Devin Nunes says multiple FBI informants in Trump campaign possible

There could have been more than one FBI informant snooping on the Trump campaign, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Sunday, but we do not know because the Justice Department has stonewalled congressional requests for documents outlining the impetus for the investigation.
Multiple reports have identified Stefan Halper, 73, a Cambridge professor with ties to American and British intelligence, as the FBI informant who snooped on the Trump campaign over the summer.
Mr. Nunes said he may not be the only one.
“We asked for specific documents that we have still not received from the Department of Justice,” Mr. Nunes said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “So they continue to leak out things about this informant, and we don’t know if there’s one informant or more informants because there’s so much out there now. It’s really getting tough to follow, and all we’re asking for is give us the documentation that you used to start this investigation.”
The New York Times reported on Friday that an “American academic who teaches in Britain” met with Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in the summer of 2016.
The informant was later identified in media reports as Mr. Halper.
In a series of tweets over the weekend, President Trump equated the arrangement to spying and said it could be the “all time biggest political scandal!”
The Wall Street Journal asks, “WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS BARACK OBAMA?” A very good question!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018
If the reports are true, Mr. Nunes said it’s a “red line” that the FBI cannot be allowed to cross again.
“If they paid someone, it’s an absolute red line, and this is over with,” he said. “I mean, there is no possible way that we should be allowing, even if it was legal, we should never allow this in this country. Congress should not allow for anything like this to ever occur again to any political campaign, if it in fact happened.”
Mr. Nunes also questioned the timing of the media reports about the FBI’s informant.
He said the Justice Department invited him and Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, to a meeting on Friday, which the congressmen declined to attend after information from a previous meeting was leaked to the press.
“They were trying to get Mr. Gowdy and I to go on Friday to the Department of Justice for supposedly another briefing,” Mr. Nunes said. “We said, ‘Look, unless we’re going to get documents’—we found out Thursday night they were not going to provide documents, so therefore we’re not going to go. Now, if you look what happened on Friday night, probably the mother of all leaks of all time to two major newspapers that came out late Fridaynight. Now had Mr. Gowdy and I went to that meeting, you can bet they would have tried to pin that on us.”
Have you SEEN these Obama holdover VERMIN and other assorted CORRUPT, POWER-MAD COMMUCRATS tap-dancing around, claiming that well, yeah, there likely WERE FBI agents “embedded” in the Trump campaign spying on him, because, you know–RUSSIANS. Then they piously declare that the Trump campaign was never the “real” target of the spying–it was to make sure they were not being “deceived” by (gasp) RUSSIANS. They’re not even trying to CLAIM “Russian collusion” anymore, because they never HAD any evidence–much less PROOF of that, and a year and a half of frantic digging and turning over EVERY rock have not turned UP any. So now these conniving VERMIN who are ACTIVELY ENGAGED in trying to stage a bloodless coup d’ etat against a LEGALLY ELECTED American President are suddenly PATRIOTS who were just trying to protect the country when they sicced the FBI on the Trump campaign to SPY on Hillary’s opponent in the 2016 Presidential race? Yeah . . . right.
Anybody who believes this Commucrat BS needs to check into the nearest mental institution, because you are NOT mentally competent to run your OWN affairs, much LESS be allowed to walk around LOOSE among the rest of us!
They’re all smug like Hillary because the odds are about nil that anybody’s going to hold them to account ever. And if anyone does do anything to them, the Deep State will take care of them.
They know this. You can see it on their faces.
The elementary Keystone Cops could have figured out in less than a week that Obama and Clinton were the ones to request the FBI spy ring and moles inside the Trump campaign.
The Obama puppets Loretta Lynch and Jim Comey would not have survived a mysterious gun shot or accidental death without 1st getting approval from their evil masters, and would have suffered the same consequences if they did not follow the Obama/Clinton spy marching orders and cover-ups.
IMO WE’ve known this since TRUMP HIMSELF Said “He was spied on”..
NOW GET TO DOING something about it, like find the spy and punish them..