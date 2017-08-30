Despicable Kathy Griffin: ‘I’m no longer sorry’ for Trump beheading photo

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she’s “no longer sorry” for the President Trump beheading stunt that jeopardized her career.
Ms. Griffin, who was investigated by the Secret Service and fired from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig at CNN after being photographed in May holding a Donald Trump mask covered in fake blood, said in a heated interview on Australia’s “Sunrise” TV program that she thinks the backlash was completely overblown.
“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody,” she said. “Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from ‘Will and Grace,’ tweeting against me.
“I have been through the mill,” she added.
Ms. Griffin lashed out at co-anchor Samantha Armytage, who suggested that the infamous photo may have been “over the line.”
“No, you’re full of crap, stop this,” Ms. Griffin responded. “You know this! Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.”
Ms. Griffin was apologetic in the immediate aftermath of posing for the controversial photo that many compared to Islamic State beheading propaganda, but she later took part in a press conference painting herself as the victim and claiming that the Trump family was harassing and bullying her.
Ms. Griffin was later cleared by the Secret Service but the damage to her career was already done. She was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast that she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for 10 years and as many as 15 scheduled live performances were canceled, costing her more than a million dollars, she told The Cut magazine in an interview published Sunday.
“When the president tweeted about me the morning after I released the image, it served as an executive order of sorts to his family and supporters to go after me,” she said. “You may say I deserved it, but just think about it … the president of the United States and his family are going after a stand-up comic who had a show on the Bravo network called ‘My Life on the D-List.’ If that isn’t punching down, I don’t know what is.”
Still, she showed no signs of backing down from criticizing the president. In a new video promoting her “Laugh Your Head Off” stand-up tour, pun intended, Ms. Griffin appeared in the same blouse she wore in the infamous Trump photo, holding a globe in her hand instead of a Trump mask, The Cut reported.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Kathy, go run back to Gloria Alldead’s daughter, Lisa Bloom, so you can go on a television and make a spectacle out of yourself.
If an ISIS terrorist was holding up Kathy Griffin’s bloody head on a Youtube video, that would probably be the most laughter she had ever generated in her entire career.
Gotta hand it to ya’ backpacker… You must have a strong stomach to be able to watch her on TV.
Kathy Griffin….WHO/WHAT IS THAT?
The Leftist rabble must have stopped adoring their hate sister. This seditious never was only cares about how much traction she gets in the press. Don’t give her free rent in your mind. She wil get to explain all this hate to a much higher power.
Not news — all knew you were only sorry you got caught!
wrong kathy you are a sorry excuse for a human being.
Guess this has-been, never-was is looking for attention again. She really is as dumb as she looks. That’s why she associates with the likes of Chelsea Clinton so she can prop herself up. And she also associates with ambulance chasers like Gloria Allred and her daughter. Sorry, Kathy, but nobody cares about a loser like you.
Yeah. Not sorry and certainly no longer relevant. Oh. And certainly not a comedian. One must be funny to earn that title.
Many are. She ain’t…
This doesn’t surprise me. I never believed for a second that she was sorry before. The Left likes to think they are morally superior while they actually demonstrate themselves time and again to be morally bankrupt.
A good tree bears good fruit. A corrupt tree bears corrupt fruit. By their fruits you shall know them.
You never were sorry, the only reason you said you were is to try to save your career. Whatever you say now does not make a difference. You are ruined.
It is MISS Griffin if she must have a title. Please put a stop to the liberal feminist ms garbage!
If the liberal-Left were to launch an extensive search among their left-field rot, to find the most despicable female person, it would be Kathy Griffin. I will not spend another nanosecond paying any attention to her rotten self.
Poor Kathy. you are a ‘D’ lister, not funny and just a sad person looking for her 15 minutes of fame.But I guess you should get credit for finding a way to get some free press.
Just like a typical Dem Liberal, blame everyone but yourself. Hey Kathy, you chose to do the shoot, you choose to take that picture. You have no one but your sorry, whiny, disgusting self to blame. And I am glad you lost all your gigs and that it cost you a million dollars. You deserved that for being such a loser.
I feel sorry for you Kathy. You aren’t even relevant as a human, let alone a comedian. If this is what you need to keep your career, is it worth it?
She isn’t doing anything different now than she’s done for the last 20 years of her pathetic career; seeking attention and affirmation that she somehow has intrinsic worth to a brain dead following.
Well, just like the little boy who cried wolf, folks have grown tired of her incessant whining and groveling for the sake of the spotlight and simply ignore her. Heck, she’s so old, she’s like a piece of dried up dog feces that no longer stinks.
If you didn’t want to go thru the mill you shouldn’t have gotten on the mill stone.
Griffin like so many other Democrats are filled with hate and disrespect for the American people and our President. I do pray for them all but will not hold my breath for change in them.
You know what Ms Griffin? We don’t give a damn what you think nor do we have any respect for you! And, you’re not even funny any more!
Poor Kathy. You were sorry and now not sorry anymore? You can’t turn “sorry” on and off like a light switch. Well, you weren’t sorry then and you aren’t sorry now. The truth DOES have a way of coming out doesn’t it?