DHS chief Kelly: Policy shift means DUIs could lead to deportation

(UPI) — Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said a wider array of crimes could lead to deportation of undocumented immigrants under a Trump policy shift, including driving under the influence.
“It is fair to say that the definition of criminal has not changed, but where on the spectrum of criminality we operate has changed,” Kelly told NBC News on Sunday.
Kelly’s comment follows a speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week in which he described a “Trump era” of increased enforcement of immigration laws aimed at reducing criminal activity.
Kelly said it was “unlikely” for DUIs to lead to deportation under former President Barack Obama’s administration. Kelly said that has now shifted under President Donald Trump.
“Even a single DUI, depending on other aspects, would get you into the system,” Kelly added. “You have to remember that there’s a system — a legal justice system, and the law deports people.”
The DHS in March said there was a 40 percent decrease in illegal crossings from Mexico into the United States from January to February, which follows a downward trend in recent years.
Kelly also said that reports of plans to hire thousands of immigration officers — which Trump called a “deportation force” at times during the campaign trail — was “a law enforcement force.”
“Men and women who will do their jobs in the future as they’ve done them in the past. And that is execute and uphold the nation’s laws,” Kelly said.
I hear so many reports of — Oh, he is getting deported because of a minor offense. NO – It is because the person is here illegally and he was discovered – THAT is why he is getting deported!
Jeff613, the Commucrats have been busy pushing the narrative that everybody in the WORLD somehow has a “right” to enter our country by WHATEVER means necessary, legal or not. By this time, these over-entitled LEECHES now believe their “rights” are being violated if you treat them like the criminals they are and SEND THEM HOME.
REGARDLESS of what they’ve been led to believe by LYING COMMUCRATS who have a VESTED INTEREST in altering the demographic makeup of our country to grow themselves a new voter base, after having thoroughly DISCREDITED themselves with the EXISTING voter base, so they can get and permanently KEEP political power, the hard truth of the matter is, if you are in this country illegally, you don’t HAVE any “rights” whatsoever!
To expand on a thought I’ve had for a while…
If you have committed an additional crime (other than illegally entering or staying in the country), then you should go through the criminal justice system and be incarcerated just like any other criminal! Once you “have done your time”, you are deported back to your home country AND that country gets the bill for your incarceration!
I have a feeling any of these countries will help to secure their borders once they have to start getting billed for the government lodging…
Why isn’t this already the damn policy? I am sick to death of hearing that this or that person is arrested for their umpteenth time for drunk driving and STIILL has a bloody car and is not in jail…
Well any criminal offence should have you deported…what the Hell is wrong with people?…if you bang into an ILLEGAL at your son’s birthday party you should report the fool and he should be collected and thrown out of the country…it isn’t about lets wait until these ILLEGALS commit a crime, they ALL have committed a crime by being here illegally…wake up America and deport ILLEGALS….NOW…….
Just being in the country illegally is grounds for deportation!
It should be that way. BUt for too long libtards have made it that just being in the country ilegally isn’t a crime enough in and of itself… THAT’s hopefully gonna change under trump.
“….DUIs could lead to deportation….” What part of a “no brainer” is that? I don’t want some “legally licensed” idiot, under the influence of intoxicants, putting me or mine at risk. I should be glad some “illegally licensed, illegal infiltrator,” should?
What Kelly should have said is “ANY crimes WILL lead to deportation, not could” as that leaves the door opening wide for people to still stay…
At last a touch of reality — the DUI “gets you into the system” and the system recognizes that you’ve already broken a law for which the penalty is deportation. This is exactly what the deportation is about: being here illegally. The additional misdemeanor merely flags the fact that you’ve already broken another law.
Absolutely correct…what are these morons like Kelly trying to justify their actions for?….if you bump into an ILLEGAL for winning the lottery or helping someone in a nice fashion it doesn’t matter you DEPORT THEM because that is the law and it always has been in spite of that big eared donkey not enforcing anything….any other criminal activity they commit is a whole other matter…BEING HERE ILLEGALLY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE CALLING FOR DEPORTATION…NOW JUST DO YOUR DAMN JOB AND KICK THEIR COLLECTIVE ***** OUT!!!!!!!!!
I taught English to illegal migrants for years and think this is a great idea. Alcohol is part of Mexican culture. Many times I asked students who said they couldn’t buy the textbook if they’d bought a case of beer on the weekend and they laughed. Yesterday we had to endure drunken Maricachi karaoke until the city’s curfew at 10, this from a family that doesn’t adhere to laws about explosive fireworks, their teenagers smoke weed on the sidewalk, etc., i.e. they have no respect for U.S. laws. It’s time for immigrants who overindulge to get real about how their choices affect and endanger others. Good riddance.
Immigrants have documentation. You said you taught English to illegal immigrants. They are not immigrants, but illegal aliens, or illegal invaders. yes they should be deported.
Should? Ah Help Yes Should”
As many American citizens as have been KILLED or maimed by illegals driving drunk–USUALLY without insurance so that the VICTIM is forced to bear ALL the costs–if an illegal gets caught DUI, they SHOULD be DEPORTED. Often they have no drivers’ license, no insurance, no NOTHING.
Driving around drunk is a DANGER to everybody ELSE on the road. Many of these illegals have REPEAT offenses doing this, and it is an OUTRAGE they are still running around loose and DRIVING! DEPORT THEM. They are just as much a criminal as any OTHER law-breaker!
Aside from that, it is bad enough these people sneak into our country illegally and sponge off American taxpayers on welfare. If, on top of that, they cannot even obey the laws of our country, then they don’t belong here, and we don’t NEED them. We have plenty of home-grown criminals without importing more!
If they can’t obey our laws, they are abusing the hospitality of our country and need to go back where they came from. Contrary to what the Commucrats would have them and us believe, there is no “right” to enter our country illegally or unlawfully overstay your visa!
And IMO the cretins who SELL them the cars that they DRIVE without license or insurance, should ALSO start beingheld to account.. FOR AIDING and Abbeting..
Any of these invaders being here is reason enough to deport. In fact, the act of invasion should be punishable by execution.No additional offenses are necessary.
There are no undocumented immigrants,immigrants have plenty of documentation,it is the illgal invaders that are undocumented.
Jeff613, I certainly like your idea of billing the country the illegal came from for their prison bill. Actually your posts were great ideas.