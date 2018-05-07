Devin Nunes says he’ll push to hold Jeff Sessions in contempt

The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is pushing to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress this week for not complying with a subpoena.
Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting classified information for his committee’s investigation into abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and counterintelligence inquiries, including the targeting of Americans such as former Trump campaign official Carter Page, but the letter was ignored.
After attempting to subpoena the classified information last week, Mr. Nunes discovered that the Justice Department will not comply.
“We have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt, and that’s what I want to press for this week,” Mr. Nunes told Fox News on Sunday.
The next step will be going to court to try to enforce the committee’s subpoena.
Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said the DOJ sent a letter to Mr. Nunes on Thursday, which was the deadline for his subpoena.
The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd, said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and the FBI had evaluated the committee’s request and that the Justice Department determined that it couldn’t comply with a request for information about a specific individual.
The letter also said the Justice Department is open to other ways to accommodate the committee’s inquiry.
“Disclosure of responsive information to such requests can risk severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationships with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations, and interference with intelligence activities,” the letter read.
Mr. Nunes said he refuses to accept the Justice Department’s contention that handing over the information would harm national security.
“How many times have we heard that argument?” Mr. Nunes said. “This just can’t continue where we don’t get information in a timely manner.”
Doug Andres, a spokesman for House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, told The Washington Times that Mr. Nunes hadn’t discussed with the speaker his push to hold Mr. Sessions in contempt.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, Texas Republican, sounded hesitant about such a move.
Mr. Ratcliffe told Fox News that he was unsure about the exact relation of the subpoena and that members of Congress needed more information.
“We all need to have that information before we would go to that extraordinary measure of holding an attorney general in contempt of Congress,” he said.
The president has been critical of his own Justice Department in the past. He expressed disappointment that Mr. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and slow-walked a review of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.
Earlier this week, he sided with Republican lawmakers in their request to have Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hand over documents relating to the special counsel’s investigation.
“A Rigged System – They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal “justice?” At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.
Congress voted to hold former Internal Revenue Service executive Lois G. Lerner in contempt in 2014 after targeting conservative tea party groups and held Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. in contempt in 2012 for not complying with the investigation into the Obama administration’s Operation Fast and Furious, which involved gun trafficking across the border in the hope of tracking Mexican drug cartels.
More than 1,000 guns went missing in the operation, but two were found at the scene where a Border Patrol agent was killed.
President Obama exerted executive privilege over some of the communications regarding Operation Fast and Furious, and Congress believed his attorney general was trying to cover up the administration’s actions.
More than a dozen Democrats joined Republican lawmakers in the largely symbolic vote against Mr. Holder, which was the first time a sitting attorney general had been held in contempt of Congress.
Mr. Obama and his Justice Department declined to prosecute Mr. Holder.
It’s about time Sessions gets exposed for what he is: the victim of blackmail and that’s why he does nothing. Sessions needs to be fired yesterday.
Half the country already holds Session in contempt so why not make it unanimous and legal. Like they say, either lead, follow or just get out of the way. Time for Jeff to just get out of the way before he himself gets run over.
I agree.. SINCE DAY ONE of his office, i’ve seen not one iota of evidence that he has ANY Honor or integrity.
mrp15, you’re too kind to Sessions. It ain’t blackmail, he’s just turned out to be a good ole boy circle the wagons, undo the election, deep stater. He betrayed the President on Day 1 by needlessly recusing himself from all things “Russia” which was a hoax to begin with and did it to allow Rosenstein to take over and begin the witch hunt, the coup d’etat. Sessions is a fifth columnist. If he isn’t that, then he’s what Lenin called a “useful idiot.”
I agree. Session’s is not IMO getting blackmailed.. He’s all FOR what is going on.
Both Sessions and Rosenstein need to be replaced, and it needs to happen now. The DOJ, which includes the FBI, is FUBAR, and unless it is rectified our Country is headed for anarchy.
Sessions is an spy for democrats. He needs to go away. PRONTO>>
Sessions needs to be held in contempt. His actions…or lack thereof… prove that he is more interested in protecting the deep state than standing up for the rule of law.
Holding him in contempt of congress doesn’t really do squat though. SINCE Congress can’t actually DO anything to him.
Sessions has one foot in swamp water, one foot in the deep state, and his head up his…
All but a few are crooked low life snakes with shady past deals so really getting anything done is very questionable. The cesspool is full of snakes.
If AG Sessions does not want to help Congress get to the truth, then he should be held in in contempt.
Not just that, but if he willfully withholds documents that have been subpoened, then SEND HIS BUTT to jail, just like anyone else held in contempt of court would be..
This should have been done a long time ago. Sessions is an incompetent do nothing, who by recusing himself, is trying to bring down the Trump Administration. Secondly, like Lou Dobbs has stated, the RINOS McConnell and Ryan sit back and say nothing while this travesty against Trump goes on! Why is it that only a minority of Republican Congressman back Trump on this phony Mueller investigation? Ryan and McConnell want Trump to fall, even though the real Russian colluders are Obama and Hillary! What a disgrace!
“No one is above the law”. How many times in the last 2 years have we heard that cliché from one “office holder” or another? The part that is never mentioned is “no one except…..” Anyone reading this try to just ignore a Congressional subpoena or use the US Code provisions concerning classified information (18USC 793 I believe is the exact chapter) and you had best be shopping for soap on a rope. How and especially WHY are We The People putting up with this? How much longer will it go on before there is a Second Revolution in this country, one to overthrow our own non representative, dysfunctional, and all to often malevolent “elected officials”? It seem to be a period of nanoseconds before a freshly seated pol forgets all about the representation part of the job and starts assuming the “I make the laws, I don’t have to follow them” attitude. AND THEY GET AWAY WITH IT, REPEATEDLY!.
Oh well (/rant).
I’m think I’m going to go spend the day taking out my aggressions with at least one caliber of firearm on some very deserving pieces of paper.
[“No one is above the law”. How many times in the last 2 years have we heard that cliché from one “office holder” or another? The part that is never mentioned is “no one except…..”]
Its times like this, i’d really love to see what a system like Judge Dredd worked under, would do to crime and these scumbags in DC.
It is clear that someone (or more) has something on Sessions for him to be knuckling under all of this time. The way he takes regular verbal abuse from President Trump — NO WAY any self-respecting man would take that unless he HAS to stay in that position to accomplish something that the Radical Left is coercing him to do. It all stinks very badly . . . .
Sessions is one example, and there are literally THOUSANDS in federal service, of the CYA syndrome. I saw this first had from 1977 to 1984 when I was a Career Civil Servant. From ’84 until I retired in 2013 I worked alongside a metric butt-ton of these individuals while working a contractor at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Naval Station Everett.
These people will do, say or swallow anything to keep their jobs. And if a promotion is in the mix somewhere , the long knives come out.
Little Jeffie has a “better” job in the toxic dump that is Washington DC than he ever had as a Senator from whichever Carolina he came from, and will weasel in any way required to keep that position.
IMHO The President should go on a scorched earth campaign cleaning out all the ash and trash from the Executive Branch. It is his right under Article Two of the Constitution.
Then he can devote all his attention to the real world issues that need his touch. The Country and indeed the World would be better off if President Trump was allowed to do his job with out the “resistance” distractions.
Very well said. It’s time for President Trump to clean up the whole swamp. It’s now looking like AG Sessions was no more than another “plant”. They tricked POTUS into hiring him. It’s time to fire him and get to the bottom of this ongoing mess.
I disagree barbra. I do NOT think sessions is being blackmailed.. He’s just a ‘drink the kool-aid’ liberal in RINO clothing.
Sessions is a very poor leader of the Justice Department but this apparent public disunity within the Republican Party is not a very good idea with the midterm elections coming up.
Nunes might as well join the rest of us in holding Session in contempt. Sessions has done NOTHING except recuse himself and sit on the sidelines watching while the damned Commucrats and their BS Mueller WITCH HUNT are looking for some excuse–ANY excuse, no matter HOW flimsy to commit a coup d’ etat by forcing our legally elected President out of his job for the SIN of defeating that lying old crone, Hillary in the 2016 election. Sessions seems to think that “recusing” himself on the BS “Russian collusion” witch hunt means he does not have to do ANYTHING except hide under his desk and watch sedition and TREASON being committed by the conniving COMMUCRATS.
The reason they’ve been throwing this prolonged tantrum ever since the election is they were SURE they had things rigged where Hillary COULD NOT LOSE, and when she DID lose–well, somebody just HAD to have done something even shadier and more illegal than the election fraud THEY committed, right? That is THEIR mindset.
Somehow, they have got the idea that if the voters do not vote the way THEY want them to vote, then they have some kind of “right” to UNDO the results of the election, by ANY means necessary. And if the Republicans don’t get off their cowardly FANNIES and start pushing BACK against this sedition BS, they may well succeed, since our government seems to be INFESTED with people either still in love with that nasty little sociopath, Obama, or beholden in some way to the CROOKED CLINTONS.
Session was planted. Just another member of the swamp
Interesting to see the DOJ constantly using the claim of “National Security” to deny/delay orders from Congress. It is NOT National Security the DOJ is protecting…it is Progressive Security that gets the protection.
AND since congress gets informed OF matters of national security all the bloody time (isn;t that why they have that natl security board)?, THEN HOW CAN claiming NS, be a reason for withholding info from them??
And about DAMN time, Mr. Nunes!! Guess he didn’t like a judge with a brain and cajones stealing his pitiful, impotent thunder by having the audacity to question Mueller’s/Hussein Bozo’s bulky tactics
DoJ is making excuses to cover their butts. They know they filed un-vetted FISA applications. As for security, Congress committee members do have clearances. Cite DoJ for contempt and if that doesn’t work impeach them. Lying and failing to respond to the people’s reps has become an issue and must not be allowed to continue.
It’s getting so bad, i say DEFUND BOTH THe FBI and DoJ.
Put Christian Adams back at the DoJ in a position of authority. He was the only DoJ attorney who left and alerted us to what was going on there under Obama.
Russian meddling in the election seems to have excluded Hiillary’s people and her operatives in the DoJ and FBI. Congress needs to ask Mueller when is he going to start breaking down doors and raiding Clinton, Comey, McCabe, Page, Baker, Ohr, Rice, Clapper, Brennan,and Rhodes homes at 3 AM and those of their friends.
They use that same excuse over and over. Then we find there’s nothing there except protection for the wrong doers in the swamp.
I stand with Devin Nunes on this. The DOJ is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg and this toilet needs to be flushed!