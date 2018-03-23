Dick’s CEO: Gun control ‘transcends our company’s bottom line’

Dick’s Sporting Goods Chairman and CEO Edward Stack, who recently tightened restrictions on firearms sales following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is calling on Congress to “do their jobs” and act on gun control.
In an op-ed for The Washington Post published Wednesday, Mr. Stack wrote that while he supports the Second Amendment, America’s gun laws “are not squarely focused on keeping all of us safe — especially our children.”
“Some members of Congress are committed to change, but not enough are willing to set aside partisanship to find a solution. I continue to call on lawmakers in both parties to talk with each other with the expressed intent to act,” he wrote. “We understand this is a complex issue and Congress has a number of constituencies with broad agendas. But we hope Congress will take notice of not only what students are saying but also what the private sector is telling it.”
Last month, in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Dick’s raised the minimum age for all gun purchases to 21 and banned the sales of semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. The company has since posted a deeper-than-expected sales decline, but Mr. Stack said that was to be expected.
“The announcement we made two weeks ago is not going to be positive from a traffic and sales standpoint,” he said last week in an earnings call with Wall Street analysts. “We’ve had some pushback, and we knew that was going to happen.”
In his op-ed, Mr. Stack said gun reform “transcends our company’s bottom line.”
“We suspected that speaking out would have a negative impact on our business. But this was about our values and standing up for what we think is right,” he wrote. “After we announced our new firearms policy, we were gratified that Walmart, Kroger, L.L. Bean and REI showed courage and leadership by announcing their own new policies. We hope others in the private and public sectors join us in this effort.
“A group of us in corporate America have taken a stand, made hard choices and enacted reforms on our own because we firmly believe it’s the right thing to do for our kids and for our country,” he continued. “The kids in Florida and across the nation have taken a stand and been brave enough to make their voices heard.
“The majority of Americans are demanding that members of Congress take a stand and be brave enough to do their jobs,” he concluded.
Must be tough when you have to write an op-ed piece to defend a ridiculous business decision. If Mr. Stack wants to make a change then he should run for elected office and work to change the law and not arbitrarily make law within the walls of his stores. We have Dick’s stores in this area. I am not impressed by their offerings but have shopped there when convenient. I can assure you that will never happen again.
Wal-Mart weighed in with a similarly self-serving, finger wagging, bit of stupidity. They will no longer sell toy guns, but are keeping violent DVDs and video games on the shelves. I am pretty sure that move DOES reflect a bottom line decision. Hypocrites.
It is inherent in the association and so goes without saying, but I will say it anyway just for reaffirmation:
Dick’s CEO is a dick!
“It is clear we have a problem with the gun laws in this country. They are not squarely focused on keeping all of us safe — especially our children.” That is a quote from Mr. Stack’s opinion piece in the Washington Post. It appears that he’s not too intelligent if he thinks gun laws protect anyone. The animals that use guns to kill innocent people don’t care about laws. And why people think more and more “gun laws” will accomplish anything is beyond me. If the people in Congress are so concerned about the school children, they’d enact laws that give the children the same kind of protection that the elected officials have.
Precisely. Criminals don’t obey laws.
The Left is always concerned about “the children” unless they are completely helpless in their mother’s womb.
I am glad we don’t have a Dick’s in our area, and I will never do business with them. We don’t need any more gun laws. They don’t enforce the laws on the books now.
No one is FORCING you to sell any product of any kind. So, why do you feel you have the right to FORCE me to buy or to not buy any product. Due to your political activism, Mr. Stack, I vote NO to you and will shop elsewhere.
Already said it and I’ll say it again. I will not shop and many of my friends will not shop at Dick’s ever again and Phuc Dick’s and their ceo!!
Dick’s wants to go out of business. Let them. Any CEO who wants to legislate by restricting what they sell is welcome to file for bankruptcy. No business leader has a right to tell honest citizens what they can and cannot purchase. They don’t make laws – they make the stupidest of decisions, that’s all.
…calling on Congress to “do their jobs” and act on gun control.
What job is that? Implementing your opinion on gun control?
That does NOT seem like their job to me, it is your job if you care so much.
Another liberal blaming everyone else for not agreeing with them.
aren’t the only restrictions in the constitution on government reach? aren’t the only age qualifications related to running for president?
now citi is imposing restrictions on clients involved in gun sales. where does it end?
why any public or private company would want to publicize flagrant discrimination against legal, law-abiding citizens is beyond comprehension. where is the aclu?
There is enough BS and legislation for guns as it is. If DICKS want to make a stand then go ahead but once it starts effecting your bottom line don’t look for legislation to bail you out. If more business had a backbone and stood for the constitution America could be Great Again!!
The head of Dick’s is a real liberal idiot. He and the Wally World gang are trying to invoke laws without the Legislature. I see children playing with sticks as guns so we need to outlaw trees. The few times I suffered by going into a Wally World I saw beer and wine sold to people who were not asked for their id. (I guess Wally World employees are psychics) I personally don’t purchase anything from Dick’s – there are a lot of competitors I deal with instead with cheaper prices and a better selection.
dicks sporting goods will fall into the i dont patronize category just like target chpoltle and starbucks walmart and anyone else who pi$$es me off.
Bye bye, Dicks! I just cut up my “membership” card.
Good luck, your kids do not get shot and and your store does not get shopped!