Despicable Kathy Griffin: ‘I’m no longer sorry’ for Trump beheading photo

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she’s “no longer sorry” for the President Trump beheading stunt that jeopardized her career.

Ms. Griffin, who was investigated by the Secret Service and fired from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig at CNN after being photographed in May holding a Donald Trump mask covered in fake blood, said in a heated interview on Australia’s “Sunrise” TV program that she thinks the backlash was completely overblown.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody,” she said. “Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from ‘Will and Grace,’ tweeting against me.

“I have been through the mill,” she added.

Ms. Griffin lashed out at co-anchor Samantha Armytage, who suggested that the infamous photo may have been “over the line.”

“No, you’re full of crap, stop this,” Ms. Griffin responded. “You know this! Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing.”

Ms. Griffin was apologetic in the immediate aftermath of posing for the controversial photo that many compared to Islamic State beheading propaganda, but she later took part in a press conference painting herself as the victim and claiming that the Trump family was harassing and bullying her.

Ms. Griffin was later cleared by the Secret Service but the damage to her career was already done. She was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast that she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for 10 years and as many as 15 scheduled live performances were canceled, costing her more than a million dollars, she told The Cut magazine in an interview published Sunday.

“When the president tweeted about me the morning after I released the image, it served as an executive order of sorts to his family and supporters to go after me,” she said. “You may say I deserved it, but just think about it … the president of the United States and his family are going after a stand-up comic who had a show on the Bravo network called ‘My Life on the D-List.’ If that isn’t punching down, I don’t know what is.”

Still, she showed no signs of backing down from criticizing the president. In a new video promoting her “Laugh Your Head Off” stand-up tour, pun intended, Ms. Griffin appeared in the same blouse she wore in the infamous Trump photo, holding a globe in her hand instead of a Trump mask, The Cut reported.

