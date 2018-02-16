Deputies called to suspected shooter’s home 39 times over seven years

Loading posts...
Before Nikolas Cruz carried out his mass killing at a Florida high school this week, police responded to his home 39 times over a seven-year period, according to disturbing new documents.

Details about the calls to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office — obtained from police records by CNN — were not immediately available and it was impossible to determine if all involved Cruz.

But the nature of the emergencies at his Parkland home included “mentally ill person,” “child/elderly abuse,” “domestic disturbance” and “missing person,” KTLA reported.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest by clicking the link to the New York Post.

Join the discussion

  1. this is a troubled young man that should have had some help! how many more are there like him out there and where will they rear their ugly heads? Lord help us JESUS!

