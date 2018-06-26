DHS tells staffers to ‘keep doors and windows locked’ after burned animal found on official’s porch

The Department of Homeland Security is warning employees to stay on alert after a senior official reportedly found a burned animal carcass at his Washington residence.
The acting deputy secretary of homeland security issued a memo Saturday warning staffers that “there may be a heightened threat” against them amid a national outcry over separated immigrant families at the border, CBS News reported.
“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees — although the veracity of each threat varies,” Claire M. Grady said. “In addition, over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publically [sic] released on social media.”
The memo recommended that DHS employees “always keep doors and windows locked, “be aware of unexpected changes” at their homes and “utilize maximum security setting on social media platforms.”
“There are those who misconstrue your work in a negative way or seek to disrupt your work to advance outside agenda,” the memo stated. “Keep your heads held high and focused on the Department’s important missions. You are making a difference to secure our country. And in the meantime, let’s continue to be security-conscious and look out for each other.”
According to ABC News, about two dozen threat reports were issued at the DHS in the past few days. In one example, a senior DHS official living in the D.C. area reportedly found a burned and decapitated animal on his front porch.
The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting everyone who illegally crosses the southern border has resulted in around 2,300 children being separated from their families. Amid an international outcry, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order saying he would keep families together during criminal proceedings, and the Department of Health and Human Services said more than 500 of the children had already been reunited with their families.
But the backlash against the Trump administration has shown no signs of slowing down. Protesters have accosted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in public and at her home, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia, and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was heckled outside a screening for the new Mister Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”
“Occupy ICE” protests have emerged across the country and activists have taken to publishing personal identifying information of DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees online.
Time to start arresting these people as long as they know nothing is going to happen to them they will keep doing it. You can’t just go around harassing people in public.
Better yet, have security cameras on the homes, and video the perps doing this hate harassment.. AND PUBLICLY PERP walk them to the court house..
Hell, can you imagine the outrage if one of those DHS employee’s family members defended themselves, and SHOT These scumbags??
SEND JAMES COMEY OUT THERE TO BRING JUSTICE?
WHEN DO THESE PEOPLW WORK? WHO IS PAYING THE BILLS? ARE THESE THE SAR PEOPLE TRYING TO OVER THROW THE GOVERNMENT?
Hey libtard cowards: please come protest at my house; I am ultra-conservative, MAGA supporter all the way–I’ve got five rounds of 00 buckshot in my .12ga. Come on over. You wont walk away.
Change out the buck shot with rock salt and make it painful but probably not deadly. Just keep the shot incase they get aggressive when a salt ed
I’d do the rock salt after I hit their eyes with pepper spray, then a foot to the privates. If that didn’t give them understanding, then the rock salt is a good shot. Pepper spray will get a group of swamp creatures with one sweeping salvo…
I 2nd that motion
Really, stop by my place as well. I have lost count of the 30 round mags I have ready and waiting to greet any pack of rats that would like to visit. Other choices available on request/ as required.
And if they love fire, i am sure i can whip up a flame thrower to cook.. Sorry greet them, when they show up!
It may be time for all folks to consider if being lawfully armed is a really good idea as the country is on a very slippery slope. Before all is said and done someone is going to be harmed or killed. Sad but a fact of life today.
Maybe i am misunderstanding you, but are you advocating us NOT being lawfully armed? OR are you advocating for us TO BE lawfully armed???
I think we should start with Maxine Waters in CA since she is the one that’s starting all of this. Have her arrested is what I say, she’s nothing but a trouble maker.
DHS tells staffers to ‘keep doors and windows locked’
-They forgot ‘guns nearby and loaded’
Better yet, DHS should be pushing the local LE, to FIND< AND ARREST the scumbags doing this harassment!
To add to this: if confronted, have someone (if you are with others) video the confrontation. Incite them to push you, attempt to grab you, or take the first swing. You have a legitimate expectation to defend yourself then. Don’t take the first swing.
If they are coming ONTO YOUR Property (which they must be if they are leaving DEAD animals on your doorsteps), you should already HAVE that right to defend yourself, under Castle Doctrine.
This must be the big liberal push toward the mid-term elections. Guess they figure this is the way to swing people to their side.
I’m being to feel George Soros presence again. Protests .. the latest “occupy” movement. Just waiting for David Hogg now.
I would consider security cameras. They would b able to see who the moron is that should b dumb enough to come anywhere near their homes.
Remember what an atheist did in a church in Texas. Take your gun to church with you. The life you save may be your own. W.W. II Veteran
That’s OK as far as it goes, but checking your stock of ammunition may be more helpful.
Where was Maxine Waters at the time?
This was probably someone inspired BY what waters said!
All of this harassment is just beyond the pale. Until they start arresting these people who are issuing threats, harassing, stalking, and inciting violence against Conservatives, they will most likely escalate. And every democrat will be guilty of aiding and abetting the crime that happens when someone is hurt. Yes, a couple of democrats have spoken out, but they inevitably try to put the blame back on Trump. That is hogwash. Each person is answerable for their own sins and no one else’s, and no one else is guilty of theirs. Maxine Waters trying to blame Trump for her insane rhetoric is so laughable it’s pathetic. She has been a hysterical person for decades and totally unhinged. It’s amazing that one person can spew as much hatred as she does on a regular basis. And she’s blaming President Trump for her vile mouth? smh Everyone needs to tone it down. But if you don’t have security cameras and alarm systems, today is the day to get them installed. We can’t trust the liberals to calm down. With today’s SC ruling, they will probably get crazier, if that is possible.
I have never seen this much hatred in America and mostly from those on the Left. Truly disgusting and very sad.
Donald Trump = Make America Great Again!
Democratic Party = Make America Hate Again!
…..
That’s OK – we’ll have the FBI look out for Trump’s employees. Oooops, scratch that idea.