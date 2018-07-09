Dianne Feinstein: Trump court nominee could ‘eviscerate women’s freedoms for generations’

OAKLAND — President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could “eviscerate women’s freedoms for generations,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein warned, vowing to fight against any potential justice who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
With Trump expected to announce his nominee on Monday, Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that will evaluate the nominee, framed the battle over retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat as a pivotal struggle for abortion rights in America.
“When it comes to protecting a women’s right to control her own body, the effect of one seat on the Court has never, ever been clearer,” Feinstein told two dozen abortion rights supporters at a Planned Parenthood event in downtown Oakland. “Based on the president’s own promises and track record, we know that women’s rights are in serious and grave danger.”
During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to appoint justices who would overturn Roe, the four-decade-old ruling striking down most abortion bans. Kennedy was the court’s swing vote, and legal observers believe most of the potential nominees Trump has listed could provide the fifth vote to end Roe and allow some states to ban abortion.
But Feinstein acknowledged that Democrats, who are a minority in the Senate, won’t be able to block the nominee by themselves. She said she and her colleagues on the Judiciary Committee will “point out all the pitfalls and all the problems” with Trump’s nominee, and reiterated a call for hearings to be postponed until after the midterm elections — which Republican leadership has refused to do.
The five-term senator said she hasn’t spoken about the court fight with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine or Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two pro-choice Republicans who could be the deciding votes on Trump’s nominee. But she suggested that the women have a “responsibility” to prevent the confirmation of a justice who’d overturn Roe.
“I do know that they’re pro-choice, and pro-choice is a responsibility, and it in a sense is our birthright as women,” Feinstein said.
Some legal observers believe Feinstein herself helped elevate one of the most conservative options on Trump’s shortlist: Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic law professor who Feinstein pushed hard during a nomination hearing for an appeals court position last year, arguing her religious views would impact her rulings.
“The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern,” Feinstein told Barrett in an exchange that went viral in conservative circles. Trump later added Barrett, who’s been on the bench less than a year, to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.
“You can make the case that if she is nominated to the Supreme Court that she will have Feinstein in part to thank for that,” conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru told Politico this week.
Feinstein declined to say Friday whether she thought her questioning of Barrett helped boost the jurist’s chances. “I don’t speak about what I’m going to do normally before somebody is heard, before we have a chance to see all the information,” she said.
The battle over the Supreme Court vacancy has raised the stakes even higher for this year’s midterm elections as Democrats try to take control of Congress. Feinstein faces her own re-election fight from within the party, as state Sen. Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, challenges her to hew to a more progressive platform. De León has argued that Feinstein and her Democratic Senate colleagues didn’t do enough to push back against Trump’s first Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch, saying they “effectively surrendered the judicial branch of our government” in 2016.
Feinstein also said Friday that she would fight against a Trump administration proposal to change the rules for Title X, a federal program that funds family planning clinics and health services. In May, the White House proposed changes to the program that would prevent funding for clinics that refer patients to abortion providers unless a woman “clearly states that she has already decided to have an abortion.”
Abortion rights advocates say the measure amounts to a “gag rule” preventing health care providers funded through Title X — including many Planned Parenthood clinics — from giving their patients information about abortion access. Public comment on the rule change is due at the end of the month.
Crystal Strait, the president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said the administration’s moves on abortion rights represent “a tipping in balance toward anti-liberty, anti-women, anti-freedom ideology,” accusing the administration of “stacking the courts to overturn” Roe v. Wade.
Despite her warnings about the erosion of women’s rights, Feinstein said she was encouraged by the number of women running for Congress and other elected offices around the state and the country. She was first elected in 1992 in the same year as several other female senators.
“For the first time since I was elected, which was some time ago, we are poised to finally have another ‘Year of the Woman’ this November,” she said, predicting threats to abortion rights would bring more women voters to the polls.
I am woman and I find something innately beautiful in being able to be a vessel in which a life can start, grow and mature to a point whereas it, a little boy or girl, can be born. I am deeply troubled by those who would kill this life and enjoin others to do the same all the while claiming it is their right to do so. No one has the right to extinguish life i.e., the human race except the one who initially brought that life into existence … GOD. Not even a woman can claim that. She is the bearer of the Human Race not it’s executioner.
LIFE BEGINS AT CONCEPTION!
AND worse, those same idiot liberals, who claim its “A RIGHT” a woman should be allowed to abort their kid, WERE THE SAME ONES who pushed to get the laws changed, to where if someone MURDERS a pregnant woman (or forced her into a miscarriage), that he would get charged with at least TWO counts of the crime..
AND they are also the same ones who do all they can to GET RID OF the death penalty, AND have made it into the laughing stock it has become.. to where crooks wait 20+ YEARS on death row before they are even executed..
Oh, but just wait. It gets better. Trump will get a true conservative nominated to replace the moderate Kennedy. Ginsburg is next to go. And when it’s proven that Obama was not born in the US, then Kagan and Sotomayer will be removed since their appointments are fraudulent. That leaves Breyer as the only liberal, making it an 8-1 conservative advantage. And Breyer is 79 years old…
I will certainly cheer the day RBG goes.. BUT i doubt we will EVER get it proven Obama was NOT A US Citizen, thus his nominees of Kagen and Sotomayor, were fraudulent..
Yes that would be nice but with McConnell and Ryan on your side, are you going to get any support? They like it the way it is.
With “Allies” like those two, NO ONE needs enemies!
So basically, Dianne Feinstein, the most important point of any nominee is preserving the right of abortion…..Perhaps your parents should have looked into that option when you were conceived.
We have to remember that all the liberals apparently supported Obama’s “czars,” and that one of those “czars,” Cass Sunstein, believes that abortion should be legal up to the age of two years.
These liberals very likely support that. We can’t be too surprised, considering what they support when they support Muslims unconditionally.
A horse My kingdom for a horse after 242 years of blood, sweat and tears, our Republic is being torn apart by our next generation over their sexual desires. We can also hold them responsible for graphic pictures of sexual practices both homo and hetero in kindergarten classes. A law based on the insistence of one woman, now holds an entire country hostage to an assurance of abortion on demand. We laughed at the terrorist created slaughter in hopes of raping 76 virgins in the next world. But our little insatiable bunnies can’t control themselves right here and now, and with anxious and insatiable Does. They are oblivious of the 300,000 dead babies left in their wake.
All with the full blessing of Liberals. Even Joe Biden went to China and opined to the Chinese about their one baby per household rule. While here he supports aborting 300,000 babies a year, not giving a thought where our next generation.
Any Supreme Court Decision can be overturned because it is not a law just a decision.
If this issue is so important then introduce a law to codify the decision. It is just that simple. Do what you get paid to do, get down off that high horse and pass a law.
But I’m willing to bet that no such law will ever pass. The left need the fear too much to do that. And they are afraid that the outcry over such a law would doom the attempt.
Hey Dianne Feinstein, Judges who follow the Constitution protect everyone’s rights including women. How is that for a dose of reality, Dianne? Oh, I forgot liberals cannot face reality, can they Dianne?
Reality, common sense and facts to liberals, are like Kryptonite is to Superman!
I am thankful our President is striving to place Constitutional Judges and not Black Robbed Legislators on the Supreme Court Bench. I hope he will have the opportunity to replace enough judges there to completely return the Court to it’s Constitutional Roots. Let the Libertards wail and cry and stomp and twist their hankies. Let them show their true hatred of our Constitution and Nation by making fools of themselves attacking these good honorable people. People are awakening and seeing the Democrat Socialist for what they truly are and fleeing from the Democrat Party. Eventually all that will be left there are the American Bolsheviks like Crazy Eyes Pelosi, Schmucky Schumer, and Maxine Psycho Waters.
Hey! A new campaign slogan for Californicator Dems, “Abort Feinstein”.
Planned Parenthood stands for liberty??? Since when?? They only stand for abortion, that is the termination of a viable HUMAN fetus by any means necessary.
And single ladies if you did not take accountability for your actions during a night of sex why should you not be held accountable.. After the sex with a male… Note not talking about RAPE just the “free” sex… Wrap that rascal and “No glove ??? No love”!!!!
A little enforced support of any offspring might make the males more cautious, too.
As a woman I am disgusted by women who state that Roe v Wade is anti-woman. These complaining females should be kissing the ground they walk on their mothers did not decide to abort them. How can you be pro-choice and be pro-woman at the same time? How many women have needlessly died because their own mother murdered them through abortion??? Life begins at conception!
“Any Supreme Court Decision can be overturned because it is not a law just a decision.”
The problem with your logic, how would anyone know what the law says if the Supreme Court is constantly changing their mind about what the law means?
That is the path to tyranny. One the liberals have already put us on with abortions and queer marriage. It comes from their childish beliefs they can do impossible things, like eat their cake and have it too
Do not think Rowe v Wade needs to be overturned, do think if something is a right you don’t get to force everyone else to pay for it, support it, or endorse it
It was like the dumb state senator in the state of Washington running her mouth for ads for queer marriage, she said it was not the governments business who married whom, fair enough but a comment I made on the website for those who funded the ad, I wrote, but the government will be forcing everyone to recognize it.
This is the problem with the imagined rights of the liberals it ALWAYS involves more government strong-arming the people.
Just imagine if people had the right of association and did not have to associate with those kinds of people, that would be freedom, absence the liberals totalitarianism of using the government to force everyone to their will.
If they want to live that kind of a life then they can reap what they sow and we will not be made to pay for it.
Why are Feinstein (and all her stupid supporters) in fear of women getting their “rights” taken away? Where is all that crap coming from? Did Donald Trump nominate a Muslim? THEY are the ones who hate women and have no regard for their rights!