maybe-save of one? Well, that’s just called a lie, and an intelligence-insulting one, at that.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
” A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
So h0w is any request to prevent law abiding citizens from having effective guns “Respecting” the 2nd amendment?
Every one should note the wording on this amendment, as compared to others – “…Shall not be infringed” as opposed to the 1st amendment “Congress shall make no law…”. The 2nd amendment clearly states that NO government level (city, state, federal, UN) OR BRANCH (Legislative, Judicial, Executive) has the power to interfere with it – EVEN during martial law. Any person who has taken an oath to defend the constitution (all congressmen, all Judges, all executive members, all military, all law enforcement) is lying when they advocate or enforce any of the laws on the books restricting any type of firearms in the hands of citizens. For other citizens to advocate this shows willful disregard for the constitution and disrespect to the Nation’s founding principle of freedom.
GREAT! We will welcome all the Dick’s leadership and personnel at the next Pro-Life rally and have ads stating that if they can just stop the murder of babies at 60 million!
Dicks is another store that I am boycotting. Oh, how I love politically correct CEO liberal loons!
What about the opposite side of the argument? “If the life of only one law abiding citizen can be saved by their ability to have a legally owned gun, then selling guns is worth it.” Evidently Dicks is more interested in making a political statement than giving customers of theirs the ability to protect themselves when a bad guy has a gun. And make no mistake, all the laws in the world will NOT stop the bad guys from having and using guns for illegal activities. The good guys just won’t be able to protect themselves against the bad guys.
I guess I won’t be shopping at dick’s anymore.
If the justification level is “saving one life”, how about banning bathtubs?
Well I will no longer be buying anything from Dick’s nor will I ever set foot in one.
Seat belts are required in cars but some people are still killed wearing them now just tell me how not selling certen guns is going to save one life. Where was Dick’s when Kain killed Able with a rock? Dick’s Sporting Goods your are a moron of the highest degree along with all leftest who wont to take our guns.
I heard the “if only” and “save one life” argument the first time and realized after 5 seconds that it was nothing but one big lie. It was concocted for one reason only – to distract and lead the conversation off on a tangent. Dick’s change in corporate policy will not really change a thing. What it will change is their profits going down. I have always bought my guns from independent dealers and always will. If some one wants to do a mass shooting they will do a mass shooting. The only way to stop them is hardened targets, vigilant people, and concealed carry. Ask Israel. That is what they have done and it works.
Asking a progressive to use common sense is like teaching a Lion to be a vegetarian. It killed the Lion too.
“It’s one that goes like this: If only one life can be saved — fill in the blank.”
OK.
It’s one that goes like this: If only one life can be saved — execute all abortion doctors. What do I win?
This would be a lot more impressive if they had not promised the same thing after Sandy Hook.
The gun and the age of the buyer is not the issue, the mental condition of the person buying the gun is. A proper background check, and proper reporting of mental issues is a problem. The policies of Miami’s school system are to blame for this one. If they were intelligent, and not influenced by the federal government, he would have been unable to buy those guns.
I will not be going to Dick’s for anything. I have plenty of other selections who are not trying to be PC. PC is for losers, and I will not participate.
Quack psychologists put them on dangerous psychotropic drugs and then you wonder why they flip out. No let’s blame guns?
PIck the low hanging fruit if your not intelligent enough to do the hard work of using your head for something besides a hat rack.
This is a sporting goods store and doesn’t know the difference in an assault weapon and a semi auto needs to close up shop and sell umbrellas for snowflakes.
BTW automatic rifles have been basically outlawed for years.
Just another retailer that I will NEVER shop at–Welcome to the NFL.