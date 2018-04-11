Dershowitz: ACLU would be ‘jumping up and down’ if FBI raided Hillary Clinton’s lawyer

Legal icon Alan Dershowitz said the American Civil Liberties Union’s reaction to FBI raids on President Trump’s personal attorney would be very different if the situation applied to Hillary Clinton.
The ACLU’s Twitter feed was mum on this week regarding the FBI’s decision to raid the office and home of attorney Michael Cohen.
Mr. Dershowitz noted the “deafening silence” during a Fox News appearance before comparing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation to the FBI’s work on Mrs. Clinton’s infamous email server.
“This is a very dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations,” the Harvard Law School professor emeritus told Fox’s Sean Hannity on Monday evening. “I deal with clients all the time. I tell them on my word of honor that what you tell me is sacrosanct. And now they say just based on probable cause even though there was cooperation with Cohen, they can burst into the office, grab all the computers and then give it to another FBI agent and say you are the firewall. We want you now to read all these confidential communications. Tell us which ones we can get and which ones we can’t get.”
“You know, if this were the shoe on the other foot — if this were Hillary Clinton being investigated and they went into her lawyer’s office — the ACLU would be on every television station in America jumping up and down,” he continued. “The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling.”
For his part, Mr. Dershowitz has publicly warned against overreaching independent counsels since at least as far back as his 1982 book “The Best Defense.”
A number of Mrs. Clinton’s top aides, including Cheryl Mills, reached immunity deals with the Justice Department as agents investigated the former secretary of state’s handing of government documents.
The ACLU’s official Twitter account said nothing in its own voice Tuesday. However, it did retweet the individual account of David Cole, its national legal director, in which he responded to Mr. Trump’s claim that “attorney-client privilege is dead.”
“There’s a crime-fraud exception to the privilege, Mr. President,” Mr. Cole wrote Tuesday. “Can’t abuse privilege to commit crime.”
There's a crime-fraud exception to the privilege, Mr. President. Can't abuse privilege to commit crime.
— David Cole (@DavidColeACLU) April 10, 2018
Mr. Dershowitz told Fox that from his perspective, the raids are indicative of “overzealous prosecutors” who are obsessed with bringing down their target — the president.
“If I were the president, I would at least seriously consider going to court tomorrow, seeking to have a judge get a hold of all the lawyer-client material, take it away from the prosecutor, take it away from the FBI. Don’t let an FBI agent look at any of them,” the lawyer said. “Have the judge go through it and have the judge make a determination as to whether there is anything in there that is lawyer-client privilege.”
Sources told The New York Times on Tuesday that agents are looking for information regarding a nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who received a $130,000 payment from Mr. Cohen prior to the 2016 election.
I don’t understand. Isn’t the ACLU supposed to represent all Americans? Or only those who’s political views line up with theirs. Of course we know the answer. They’re a group of hypocrites who are out to destroy any vestige of real freedom we have, and all in the name of protecting ur civil liberties.
Let it be known if you haven’t been informed:
The ACLU is a COMMUNIST organization and , therefore, will do what is good for Communism.
These people stopped being “Liberals” a long time ago. What they are, and what we should be calling them over and over and over, until the label sticks, is MARXISTS.
Well what do expect?…this Country is completely doomed…the left does whatever it likes and will stop at nothing to bring down Trump…there will be a civil war in the country if this BS does not stop….half of this country voted for the man and this is turning into 1934 Germany with the tactics and lawlessness that the left just continues to drive….and the swampdwellers with the so-called Republican party are as dirty as the left…they are almost ALL SWAMPDWELLING POLITITIANS who are running this place anyway they want and protecting their personal life-long jobs….I’m afraid that a revolution is the end result if this does not stop…and I’m Canadian so I’m already doomed…..I fear for my many friends in the once great USA….
Thanks to the deep state planted moles, the American ship of state is about to get more leaky than ever. Trump needs to wake up, as for his future businesses and post Presidential safety, he had better take them down now, before they get voted back in later and he loses the power to make a difference.
Wait…does Stormy Daniels have any Russian heritage and did Trump collude with her so long age? Seriously, this is a huge abuse of power…an overreach of unprecedented extent that has zero to do with the original charge to the swamp-dwelling vermin, Robert Mueller and his leftist co-conspirator, Rod Rosenstein.
Professor Dershowitz is 100% correct when he points out the hypocrisy of silence being displayed by the ACLU. (If this raid had happened at the offices and home of Obama’s or Hillary’s or Pelosi’s or Schumer’s personal attorney, the ACLU would have been to court within the hour to get a restraining order or whatever to get the records returned immediately.
totally agree but what is the right doing about these obvious abuses?….who is running this nuthouse and why hasn’t SOMEONE IN POWER STOPPED THIS INCREDIBLE ABUSE OF POWER?… totaltarian governments take over without anyone paying attention and then it is too late…AND THESE PEOPLE DOING THIS ARE NOT EVEN IN POWER NOW!!!!
Definitively, Lady Justice is dying and her left eye is open to help hrc and her 100 thieves>>
I thought this will never happen in America.
obama and company stabbed Lady Justice in the chest mortally wounding her… She’s presently on life support…as to whether she’ll survive depends upon patriots…
100,000% accurate — havent-A-CLU always jumps on any “bandwagon” to wreck America, and one of PRC’s (Red China, for those who don’t know the initials) 1993-2001 agents-in-place is even more a prime for their “representation”!
The divide in America between Left and Right is greater than ever before thanks to that *** obama who started it with his communist identity politics. Now, as every day goes on, the divide becomes greater because the Leftists keep pushing a chaotic agenda that is to bring down the country into communism. The Masters of Deceit are alive and well; they want to fly their hammer and sickle flag over the USA. I say, “No..!!” Communists will not prevail in America..!!
Knowing Crooked Hillary, I don’t even want to know what her lawyers have, just that she has been exposed.
So, when does our hero take off the gloves, and get serious about Hillary’s crimes? The day after the statute of limitations runs out? “Gosh, I tried, but the statute …”