Desperation: Feinstein claims high school sexual accusations against Brett Kavanaugh

Democrats uncorked a fusillade of attacks on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Thursday — including suggesting that he is now under a federal investigation for a decades-old encounter — as they sought to upset Republicans’ push toward confirmation.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed that she had obtained and forwarded to investigators information about an incident from Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s past.
Ms. Feinstein declined to disclose details, saying the accuser didn’t want to come forward, but she said she felt obligated to prod investigators. News reports said the information pertained to sexual misconduct from the judge’s time in high school more than three decades ago.
The White House said the allegation was a last-minute smear, saying Judge Kavanaugh has been vetted by the FBI throughout a lifetime of public service, including the George W. Bush White House and several confirmation battles.
“Throughout his confirmation process, Judge Kavanaugh has had 65 meetings with senators — including with Sen. Feinstein — [and] sat through over 30 hours of testimony, addressed over 2,000 questions in a public setting and additional questions in a confidential session. Not until the eve of his confirmation has Sen. Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him,” said Kerri Kupec, a White House spokeswoman.
The FBI declined to pursue a criminal investigation, according to the Washington Post.
A source close to the nomination process told The Washington Times the letter was turned over to the White House to place into Judge Kavanaugh’s background folder, which will be handed over to Mr. Grassley.
The letter had been handed over to Ms. Feinstein more than a month ago, and Judge Kavanaugh was never asked about it during his public or closed door sessions with the senator, the source told The Times.
Ms. Feinstein’s revelation, though, became public after the Judiciary Committee, having completed a week’s worth of hearings, held its first meeting to debate the judge.
A vote was put off until Sept. 20, but Republicans said they are still on track.
Taylor Foy, a spokesman for committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, said the Iowa Republican is aware of Ms. Feinstein’s referral.
“At this time, he has not seen the letter in question and is respecting the request for confidentiality,” Mr. Foy said. “There’s no plan to change the committee’s consideration of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.”
During the meeting Thursday, Democrats said they had plenty of reasons to delay the process.
They attempted to have the committee issue six subpoenas for documents that they said senators should see before voting.
Those documents were generally from Judge Kavanaugh’s time working for Mr. Bush.
“Torture, Iraq — there were so many things that were brought forward at that time,” Ms. Feinstein said. “What in Judge Kavanaugh’s records are Republicans hiding?”
Democrats have argued that they need to see millions of pages of documents that may have crossed Judge Kavanaugh’s desk during the six years he worked for Mr. Bush’s White House.
But Republicans have asked the National Archives to hand over records pertaining only to his time in the White House counsel’s office from 2001 to 2003, not the documents from his time as staff secretary from 2003 to 2006.
The subpoenas Democrats were demanding sought documents pertaining to Judge Kavanaugh’s thoughts on Native Hawaiians, Alaskan Natives and American Indians, documents that might detail his views on presidential powers, and testimony from witnesses that Democrats thought could shed light on the judge’s past.
Republicans defeated each of those requests on party-line votes, saying the committee already had received a record number of documents.
Democrats said that many of the documents that have been released are considered confidential to the committee and can’t be shared outside the Senate.
In protest, Sen. Cory A. Booker, New Jersey Democrat, released dozens of the confidential documents online. He called it an act of civil disobedience and acknowledged that he was breaking Senate rules and could be expelled from the chamber.
A watchdog group has called for the ethics committee to review Mr. Booker’s conduct.
Mr. Grassley, meanwhile, said he has followed the same process as past hearings.
He said the committee is relying on the Bush presidential library and the National Archives to process information and noted that sitting presidents under law have a role in review, he said.
“The administration’s assertion is in line with those precedents,” Mr. Grassley said.
If Judge Kavanaugh clears the committee next week, then he will head to the full Senate for a vote. Republicans hope to confirm him before the Oct. 1 start of the Supreme Court session.
Hey Diane the Fake News Feinstein, you had this so called information on Judge Kavanaugh, since July. Why didn’t you bring this up in July? You, Diane are a fraud with your “anonymous” source and you are desperate. Secondly, Kavanaugh was involved in torture / waterboarding, because he worked for Bush? When water boarding was approved, during the Bush Administration, the Senate was fully informed and you and your DemoRATS said nothing. Liberals = liars and hypocrites and that is what you are, Diane!
Between this crocked socialist Fineliar and Senator Corey Shouldbebooked you have the quintessential proof that the left cannot be trusted for the truth, ever. I could be wrong but didn’t the NYTs print an anonymous, inside the Senator’s office source saying that she had an affair with Corey when he was 9 and that she has always hated homosexuals and Christians or maybe one of their editorial staff was just carrying around that letter?
Maybe Diane is only frustrated no one took romantic interest in her in high school.
At least Kavenaugh was interested in girls during his puberty. He could have been a community organizer.
From what i’ve read, Kavenaugh attended an all boys Prep school for his high school years. SO exactly how/where would he have had the opportunity to have done what she claims??
AND i STILL remember the sexual assault fake claims they made, when they hit Judge Moore, AND how quickly those gals vanished into obscurity, the minute he lost.
I suspect the opposite, that she was used, abused then dumped by some high school or college boyfriend which causes many liberal women to hate and get even with men, when and if they ever get into positions of power over them,,,,, or go the other route of becoming lesbian Behind most every sexually confused, or manhating women is some fool of a boy/man who viewed and used her as an object for pleasure, not a precious soul to guard and protect.
The main reason all these unhinged Democrats, Obama hold overs, much of the MSM, and old school GOP politicians have Trump Derangement Symptoms is because they are no long receiving kick backs and bribes from tax payer dollars as they did under previous administrations.
A major source of their under-the-table swamp income is drying up fast and they are desperate to resist anything Trump and get President Trump out of the Whitehouse so they can go back to their self-serving ways.
These unhinged Democrats, Obama hold overs, and old school GOP politicians are dishonest tax payer leeches and need to be expelled or voted out of office ASAP.
Amen brother!
Hasn’t the “anonymous” accuser already “come forward” by disclosing a supposed incident to Senator Feinstein and trusting her not to disclose her name? If Feinstein only forwarded the accusation without the name and details to the FBI, she should be censured and punished by the Senate. Have they no ethics committee? Anonymous “character assassinations” like this are suspicious, unscrupulous, and should never see the light of print.
I would be willing to wager that the so called Feinstein revelation was a total fabrication. Similar to the attack that was waged against Justice Thomas. BTW, sounds eerily similar to the tactic used against the Judge Moore campaign last year. Just musing the possibilities.
[Have they no ethics committee?]
Not that’s worth a darn.
“…The FBI declined to pursue a criminal investigation…” What a shock. The FBI is already getting close enough to being a bad joke. Imagine if they started an investigation of a then 17 year old boy on unspecified anonymous allegations.
Didn’t Kavanaugh attend an all-boy school? Precisely what crime was committed, and why wasn’t it prosecuted in Juvenile Court at the time? Doesn’t a person have a Constitutional right to face their accuser and know exactly what they’re being accused of?
Plus, since that was supposedly over 30+ years ago, HOW WOULD they investigate, when all statute of limitations have ran out!
If you have a Chinese spy chauffeuring you around for twenty years you lose all credibility and should be ignored as if you proclaimed Indian heritage. Mad Max is starting to look better all the time at least we know she’s harmless and is good for a laugh.
I don’t think Maxine Waters is ‘harmless’ when she encourages unhinged leftists to try and intimidate conservatives. Who knows what nut will pull another mass shooting like the one that almost killed Steve Scalise? That was a Bernie supporter, and to my knowlege Bernie’s never come out and encouraged anything like that directly like Maxine Waters has. One of these days it’s going to result in something really bad happening. You’d think her own party members would tell her to cool it, but no; they seem to be all on board with it.
Sorry but what?? How can yo say Maxine’s harmless, when we saw that article hear, about the KNIFE attack on a conservative in CA< all because of her rhetoric??
After all these years of being checked out to be a Federal Judge, why should anyone believe these lying Democrats who have no morals. This woman, if she really had any REAL EVIDENCE would not have waited until now. The Democrats keep coming up with all kinds of FALSE ACCUSATIONS. WHEN WILL THEY LEARN THAT THEY JUST KEEP SHOWING THAT THEY ARE NOT TRUSTWORTHY PEOPLE?
I thought Mrs. Feinstein was the one Dem that didn’t lie boy was I wrong. Seems she doesn’t like Catholics either!
She’s a dem. THEY ALL LIE.
Here is what CNN is reporting
https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/14/politics/kavanaugh-letter-assault-supreme-court/index.html
Another letter signed by 65 women who say they knew Judge Kavanaugh while in high school and tells of someone completely different than the one Feinstein dug up.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-09-14%2065%20Women%20who%20know%20Kavanaugh%20from%20High%20School%20-%20Kavanaugh%20Nomination.pdf
Trace the money. The liar was paid by Clinton foundation. They and their father Soros are foaming at the mouth to destroy America so they can keep selling baby parts and the rest of their evil scheme.
What is this? Another anonymous source with absolutely nothing worth hearing. feinstein should be censured for this blatant attempt to sabotage this judge.
“What is this? Another anonymous source with absolutely nothing worth hearing.”
Now we know why this story was not put out earlier, it has no substance.
We cannot verify her story because she wants to shoot from the dark, like an assassin
So what we have is an unnamed individual telling a story which cannot be substantiated, from thirty years ago at an unknown location.
Which conveniently, leaves nothing that can be verified
THIS IS why we need District Attourny’s with the BALLS to start enforcing the laws we already have, in regards to making these Salacious false claims. START PROSECUTING THEM for wasting the cops time, making false reports and slander/defamation!
IMO Once the first dozen or so got sent to the clink, we’d soon see a massive reduction IN THESE fake claims.
I’m still waiting for them to apologize to Judge Roy Moore for making up those accusations against him last year.
Despicable is the only word I can think of right now for these Libs. They’ve run me out of adjectives.
The I understand it, the judge is accused of having sex in high school. Holy cow, stop the presses, we have a new accusation against a Supreme Court Nominee. He may have, might have, possibly, had sex in high school. Wow, the left’s attempts at Sensationalism has reached a new low. The left has no credibility left.
From what one other news site is reporting, the ‘supposed claim’ is from a gal who Kavenaugh and his GF (at the time), allegedly LOCKED In a room, and stood outside laughing, making that other female, feel uncomfortable.
I’ve heard of SIMILAR antics at frats and such, and in NO WAY, does that rise to even ANYTHING sexual. Let alone rape.
Of COURSE the liberal/socialists are going to kick up dust! They don’t want another Constitutional Conservative on the SCOTUS Bench. They want to be able to rewrite the Constitution at their leisure, rather than uphold what is our LAW. Feinstink should be prosecuted for libel! She is a liar, trying to pander to the far left with whom she’s lost some favor. Her ego will be her downfall, just like McCabe, Strzok, Comey and McCain. Good riddance. GBA!! GBDJT!!
Feinstein, You are a pig for even bringing something like this up. You can’t stand to lose. Why is sex taboo unless it is being done by Bill Clinton. Judge Kavanaugh has been through too much for this to be true. It would have came out years ago. Maybe we should start a rumor about you sex life 30 years ago. How would you like that? Than again it might not just be a rumor.
No, it would be a flat out lie. Who would want to get involved with her?
Just another sorry attempt by a washed up old hag to try and smear a good man. Wonder how Senator Feinstein, or any of the Democrat whiners would fare if such an investigation of their personal background was undertaken. Some of them would likely go to jail. Grassley needs to get off the dime and get this confirmation finished and moving on down the road.
So when is the Judiciary committee going to start investigating Feinstein for her involvement with the Chinese. Seems like this was conveniently ignored and forgotten. Just like all of Clinton’s illicit acts. If Judge Kavanah did something 30+ years ago why is it only coming out now? Why wasn’t this letter brought forth a month ago when received? And when did the Constitution get revised so that the accused no longer gets to confront the accuser? But most importantly when will the US declare the Democratic Party a terrorist organization dedicated to destroying the country?
It’s the “Democrat” party not “Democratic” party. Or more accurately the demoncrap party.
“It’s the “Democrat” party not “Democratic” party.”
You are in error
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democratic_Party_(United_States)
But putting the “n” in does make it more descriptive
If you Google “Democratic Party” the definition states it’s “..one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States…” However, I agree that leftist/communist party is not democratic in any way, shape or form.
Have we ever known democrats to use words accurately?
“Why wasn’t this letter brought forth a month ago when received?”
Because whatever she found is something considered normal for a Democrat and despite all her searching she could not find another instance where he acted like one.
So by playing the card at the end, she is letting people’s imagination do the damage that whatever she found never could
IMO, the Judiciary committe won’t do a DAMN THING about that chineese spy limo driver of hers..
I guess they can’t understand just how pathetic they really are. They persist in the notion that they can manage what people think through a media which has lost its relevance. Diane Feinstein, herself, will be lucky to survive the coming election.
So Diane Feinstein just needs to publish the full letter and all the details of the accuser – name, address, phone, age, email, twitter account, FB account, picture, copy of the original police report from the High School days. Just put it all out there! A public interview with all news teams and everyone able to ask the accuser questions about her behavior in High School! Oh Yeah, Diane needs to bring her High School yearbook and let us all know of her sexual dalliances during her high school years…
“So Diane Feinstein just needs to publish the full letter …. ”
If she had anything she would have played it earlier
But she knows what she found could easily be excused if it was a Democrat who had did whatever it was
So she is hoping that people’s imaginations will imagine the worst and prejudice them against him
I have it on good authority, that while in the third grade, Kavanugh pulled a girl’s hair, did NOT eat his green beans for lunch, threw them in the garbage, and left his front door open in the middle of winter, thus letting all of the heat out of his house, and contributing to global warming.
It is clear that Kavanaugh is not only a sexual predator, but also a food bigot, and an environmental menace!! We can NOT allow this kind of person to take the bench. He MUST be stopped at ANY cost!!
“I have it on good authority …. ”
Fiendstein played that card so close to the end because she knows people will be dying of curiosity wondering what it is and their imaginations will do what she found never can do
It is the best evidence she has nothing
I also heard that someone just remembered that in grade 3 someone also noticed that his fly was open one day and was extremely traumatized and hasn’t recovered yet! Everyone writing must send a demand to Feinstein to disclose the accuser! In the US, I don’t believe you can crucify someone in absentia! In this process, we may even find if Feinstein feigned it!
ConservativeNotRepublican………… GOOD ONE !!! LOL
Good one ConservativeNotRepupublican. LOL…….Couldn’t have said it better myself……..
An anonymous source claims, when Feinstein was a kid, she tried kissing a boy, and his face STILL doesn’t look the same afterwards.
So this anonymous source doesn’t want to go public, but still contacted Feinstein? What is that? Either she has a story to tell, or she doesn’t. In any case, what anyone did in HS, whether “assaulting” someone or giving them a noogie, is rather silly to bring up 35 years later. Laura Bush even killed someone in a car accident when she was a teen, but that didn’t come out for some time after the Bushes were in the WH.
Feinstein, Pelosi and Waters; Democrats should be proud. The faces of the Democratic party is one ugly MF’er!
So why would she hold that card so close to her chest and only play it as a trump card so near the end of the confirmation hearings?
Because that is all she got
It really tells you how clean is his background
And it also allows people to imagine what it might be and bias those who like jumping to conclusions
A reprehensible tactic, coming from one who excuses her every crime, which only serves to show who needs to be removed from making decisions for our lives.
This is why i feel we need to start JAILING those who do these fake sex crime claims. AND THOSE who try to use them as a ‘gotcha’ at the last minute.
One small problem with this accusation, Kavanaugh attended an all male high school, no girls. So who is doing the lying here, is it Diane or the girl who sent the letter?
Another despicable tactic of the left. A friend of a friend wrote a short note about an alleged incident more than 35 years ago that the supposed victim refuses to acknowledge. Commie DiFi holds onto the letter until after the hearings are over to attempt a September surprise. Can the Democrats go any lower? Is there an even lower gutter that Democrats will climb into?
If there is, they will find it.
They keep proving time and time again, there IS no bottom to the low’s they will stoop to.
<s I do not believe there is a person on the planet that at one time or another did not do something that could cause embarrassment later in life.
DRAIN THE SWAMP… MAGA
Diane Fakestein is perfect representation of her party logo……a complete jackass!!!
Hey Dianne, Waters and Polusi have to be the ugliest women in Calif, go back to your sanctuary State and make love to Brown and the rest of the looney’s.
The FBI has declined to look into this matter. Without a witness, without corroboration, and well over 30 years ago when Britt was under age, while attending an all-male Jesuit high school and from all information available at this time, this event never occurred.
Feinstein is trying to make herself relevant to her leftist radical constituency which did not even nominate her for a candidate for U.S. Senate though she is the long-time incumbent. So demented with an advanced and terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome mixed with her other perversions.
If we were to hold all public office holders to the standard Ms. Feinstein seems to think we need for Judge Kavanaugh (if there is even anything to these allegations which I strong don’t believe) we’d have no one left to work in Washington. Hmmmm…..maybe there is something to it. Only kidding. What the Judge did in high school is irrelevant to his position now 35+ years later.
Just as long as that would apply to EVERYONE, not just male conservatives..
I am totally convinced that not one non right winger has ever transgressed, been sinful, raped, and/or stolen. I’ll call on Bill and Hillary Clinton and Harvey Weinstein to back me up. They would never, never, never stray!
Sounds like Brett will make a fine justice if all they have on him is that he did something stupid while in high school. Who hasn’t?
Hey, Diane, can you say BS? Because that is what all this is. You sit on it for a month and then the accuser doesn’t want to come forward. Stuff it!!!!! Give it to Cory Booger and Kamala Harris to put with all their BS!!!!!
Sorry, DiFi, but you have no credibility whatsover. Any Conservative that has done the things you have would be in prison now, or at least up for investigation for maintaining a Chinese spy for twenty years for a chauffeur. What kind of secrets were you feeding him, lady? Judge Kavannaugh has more integrity in his little fingernail than you have ever had in your entire being in your entire life. You no more have evidence of any wrongdoing by him, than you have a halo circling over your head. Give it up. You are a dinosaur, desperately grasping at any lie, anything, that you can try to use to hold onto your position.