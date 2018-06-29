Detroit NAACP: Trump’s separation of immigrant kids is like slavery

Standing outside Bethany Christian Services, a Grand Rapids agency that has taken in 50 immigrant children separated from their parents, the head of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP called for reunifying the kids with their families.
“Babies are being ripped from their families by our government,” said the Rev. Wendell Anthony, head of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP, one of the civil rights group’s largest and most influential branches. “This policy and practice must end now. This policy is unacceptable. This should not be what our nation is about.”
There Are Still A Few Seats Left!! Action Alert — Get on the Bus With Us! https://t.co/4aczGmViny pic.twitter.com/dSWdrudcQi
— DETROIT BRANCH NAACP (@DETROITNAACP) June 26, 2018
Rev. Anthony, who has led the Detroit NAACP since 1993, compared what the immigrant kids are facing to what African slaves experienced. He was joined at the news conference by other religious leaders, Latino advocates, and other supporters.
“This process of separation even found its way through the Middle Passage on Southern plantations and in Northern cities,” Anthony said. “We are aware of the effect of separation because they still are visibly aware in the stress and trauma existing in our communities today. This is precisely why we can relate to and support the efforts of our Central American brothers and sisters who are victims of this unnecessary and inhumane policy.”
Anthony was surrounded by supporters holding up signs that read: “Stop the Abuse Against Minority Families,” “This is kidnapping,” “Let the Children Free. Don’t Destroy Families,” “America’s better than this. Children are not Pawns,” and “End the Contract.”
Bethany Christian Services contracts with the U.S. government.
The NAACP also delivered a truckload of supplies for the kids, including backpacks, toys, and other items. Other groups that supported today’s news conference included the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, Arab American Civil Rights League of Dearborn, UAW, and LASED (Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development) of Detroit.
After taking in the immigrant children, Bethany has been sending the kids to homes with foster care parents. Some of the immigrant kids have been crying out: “Where’s my mom?”
In a statement released through a public relations company, Bethany Christian Services said of the NAACP’s rally that it “is in full agreement with the NAACP that children should not be separated from their families and we will not rest until those who have been separated are reunified with their families. That has been and will always be our first priority. We’ve had brief conversations with the NAACP — and have invited them to meet with us — to discuss how our two organizations can work together to create a powerful voice to further advocate for these vulnerable children and their families. We hope to continue these discussions. For it is only by working together that we can truly make a difference.”
The news conference came the day after a federal judge in San Diego said the U.S. must move to reunite the more than 2,000 separated immigrant children with their families.
Asked by the Free Press what it is doing to reunite the children in their care, a spokeswoman for Bethany referred to a Q&A memo she emailed that read in part: “We will not rest until every separated child in Bethany’s care is safely reunified with family. Our mission has always been, and will always be, to keep and bring families together.”
The Q&A said it is working with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
“We have been informed by HHS that separated children will be reunified with their families and are working with HHS to ensure children are safely reunified with families,” said Bethany Christian Services.
Rev. Anthony also said he and others are sending a letter to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder asking him to try and help reunite the children, urging Snyder to write to President Donald Trump and Congress to unify the families and stop separations.
Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton said: “We have received the letter and will respond with the limited information we have available about the federal unaccompanied children program. The Governor agreed that a solution out of Washington is needed for reunification, since it is a federal policy.”
Before holding their news conference outside Bethany, the NAACP gathered at First Park Congregational Church for a rally. A security guard at the church blocked the media from attending. He gave reporters a letter from Park Church signed by the Rev. Todd Petty saying the church does not support “any action perceived as a protest against agencies” like Bethany Christian Services.
A spokeswoman for Bethany Christian Services also emailed to the Free Press a copy of the letter signed by the Rev. Petty that opposes any protest against Bethany Christian Services.
Contact Niraj Warikoo: nwarikoo@freepress.com or 313-223-4792. Follow him at @nwarikoo
___
(c)2018 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I think all illegitimate urban children should be reunited with their paternal fathers. Or at least allow the fathers to be represented through support payments.
I’m for work gangs for “absent” fathers.
Where is the condemnation of the countries that allow the horrific conditions that these poor people are fleeing?
All you slave wanna-bees have no idea what slaves experienced. You can thanks Abe Lincoln for that.
Max daddy, Well said. Black women having babies out of wedlock, with no fathers around is like slavery, isn’t it Reverend Anthony? I suggest Reverend Anthony, you get your own house in order.
Jimmy. How is wanting deadbeat baby daddies, to work ‘chain gangs’ to pay for the kids they have sired, wanting to be a slave owning wanna-be?
Funny thing, but nobody mentioned who put these poor children into the situation where it was most likely that they would be separated from their parents. I guess the ugly truth is that the last thing you want are actual facts that disrupt your dishonest narrative and attempt to blame someone else for an unpleasent predicament that you youself created in the first place.
Never heard this group decry black genocide via abortion, or The Great Society destroying families by disallowing the little mothers to live with their families or marry the father of the baby.
There are those who maintain this Unaccompanied Minors or “separation from their parents” program was instigated (at least) by the previous administration as part of the massive child sex trafficking. Those do-gooders in Detroit are oblivious to the fact that at least half of children in child sex trafficking rings come from CPS agencies. Other “children” are MS -13 mules for drugs. These do-gooders are exacerbating the problem by failing to get the facts first.
It is a FACT that there is a HUGE ring of PEDOPHILES operating in Hollyweird and DC, and BOTH the Clintons are PART OF IT. Several of their “aides” or “staff” have been nailed and arrested for CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING, so the TRUTH about them is beginning to leak out around the edges, despite their efforts to keep a LID on it. So maybe those fine, upstanding Dems have ANOTHER ulterior motive for wanting all those unaccompanied, unprotected kids brought into our country. You know, besides just STEALING elections with ILLEGAL votes, and “fundamentally transforming” our free Republic into just another Third World hellhole.
And PS, empd, the race-baiting, professional victim hustlers of the NAACP are not exactly what I would call “do-gooders.”
I think the statement someone had yesterday showed it best.
SLAVES were brought here, ILLEGAL invaders come here.
SLAVES don’t wanna be here. ILLEGALS do
People wanted the slaves. MOST SANE folk don’t want illegals!
Slaves brought an economic benefit. ILLEGALS are a drain!!!
Annnd, like any OTHER time, the “professional victims” of the NAACP drop the “slave card” when they have NOTHING else to refute the truth.
Well, I was surprised to hear from the NAACP no less, that these illegal alien children in federal custody are being treated the same manner as the children of slaves from hundreds of years ago. I was always under the impression slaves and their children at that time were poorly treated by their masters. Was that not true? I’m sure the NAACP knows these illegal alien kids are being given excellent care at the expense of taxpayers. That includes food, snacks, clean shelter, comfortable beds, proper medical care as well as educational and recreational activities by trained specialists. That’s pretty amazing! I can well imagine their are thousands of American kids abandoned to the streets in the ghettos who would love to have that kind of place to live. Perhaps the NAACP has no interest in helping those kids because they serve no political purpose to them given those ghettos are in mostly black communities controlled by democrats. Moreover, the NAACP had zero interest in the unaccompanied illegal alien minors being held in federal custody when Obama was president….hmm. This is nothing new, been going on for decades!
Not to mention all-new clothes and shoes, librabob. These kids are being showered with “riches” beyond their WILDEST DREAMS, compared to their lives in their “native” countries. We would do well to look beyond the current wave of STATIC the Dems are putting out about immigration and “kids in prison,” to see what they are attempting to HIDE and DISTRACT us from with this BS. Because you can be SURE, given that it is baseless and TOTALLY FALSE, that it is a distraction for SOMETHING. Keep in mind that Pres. Trump’s “zero tolerance policy” has been in effect for MONTHS now. WHY, all of a sudden, is it such an ISSUE?
MY theory is they are DESPERATELY trying to distract from what is IN those documents that Congress FINALLY pried out of the DOJ. The LAST thing they want–mere months before the mid-terms–is the people of America viewing PROOF of their SEDITION and TREASON and attempts to stage a “coup by lawyer” against our LEGALLY elected President, and contemplating whether the power-mad SCUM perpetrating them are really ANYBODY they want to elect to public office!
Illegal immigrant kids separated from their parents started long before Trump decided to run for office. Lets put the blame to those who actually did these things.
The NAACP is a racist organization that promotes black superiority. They are just a hate group trying to get their name in the news. Negroes Against All Caucasian Persons is what they really stand for.
Clinton, GW Bush, Obama invented kids separated from parents, NOT Trump. Trump is stuck with following the laws on the books. Trump did do a EX O to fix this problem for now. Trump had ZERO, NADA, NOTHING to do with the separations of kids and pix of kids in cages- Obama put those kids in cages. The lapdog press never showed USA the pix of kids in dog cages.