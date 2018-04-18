Dick’s destroying all the guns it pulled from its shelves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.
Dicks made headlines in February when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum-age rules for firearms.
Dick’s is based in the Pittsburgh area. The company’s decision to destroy the guns was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Dicks Sporting Goods destroying the Second Amendment! Too many liberal CEO’s running companies!
I dont understand people let alone a company that believes removing guns from stores or from individuals, how do they justify it, removing it wont remove a terrorist action, whether from domestic or foreign?
When you remove guns from law abiding citizens, only the ones seeking to operate outside the law will have guns. They will NOT turn them in! Then only the criminals will own guns, they will have semi automatic and fully automatic, and we will be defenseless… then we can thank those who cannot see the real truth like Dicks… BAD move! why dont you just draw targets on homes without guns next… lets make it really really easy for the criminals!! Look bottom line… Guns dont kill people, People kill people… if they dont have your gun they will just use a knife or any other weapon they can find or make.
Add to that, when you remove the capacity to purchase firearms, to ME that IS suppressing the right to own guns.. IF you can’t buy it, you can’t own it! One of my former Navy buddies lives in a town, where other than the ONE PAWN shop in town that occasionally has guns to sell, their only place to go to buy them for 40+ miles WAS their local dicks.. So now he’s limited to traveling 50+ miles to another town, OR waiting and hoping the local pawn shop gets in a gun he wants…
Every time I hear of a business catering to liberal views I know being in such a story puts me in close proximity to them.
Believe me, there is nothing less enjoyable in life than having to talk to a liberal
They are always right, dominate the conversation, listen to no other point of view than their own failed reasoning. They bully, pout, throw tantrums, whine, complain, and in general act like overgrown babies
If Dick’s wants them could not think of a more appropriate punishment than they have to deal with them, and thanks for exposing yourself as one
Very bad. I wonder how all those who died during and since the American revolution would feel about this abandonment of the 2nd amendment?
We need heroes today. Not capitulation. How long do you think Dick’s will be in business after this move?
HOpefully for not much longer. I will be DRINKING myself drunk the day i hear they go under…
I’m in favor of Dick’s destroying their buildings. You know they will pass the expense of their stupidity onto the consumer. Go to Cabela’s.
Jack the Ripper did not use a gun. 911 they used box cutters…
Guns do not kill people.
Dick’s is now… openly “sporting” hoods.
Dicks Sporting Goods is now and always has been a joke. That’s why I refuse to shop there.
I’d love to see, say on Wheel of fortune, someone who picked up one of those ‘tokens’ for 1k or even 10k that was FOR Dicks refuse to accept it on air…
Glad I’m not a stockholder! Their next quarterly earning statement will be an interesting read as they explain why sales and earnings are in the tank!
That’s actually very good. The manufacturers were already paid for them, now they can’t be used at all, so more will be made. More profit for the gun makers! Some will learn that all this anti-2A crap is bad for business and change their ways. The ones who don’t will suffer losses because of their inability to use and apply logic. Oops, sorry. Liberals will never learn to use and apply logic, only feelings, emotions, and never-ending regurgitation of the same propaganda over and over again.
That’s just pure “gun abuse”. I guess because firearms are generally not returnable once purchased. I wonder how many of these so called destroyed guns will end up in the hands of criminals or worse, south of the border like Eric Holder did?
no real American will enter dicks again
Removing he guns is one thing, but destroying them is over the top, spiteful, and in your face.