DeVos’ conservatism questioned over transgender pronouns

A recent memo from the United States Department of Education’s (DOE) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) appears to be a carryover from the Obama administration’s memo regarding transgender student bathroom guidelines.
The OCR has just issued a memo to public schools and teachers stating that if they refuse to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronoun, it could mean big trouble.
Liberty Counsel (LC) Founder and Chairman Mat Staver says that he thought the Trump administration had put an end to this kind of bureaucratic bullying.
“But now, what we have here in the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Education are these new guidelines which essentially tell the schools that if they do not refer to a student by his or her preferred pronoun, they could open up a file of investigation,” Staver explained in an LC press release.
The legal expert maintains that the responsibility for this unwelcome federal directive ultimately lays at the feet of the new Secretary of Education – Betsy DeVos.
“But there’s no question it may well be at the top of the Department of Education with the Secretary Betsy DeVos,” Staver continued. “Obviously, anything that comes out of the DOE is ultimately her responsibility, and she could stop the memo that just went out.”
The Christian leader now appears to have lost his vote of confidence for DeVos as a champion for conservative and biblical ideals.
“But unfortunately, she seems to have been more pro-LGBT than most people anticipated,”
Staver insists that there is nothing in Title IX regarding the use of pronouns and, therefore, it is not a violation to refer to students by pronouns consistent with their actual sex.
—-
Betsy DeVos, please get in the real world and stop all of this political correctness.
One of the biggest problems in the Republican party is our tendency to turn on one of our own the moment he or she does something that is viewed to be “not conservative.” I detest democrats, but you have to hand it to them, they stand behind each other no matter what! I’m not saying we should go that far… but a little more loyalty is in order.
DeVos is the head of the largest communist organization this country has ever seen! So maybe, and I’m just spit-balling here, she’s trying to appear less Conservative in order to lull THEM into a more relaxed posture. Just saying… give her the benefit of the doubt.
Please, not yet another phony “conservative” RINO. Say it ain’t so, Joe.
Is anyone else just plain sick of all this nonsense?
Realistically, until kids are out of high school they should simply be referred to by the natural plumbing. Girls or boys. Their brains are not yet developed sufficiently to make those sorts of decisions. they don’t even have the development to make good decisions on driving before 25 (the change in costs for car insurance by the insurance companies). This has been researched and documented by the Am Psych. Assoc. and the AMA. Catering to micro minorities that have an agenda is foolhardy.
Canada already passed a law to compel this “preferred pronoun” nonsense. Look, this kind of foolishness doesn’t discriminate against anyone; it MANDATES discrimination. It makes non-discrimination, called “equal treatment”, ILLEGAL. It extends to a small minority a right no one else has, and one that isn’t even recognized in the first place–to be able to change the language to suit the individual.
Discrimination means treating people differently based solely on immutable characteristics.
This policy would mean transgendered people MUST be treated differently than all others, not the same as all others. Traditional pronouns for male and female apply equally to everyone, but trans people are demanding they be excepted. That’s discrimination by request.
We used to outlaw discrimination. Shall we now require it?