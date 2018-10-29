DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says migrant caravan ‘not getting in’; Chris Wallace badgers

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Sunday said the migrant caravan marching through Mexico to the U.S. is “not getting in.”
“There a legal way to get into this country. Those who choose to enter illegally will be stopped,” Ms. Nielsen told Fox News Sunday.
Tens of thousands of migrants, including as many as 7,000 that are part of the latest migrant caravan, have been streaming north hoping to exploit lax enforcement of U.S. laws to gain a foothold here.
One common tactic is to claim fear of being sent home, which if approved can earn them a chance to claim asylum. They are usually immediately released to give them the chance at full asylum — though half never bother to follow through, disappearing instead into the shadows as illegal immigrants, and others skip out on their hearings and likewise disappear.
Ms. Nielsen said the caravan is one iteration of a “crisis” on the border, and that President Trump is keeping every authority on the table to prevent illegal immigration.
Yet she refused to signal whether the president plans to close off the border to people seeking asylum, perhaps involving powers similar to his “travel ban” on select, predominantly Muslim countries.
“My general message to this caravan is, ‘Do not come. You will not be allowed in,'” she said. “There is a right way to emigrate to this country, and this is not it.”
Ms. Nielsen said persons in the caravan should seek asylum in Mexico first, as they flow north.
• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.
Join the discussion
They have been offered safety in Mexico, so they can no longer claim they will be persecuted for being sent home. This is now an ECONOMOIC CARAVAN and on its face can be refused entry into the US.
They are here for the freebies, NOT for any other reason, and as a taxpayer, we do not need more unskilled people demanding benefits and social services, we need to take care of those we have already, many of whom have the same poor attitude as these folks, but at least are citizens and were born to American parents.
Totally agree with you.. I’ve been saying it for years now.. they come to take what they can from our country.. they have NO respect for our laws and for the country… we should NOT be spending ONE dime to take care of any illegal alien…
I wonder how fast some activist judge is going to be right there to block President Trump from stopping them from entering…
How many baby’s are born to ILLEGAL ALIENS already in America and are automatically made Citizens???? Half ?
What a tragedy, in a couple of Generations our main language will be Spanish our whole Country will be Run by Illegal Aliens DECENDENTS!
This is their goal!
Isn’t there a law stating yo cannot benefit from the commission of a crime? That would make all the people born here to illegal immigrants also illegal as they cannot benefit from the commission of a crime. Me thinkest that our legal minds would have played this card already.
Our DHS Secretary is sharp as a tack! I agree with everything she said in the interview.
I really hope this is true. However…
We all know the caravan isn’t just going to give up, stop, turn around, or any of that. They’ve already come too far. They’re already all-in.
So not “if” but “when” they try to overwhelm the border, what do we do? A thousand ICE agents can’t arrest 14,000 illegals. So playing nice won’t work.
I’m waiting to hear the magical phrase. I want to know if we’re going to use DEADLY FORCE to stop the caravan. Nothing else will work. And if we’re going to use it, there’s no point in waiting for them to reach the border. This is an invasion. This is war, whether anyone else wants to use that word or not.
In a war you don’t wait for the enemy to get you in the cross hairs before you attack. You don’t fire warning shots. You don’t ever give them a real chance, or an opportunity for a counter-attack.
Announce deadly force today. Then if they’re still coming, we know their intentions. They’ve identified themselves as the enemy. Fly into Mexico and obliterate them 100 miles from the border. If any survive and regroup, attack them again 50 miles from the border.
Remember the Highway of Death in Iraq? That.
And don’t even think of apologizing to Mexico. They are complicit in this attempted invasion. They were also complicit in all the previous successful invasions. If anything, hand them the bill for Operation Oh No You Don’t. Maybe next time they’ll stop these invading caravans themselves before it goes that far.
Mexico offered them asylum, medical care and shelter…THEY REFUSED…they said “No thank you, we are going to America.” So even tho you say Mexico did not help, they did offer them the asylum but the people have been lied to about coming to America. They have been supported all the way… they are NOT walking; they are traveling by buses, trains, Rigs, Truck loads; they have water for them, Porta Potties, and food; SOMEONE is paying them to COME to America to disrupt our Mid-Term Elections. Hmmm, I wonder who? Soros? Democrats? China? Could be all 3….
I saw that on Sunday morning. I wanted to slap Chris Wallace. The women and children are mixed in with mystery meat, but they have no right to invade even if alone. . At one time the detainment centers had trespassers from 23 different countries at one time. We have the right to say who comes in to our country, they say we don’t. Our right is being taken away.
Notice that pregnant women only give pause to people on the Right. The Left has demonstrated time and again that they believe abortion to be something sacred and holy.
The Left would have no problem mowing down pregnant women. They aren’t for women and they aren’t for children.
The only reason women and children are mixed in is to make the mob more humane. After all, we can’t justify deadly force against children, now can we…
Trust me, they know what they are doing! ISIS uses these same tactics in the Middle East.
for the xteeenth time, pass everify, people won’t come here if there are no jobs for them plus if they are working here and lose their job and can’t get another they will probably head to Canada win-win
along with E-Verify they need to STOP All the free handouts we give them and stop giving them more and more of OUR rights… also STOP ALL anchor babies.. if both parents are illegal aliens, that baby is a citizen of their country NOT OURS
Simply go after those who hire illegals. That will stop this crap. Arrest them and give them a huge fine and possibly take their business license away from them. Time to enforce the laws.
This invasion has been occurring for years. Only now has it become so brazen. Our immigration laws are being twisted and used against Americans, and if not revised will destroy the United States entirely.
We elected Trump to put his foot down and stop this crap at the border. The minute an immigration attorney gets in the way, they should be arrested.
Obama saw illegal aliens as a future way to shore up the Democrat voter numbers, so he did very little to prohibit it. Bill Clinton the same.
George W. and George H. Bush both acquiesced to business leaders in Texas, which saw illegal alien workers as “persons they could exploit for cheap labor and who would not report employee abuses”.
Illegal immigration needs to stop for numerous reasons. Drugs, arms and sex trafficking, corruption, gangs and terrorist threats are big factors as well.
Mexico, Central and South American countries need to end corruption and get serious about manufacturing and marketing. No country can develop without these. America gave Mexico’s manufacturing a boost during NAFTA’s heyday, and they are still near two great markets—the US and Canada. No excuses.
Mexico does not offer free medical welfare and all the other freebies of the US! Now consider there are millions in central and South America who would love to get the US freebies can they invade too? We must secure our borders and stop this insanity.
IF this caravan of people get in here, this will NOT end, there will be more and more of them flood this country.. I read there is already another caravan put together coming this way… they must be stopped somehow…
While America is a country of immigrants, there is nothing saying that we have to allow everyone in that reaches our borders.
In fact, it’s time to hang out the “NO VACANCY” sign!
And it is TIME to STOP saying that we are a nation of immigrants, using it as an excuse to allow EVERYONE in the world into the US. The US is being DESTROYED by ***** WORLD criminals.
Yes we are. A nation of LEGAL immigrants.
Chris Wallace is a democratic sympathizer and he used to hide it better, but not so much anymore. He needs to leave Fox and go somewhere else, maybe CNN where he can be more blatantly in their corner. Come out of the closet Chris it’s 2018 and get off the Conservative radio stations like FM Newstalk & the Bryan Kilmeade show.
Like father like son. He should go!
These multiple invasions by selfish, greedy, arrogant, conceited law breaking ***** WORLD immigrants will destroy the US. Ethnic minorities ALL come from socialist ****HOLES and want to change the US into the very dumps they escaped from. They do NOT want to work, or they would create jobs in their own countries. they do not want to stay in the first country their illegally enter in the pretext of sanctuary, they want FREEBIES of an overgenerous country fearful of being labeled as racist, fully supported by a corrupt evil political party, the DemonCRAP (socialist/communist) Party, that encourages and supports them in invading the US because they want their VOTES in exchange for the promise of freebies. These invasions, labeled as caravans, are FULL of lazy eveil people who have already TOLD us that they INTEND to break our lives and will NEVER respect us, no matter what. They will KEEP their failed culture, they will NOT want to learn English, they will NOT want to assimilate with the rest of us, and will only associate with their own ethnic kind. They and their multitude of relatives WILL always be a financial burden upon the US, constantly searching for and using government benefits.
IF we want to save our civilization, we MUST stop the hordes of mostly young male criminals 15 to 50 from illegally invading the US. Ethnic minorities are continuing to destroy the US.
Should insightful questions regarding the difficulties of implementing the president’s policies really be referred to as badgering.? Seems Wallace is doing his job well. I am a fan, but also a fan of Megan Kelly. Tough questions should not cause politicians and officers to lose their cool, but seen as an opportunity for clarification and amplification.
Oh please, John! Maybe you’d like this title better…, “Open Borders Advocate Chris Wallace, posing as unbiased host, asked insightful questions exposing Nielsen as racist for demanding legal entry”. Or maybe Fox could have hired Megan Kelly to make the accusations. I understand she’s available again since she’s been fired by NBC.
E-Verify won’t stop them.
Look at the construction/housing industry. My guess is 80% illegals building homes.
Look at the landscaping businesses. My guess is 80% illegals.
Feds want *all* our kids to go to college. Forget the trades.
E-Verify would work if the government would enforce the LAW!
Construction was the pride of many Young American man! Many became jobless only to be replaced by the “ Illegals” unskilled workers.
Another problem and part of the Democrat plan is the ‘born on our soil’ problem . Anchor babies. The 14th amendment does not say that babies of foreigners born on our soil are citizens. It says those born on our soil must be “subject to the jurisdiction thereof’. Both the author,Senator John Bingham and the supreme court have said” the phrase ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ was intended to exclude from its operation children of ——–citizens or subjects of foreign states born in within the U. S. The liberals have successfully broken the law again and we are letting them do it.
Exactly as I have been saying. The 14th. says born here AND subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. The children born here of illegals ARE NOT citizens. The children are subject to the jurisdiction of their parents home country. For instance, say a man and woman from Japan come to visit the United States and she is pregnant. While vacationing here she has the baby. Now if that child was considered a citizen simply by being born here, it’s parents could not legally remove that child from U.S. soil because of it being a citizen. That’s why it says AND subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Which could not happen because of it’s parents being citizens of another country.Therefore, the children of illegals ARE NOT citizens because their parents snuck into OUR country without permission. Breaking our laws by doing so.
Surprise! Chris Wallace is a chip off the lying, cheating, attacking, BIASED, BIGOTED block that was his father!
Chris Wallace is an ***. He just does not get it that we have laws and they will be enforced against these invaders. If there are children and/or babies, THEIR parent/s brought them here. They are their parents responsibility, not ours. EVERYONE else comes here for the same reasons and they HAVE to obey our laws. Why not these scum bags? This has to stop. We should also be going after the employers of illegals. They are directly responsible for the illegals coming here. Stop the hiring, and the illegals stop. Do not do business with employers of illegals. WE the people can stop this since our Congress and Senate will not. Since all they are looking for are votes.
Perhaps what needs to be done to show how these democrat mouth pieces really think is to make them accept about 50 of these migrants(?) each into their own homes. Then they can house, feed, and clothe them. Plus take care of their medical and dental needs. I am sure they would then be singing a different tune.