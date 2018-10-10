Dianne Feinstein gets ‘lock her up’ chant at Donald Trump rally

Trump supporters found a new Democratic target for their “lock her up” chant Tuesday night — Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

At a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, President Trump poked fun at Mrs. Feinstein’s denials that she leaked Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“In other words, did she leak it? 100 percent. I don’t want to get sued — 99 percent,” Mr. Trump told the crowd of about 9,000.

That prompted chants of “Lock her up! Lock her up!” from the crowd, a taunt usually directed at Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump marveled aloud, “I think they’re talking about Feinstein, can you believe it?”

Justice Kavanaugh, who was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday, took his seat on the high court Tuesday. Mr. Trump said “radical Democrats were on a mission… they wanted to destroy that man.”

“Last week they’re saying ‘We’ll impeach him,'” Mr. Trump said. “Impeach him for what? Besides, I have to go first, right?”

He urged the crowd to vote for Republicans next month, and reminded the audience that early voting started Tuesday in Iowa.

“In just four weeks, you’ll have the chance to render your verdict on the Democrats’ outrageous conduct,” Mr. Trump said.

He joked, “Early voted started today. Go do it immediately, then you don’t have to listen to me anymore tonight.”

