Dianne Feinstein on Christine Blasey Ford: ‘I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know’

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee told reporters Tuesday she can’t say if everything Christine Blasey Ford has said is truthful — but said she does believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is credible.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s comments, reported on Twitter by Fox News journalists and quickly pounced on by Republicans, marked a break with other Democrats who have said they categorically believe Ms. Blasey Ford’s partial recollection of an attempted sexual assault at a high school party in the 1980s.
Ms. Feinstein said Ms. Blasey Ford has been “profoundly impacted,” but added, “I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know.”
The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018
Ms. Feinstein, though, later clarified her statement on Twitter.
“During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward,” she said.
Still, the California Democrat’s original comment, tweeted by Fox reporters, was seized on by supporters of the Kavanaugh nomination.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ms. Feinstein’s quote indicates she had doubts about Ms. Blasey Ford’s credibility.
“Now clear why top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee did nothing with allegation for months or even ask Judge Kavanaugh about it: Senator Feinstein just said ‘I can’t say everything’s truthful,'” Mrs. Sanders wrote on Twitter.
Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted similarly.
“Could this explain why Feinstein held it for 2 months and when she realized he would otherwise be confirmed she threw a political Hail Mary? As the father of girls and boys this overt politicization is both very disturbing and alarming,” he wrote.
Fraudstein, you know darn well she’s lying — but like the Pakistani mullah wishing to foist a “blasphemy” charge, you took the first tout you could find who’d support you and paid a pittance!!!
Feinstein should be brought before the ethics committee to face charges and removal from the Senate.
Along with at least 43 (all the Dems) other Senators….
Since when as anyone brought in front of that so called ethics committee, ever faced one damn single lick of punishment. ITS A BLOODY JOKE.
This great alleged victim is not the prima dona she is made out to be. What is a 15 year old doing at a beer party? It may be possible that the reason she does not recall all the details is that possibly she was in a an alcohol induced blackout.Maybe?
Think about it.
And if so, HOW THEN can she remember that she got raped and by whom?
“I don’t know where I was, what the occassion was, when it happened or who was with me……”
“Well! That Son of a B…….”
Would be interested to know how she knew their names
Does Kavanaugh even know who she is?
Does the other person supposedly in the room, Mark Judge, know who she is?
If yes, when did they first meet?
If they know each other have they ever been to a party with her present?
Kavanaugh said he was not at the party. Does he know this because he does not know who she is or that he has never been to a party where she was present?
Now, a Patrick J. Smyth has been identified by Christine Blasey Ford as being at the party. The question to ask is have they ever been to a party with her and do they even know who she is?
The truth of this can be probed and details fleshed out
I personally believe there was an incident, and they were so drunk they don’t remember it, and what really happened, he was teasing her because she possibly had a crush on him and why she was at the party and the trauma is having to face the fact he was not that into her and to salve her ego she has convinced herself he really did want her.
The fact she said she was wearing a swimming suit under her clothes means she was dressing for an occasion
Of course, this all assumes he knows who she is
The very fact NONE of the individuals identified have made that claim is good evidence they know her
In the absence of proof there is no reason to believe any of her story. None of what she said has been proven to be fact. It’s all accusations with no proof behind it, as yet.
This female made the charge. Now she needs to prove it. It is up to the prosecution to prove their charge, not the defense.
If she cannot prove that Kavanaugh attacked her she has sullied her own reputation and it will follow her and her family for the rest of her sorry life.
It could be she’s siding with Ford out of female solidarity.
As a woman, Feinstein ought to know that the “all women are truthful” canard is total BS. It’s donkey BS. Just watch Judge Judy or Steve Wilkos and see how women lie under oath or in the presence of a lie detector (my wife watches those shows). Feinstein ought to know these things but sides with the liar anyway because it’s a woman. Maybe she doesn’t want to derail the #MeToo movement. Whatever. She’s siding with an obvious liar because uterus.
This alone would be a good reason not to elect women into positions of power.
Consider this – has there EVER been a good female Supreme Court justice? They all end up being Libs. Every one of them. Even the one appointed by Reagan. So since they have a 0% favorable track record in SCOTUS, should we ever nominate another?
Or should we treat women on the Supreme Court like the Libs treat socialism? The only reason it hasn’t ever worked is we haven’t tried enough times. Maybe we’ll get lucky in 100 years and find a woman who won’t turn Lib, so let’s keep trying!
Or we could cut our losses now.
“…Feinstein ought to know that the `all women are truthful` canard is total BS…” — “rest-assured”, she knows, as she epitomises disproof of it (factoid, honesty is an auto-disqual in post-2000 Demonrat party — which last-i-checked she is part-and-parcel of).