Desperate CNN shifts to mental illness in constant effort to bring Trump down

It used to be unethical for psychiatrists to “diagnose” politicians based solely on their public actions or statements, without conducting an actual in-person examination. But now that Donald Trump is president, psychoanalysts apparently have the green light to publicly comment on his mental health.
Hour after hour, with unrelenting intensity, CNN reporters bring the grim news. It appears that President Trump has lost his mind. This is a serious report about a serious story, without any bias or malice. It’s looking really grim.
Yes, we are told, about a dozen senators and representative met last month with Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, deeply concerned about the president’s mental health. (Of course, they were not biased either.)
“Lawmakers were saying they have been very concerned about this, the President’s dangerousness, the dangers that his mental instability poses on the nation,” Lee told CNN by phone last Thursday. “They know the concern is universal among Democrats, but it really depends on Republicans, they said. Some knew of Republicans that were concerned, maybe equally concerned, but whether they would act on those concerns was their worry.”
Of course, Dr. Lee is not biased either. She is telling us the shocking facts.
And what did she tell the congressmen who met with her? One came on CNN to explain (see below), sounding like a doctor who must inform the patient’s family that there’s nothing that can be done. Yes, the president’s condition is untreatable and incurable. He’s showing increasing signs of paranoia, delusion, and isolation. It’s all downhill from here.
Politico reported on the meeting on January 3 before CNN jumped on it, while leaks from the new, Trump-bashing tell-all book provided the perfect backdrop, not to mention the president’s verbal attack on Steve Bannon adding further fuel to the fire.
And on and on the story goes on CNN, with the utmost seriousness and without the slightest self-consciousness that their “reporting” might appear to be in the least bit biased. Not at all. They’re just doing their job. (Hey, at least they weren’t advocating smoking pot on the air, right?)
Unfortunately, not only does their anti-Trump prejudice jump off the screen, but their reporting hardly considers that this is the same old story being repackaged again.
Consider this headline from Mother Jones dated September 24, 2017: “A Group of Experts Wrote a Book About Donald Trump’s Mental Health – and the Controversy Has Just Begun.”
In the words of Bill Moyers, who interviewed psychohistorian Robert Jay Lifton in the article:
“Some of the descriptions used to describe Trump – narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, paranoid personality disorder, delusional disorder, malignant narcissist – even some have suggested early forms of dementia – are difficult for lay people to grasp. Some experts say that it’s not one thing that’s wrong with him – there are a lot of things wrong with him and together they add up to what one of your colleagues calls ‘a scary witches brew, a toxic stew.'”
Note also that Dr. Lee was cited in this article as well.
Two months earlier, on July 25, 2017, Chelsea Schilling posted an op-ed piece on WorldNetDaily, stating:
“It’s a ‘gag rule’ that mental-health professionals have followed for 44 years: It’s unethical for psychiatrists to ‘diagnose’ politicians or public figures based solely on that person’s public actions or statements, without conducting an actual in-person examination.
“But now that Donald Trump is president, a national psychology organization has given psychoanalysts the green light to publicly comment on Trump’s mental health. And the move could usher in a flood of mental-health ‘experts’ on TV news programs claiming the president is unstable or even unfit to serve in the White House.
“Without ever having examined Trump, psychological professionals already have called the president ‘psychotic,’ ‘narcissistic,’ ‘paranoid,’ ‘hypomanic,’ ’emotionally unstable,’ ‘delusional’ and ‘psychologically isolated’ and claimed he has a ‘dangerous mental illness.’ One physician suggested Trump could be suffering from an untreated sexually transmitted disease known as neurosyphilis.”
Three months before that, on May 16, 2017, the (totally unbiased) Huffington Post ran this headline: “Fears Over Trump’s Mental State Gaining Traction In The Media.” Then, “We can’t maintain the pretense that Trump is a sane and balanced adult, however much we’d like to,’ says Andrew Sullivan.”
Three months before that, on February 16, 2017, Psychology Today ran this two-part story: “Is Donald Truly Delusional? The president and mental incapacitation.”
And four months before that, on October 16, 2016, an article on Slate noted:
“Several people, spanning media and medicine, have tried to answer these questions, psychologizing Trump or at least discussing the propriety of psychologizing Trump. Can we blame the candidate’s apparent insanity on an actual psychological condition? Are we watching the manifestation of a severe case of narcissistic personality disorder?
“There have been cautiously speculative stories in the New York Times, here on Slate, in Vanity Fair and the Washington Post and The Atlantic, all of them seeming to grow from the same unspoken wish: to explain away the crazy by labeling it as a real disorder. We like to put a name to our monsters. Diagnosing Trump, whether doing so without examining him is proper or not, helps.”
So, it looks like CNN’s big story is the same old recycled story from the 2016 elections, with this one twist: This deluded, narcissistic candidate who was crazy enough to believe that he could become the president of the United States actually did become the president.
That, to CNN, is the scariest possible news of all.
Postscript: While doing research for this article, another headline popped on my screen: “Donald Trump SHOCKED After Daughter Publicly Admits to Taking Controversial ‘Skinny Pill’ – Behind Her Amazing Transformation!”
Upon further investigation, I discovered that this was just an ad, not news at all. These days, it’s hard to tell what’s real news and what’s not.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Throughout history, there has always been a small minority who have labeled the greatest thinkers of their time with the “insane” label. Einstein, Churchill, Lincoln, Curie, just to name a few, were recipients of this judgement. Unfortunately, that “small minority” now includes the press, and one of the 2 main political parties.
Just stick to your agenda and methods President Trump, and history will be the judge of your “sanity” and fitness to serve.
We don’t need much history to determine the sanity, morality and honesty of the demented Liberals and their Snowflakes. One needs only to be reasonably rational and NOT a Liberal in order to see that Liberals are not sane, intelligent maybe but totally insane, immoral, greedy, liars and self-worshipers.
Psychiatry,,,,,now there’s an exact science with reproducible results????? NOT,,,,,What a shame our court systems allow secular Psychiatrists with an agenda to play God, or control society, to usurp even the Judge’s authority to judge to allow criminals of the same mindset to go free. I thought our Constitutional laws were CHRISTIAN based,,which might be why knowing “The truth that sets men free” is something CNN either forgot, or purposely ignores in order to enslave first our minds and then our bodies and souls, just like what has aready happened to their corrupted reporters who deceive and seek to make WE THE PEOPLE a reflection of THEM the social CONSUMERS, never our CREATOR the REAL source of our freedoms and rights who creates THE PEOPLE themselves and all the goodness they possess.
When are they going to sue Jeff Zucker for slander ?
This fake news network needs to be brought down.
You’re delusional if you think President Trump has a great mind. His vocabulary makes his lack of intelligence very obvious.
Daves, it appears you are the delusional one. If you believe all the garbage that CNN, MSNBC, and the liberals tell you, I truly feel sorry for you and all the other obstructionists. You must have a great mind to become a billionaire. It’s not dumb luck. The way Trump communicates to all Americans is simple and effective language that even a child can understand. This is intentional. Obama mesmerized his followers, such as yourself, with his oratory skills, but his policies and actions hurt the middle class and poor Americans. During Obama’s administration, more people were on food stamps, welfare and other social programs. He may have meant well, but handouts are never enough to live a decent life and it certainly doesn’t give you self-worth and pride. Being self-sufficient and having a good job that provides for your family is what Trump is attempting to do. If all you destructive liberals would get out of his way, America can prosper for everyone. He has accomplished a lot even with all the obstructionist haters.
Nothing new here, at least concerning the Communist News Network and their attempts to take President Trump down. They will try anything. What’s next? Accusing him of robbing a bank or something? I’m sure they have it all lined out for the next several months. Photo-shop a bank robber’s picture with the President’s face then make “sincere” claims of authenticity. Yep. Or possibly something else, like perhaps a picture of him personally clubbing a seal up in Alaska. There is no saying just how far they will go, but this certainly takes the cake. Wow!!! Good old cnn. At least they are consistent. Delusional, but consistently delusional.
And this just in at CNN…
Undisclosed sources have revealed that back in 1991 President Trump returned a rented VHS tape to Blockbuster LATE AND WITHOUT REWINDING IT – TWICE!
There, now CNN has programming for the next few months.
CNN need to change its name as Communist News Network to something that better reflects their full time coverage and commentary on Trump, GTN, Get Trump Network. Love the way they say that politicians report, and never name one. That makes everything ok then…A middle finger to CNN. I wish the FCC would pull their license to lie and invent stories like the NYTimes does and has done…
The liberals need the psychiatrists, as all liberals are mentally ill. The Psychiatrists can then send all of the liberals to a safe space, where they can stay there permanently. With the liberals in a safe space permanently, we will not have to deal with them!
The President has a government physician who is constantly monitoring his physical and psychological health… he is fit for service or the White House Physician would be prescribing mental health counseling or treatment.
What we have here is an attempt to denigrate and demonize the President… by supposed medical professionals. However, they are not only violating their code of ethics… disclosing personal or private medical information … they are engaged in sedition, attempting to remove the President of the United States by declaring him unfit for office.
“A mental disorder, also called a mental illness or psychiatric disorder, is a behavioral or mental pattern that causes significant distress or impairment of personal functioning”
Strange how it is that the two dimensional secular scientific psychiatric approach that address just body and mind, refuses to recognize that we humans are THREE dimensional beings that possess souls. This is the EXACT reason why their approach is incomplete and lacking in verifiability. SNOWFLAKE meltdown CNN reporting ranks are rife with secular socialist two dimensional beings who think we are all just semi-animal earthly beings having an occasional spiritual experience, lacking the understanding of the reality of the human experience that we are Spiritual beings having only a temporary earthly experience, before moving on to a higher plane of existence. So tell me CNN, is 3 not greater than 2, and a three dimensional experience always higher than that of a two dimensional mindset? Can a two dimensional mind comprehend that of three dimensions? Apparently they flunked math in their deficient 2 dimensional secular socialist educations which lacking a spiritual content, create insufficient lacking-in-development mental patterns that cause them much distress, and impairment of personal functioning. If you doubt it, then just watch as these snowflakes meltdown in the heat of Trumps reflection of WE THE PEOPLE’s own God inspired AMERICAN Spiritual brilliance. Enter CNN whose meltdown fluids could create and fill up an American swamp.
Again, rather than try to point out the obvious to liberals, I roll with it. Those liberal blinders are simply on too tight. So when zig, you gotta zoink.
Lib: Now they’re saying your buddy Trump is mentally unstable.
Me: But nothing at all about Obama and his ego, narcissism, pettyness, etc.?
Lib: No, Obama’s perfectly sane.
Me: So let me get this straight. Obama is sane but Trump is nutso.
Lib: Exactly.
Me: So if I’m hearing you correctly, a Trump who lost his mind is a million times better for the economy than an Obama with all his mental faculties.
Lib: NO! YOU DID IT TO ME AGAIN!
*insert stupid look here*
Narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, paranoid personality disorder, delusional disorder, malignant narcissist…
Since we don’t even need an actual in person evaluation, you just described half the elected people in DC and really, narcissistic & paranoid, don’t tell me the name Clinton(s) doesn’t pop into your head.
(And to quote Obama, “Thank you Obama”. — What’s with that?)
Only Mental Illness here is CNN where were they when that *** before Trump was Destroying Our Country
Good old CNN. The experts have spoken. CNN’s problem with Pres Trump is that Trump cannot be ruled by either party. Trump is someone who made it on is own and doesn’t owe anybody anything. That just kills both parties. A man who knows what the people want and what he wants. They are used to politicians who help them and he doesn’t owe them anything. If anything it is just the opposite. Pres Trump is by the people and for the people. The politians are for themselves and by themselves.
I agree that our President is ” Narcissistic”, but he is NOT “Mentally Unstable, Paranoid, Delusional”, or any of the other terms applied to him by these SO CALLED experts !
There is an incredibly fine line between narcissistic and incredibly confident. The interesting thing I find is people label people as narcissistic if the one accused does not follow with lots of supporting statements, but is still right and/or successful.
One serious problem with Donald Trump is that he spends much of his day stating out right lies or misleading statements mostly likely to support his own image of himself or to support a policy that he thinks will help his administration or the nation.
Doing so frequently is a very poor approach to governance.
If on the other hand he believes the things he says – That is a serious mental problem.
Most kids stop bragging about how smart they are by the time they turn ten or so. Very few adults do so except in a comedy act to highlight something very dumb that they just did.
This morning Trump bragged that ” I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…. ….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”
Did he forget that he announce his candidacy for President in 2000 on Larry King Live? Or does he just want us to forget?
Sane or not – Trump is very bad for the Party and the Nation.
This November when Trump suffers one of the largest mid-term defeats in history the Party might come to its senses and convince Trump to resign.
Troll said: ” I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…. ….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”
That obviously gets your goat but the problem for your side is, it’s true. The LEFT can’t recognize the truth when they see it. Trump did go from being a very successful businessman to a TV star, to president of the United States on his first try, and neither Hillary or Bernie did any of those things. Now your leaders are the radical masters of hate, Tom Perez and Keith Ellison.
One other thing that you might want to think about is how wrong your side has been throughout the campaign and throughout Trump’s presidency. I will never forget the Clinton News Network’s absolute horror, their tears, their shame, on election night. The LEFT was SO WRONG. I laughed till my sides hurt!!! You are all still SO WRONG! But, keep it coming. It’s very entertaining.
Meanwhile, if you need some reading material do a Google search on “Trump’s first year accomplishments.” MAGA!
Great post, Snowy. I, too, laughed on election night and still do when I see those videos. I, also, cried tears of relief when Hillary Clinton lost.
I see you are into fortune telling. You and your party are pathetic. President Trump is more sane than the majority of Congress. Especially old Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The members that are pushing for their little committee to decide the fitness of a president (over the cabinet) are democrats. No big surprise there. And Mr. Raskin should be declared mentally unfit just for that silly looking hairstyle that is frightening. Not to mention that he is, of course, a know it all lawyer. I am sick of lawyers in Congress and the Oval office. And I am also sick of liberal leftists, like you, trying to push yourself as mentally stable. You are nothing but intolerant and hate-filled. I hope karma bites you and yours big time. Sadly I won’t get to see it.
Trump is not running in a mid-term. Yeah, I know what you mean, so say it. But, will there actually be amid-term loss? Who knows. And as far as being bad for the nation, you need to back with facts, not emotion. Bad for the party? I hope so. The Republicans are closer to a constitutional party and need to adjust to one that really benefits the United States.
Maybe CNN has hit upon a tele-medicine discovery!
Psychiatrists do telemedicine sessions in some settings. But it is one on one with a patient. It is not by watching them on television and listening to them on television. What these so-called mental health professionals (haha) are doing is unethical, they should all lose their licenses. I hope someone challenges them and reports them to their licensing boards.
I’ve gotta say, I’m almost 60 yrs old and until recently have been a Democrat. I remember the Liberal media drumbeat opposing Nixon, Reagan, and George W. But this has been an unbelievable, ruthless, and relentless campaign by the MSM to take down a president (and presidential candidate). What accusations will come next? Let’s see — we’ve been clubbed with so many, including (but not limited to) sexual predator, spy/Manchurian candidate, unqualified, sociopath, and now mentally ill. I really can’t think of any others. Perhaps it will be “proven” that he’s actually a hologram. If not, then how about a very realistic muppet?
I believe we are witnessing history in the making. In the future there will be no question (even to skeptics who say that the press only reports on what Trump brings on himself) that today’s mass media is wildly (recklessly) biased against President Trump. And why? Hopefully that question will someday be definitively answered by “following the money.”
Mr. Trump, please move CNN up on your list of “derisive awards for the ‘most dishonest and corrupt media’.”
http://www.gopusa.com/trump-to-announce-awards-for-worst-fake-news-journalism/
PROJECTION = attributing to someone else a negative trait about oneself that is always in a state of denial. That is why the the psychopathic media wants us to see Mr. Donal J. Trump as being mentally ill. For he will not allow them who want to make everyone crazy-oppressed, so they can feel normal. Opposing and not allowing them to keep on propagandizing the American people, who no longer can laugh and play as they once had when they were a happy people. When we used to know what “normal” meant.
How come this “Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee” didn’t come forward for Hillary, or Bill, or Nancy, or Elizabeth, or…. Oh that’s right, he is a liberal, democrat being paid by CNN (Clinton News Network, Communist News Network, Confused News Network,Clinton’s Neo Natzi’s)
The satanists, socialists and sodomites of the Obammunist left are not going to stop for a moment. There will always be some new scheme, canard or gambit by which the legitimately-elected President of the United States is to be overthrown and replaced by the bribe-taking baby-killing bulldyke that the people rejected in November 2016. Just you wait, party of Marx, Mohammed and Mapplethorpe; if you every manage to get power again we normals will not give you a moment’s peace. Whatever mollycoddle, metrosexual or mongrel you eventually manage to elect we will spend every waking moment fighting him, her or non-binary whatever. As for this “psychiatrist”, complaints should be filed against her Connecticut license for clear-cut violation of the ethical rule that both the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association have had against politically-motivated diagnosis without clinical evaluation since pornographer Marvin Kitman pioneered this scheme against Barry Goldwater in 1964.
If Trump is menally ill, what does that say for CNN since they are the ones making total fools out of themselves trying and failing to take him down with their fake news? Actually, what does it say for the Democrats and the rest of the MSM who are doing the same tthing and failing?
For psychiatrists, who are physicians licensed to practice medicine by their respective states, it is unethical to comment on the mental health of anyone they have not personally examined. For psychologists, also licensed by their respective states, it is also unethical to comment on the mental health of someone they have not personally examined. Feel free to complain to their state medical licensing board or psychology licensing board as appropriate. (Google is your friend) Ethics complaints usually are treated seriously by the licensing boards.
the wacko’s on the left did the same thing to president’s Reagan and bush..they called them idiots and mental retards….and now they are following their usual game plan…notice how these pundents never talk about the issues and the economic success of president trump….because that would destroy their narrative and their anti-trump psycho-drama rants. usually they start out with the race card..then they get into the womanizer routine…then after that it starts getting personal…and that’s when the mental thing starts….yawn….meanwhile the economy is BOOMING…black and hipanic unemployment is at record lows, the stock market has broke over 80 high records, 401Ks have been increasing, consumer confidence has doubled and tripled, manufacturing has come back to record highs, the gdp has seen over 3 and a half percent in the past 2 quarters, companies are investing back into their workforce with thousand dollar bonuses, foreign investment into the united states has doubled and tripled…yet this is never mentioned on cnn or msnbc….so if you are one of these sheeples watching them….you would never know what the reality is outside your little bubble….and what solutions do any of these left wing fat *** have to contribute to us anyway?
I should be so crazy…
The political abuse of psychiatry was a hallmark of the soviet union.
It still is unethical for psychiatrists to “diagnose” this way,but that never seems to bother the left.