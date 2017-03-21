Dershowitz: D.C. leaks a ‘threat to national security’

The leaks coming out of Washington — particularly the transcripts of telephone calls between President Trump and foreign leaders — is a threat to national security, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said on Herald Radio’s “Morning Meeting” show yesterday.

Dershowitz, who said he was dining with his wife and friend Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, last weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., was intercepted by the president for a quick word.

When asked by “Morning Meeting” co-host Hillary Chabot what Trump thought about the leaks, Dershowitz said, “It raises a danger to national security when he can’t be sure that his own conversations that are done in confidence with world leaders will not be leaked. He said that the House and Senate ought to get to the bottom of this, that there should be an investigation and the leaking has to stop and I agreed with him on that.”

Early last month, the transcripts of the president’s phone calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto were released to the media, leaving Trump top adviser Kellyanne Conway to defend what she called their “mischaracterization” during an interview on the “Fox & Friends” morning news cable show.

And although he said he doesn’t agree with everything Trump stands for, Dershowitz added government sources shouldn’t decide what information to leak and what to retain.

“I don’t like the fact that individuals take it upon themselves to decide what to leak and what not to leak, there’s probably too much classified information, but it’s not the role of dissidents within the government to decide what to put out and what not to put out — so I agreed with him on that.”

