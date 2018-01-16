Deported after 30 years in the US without becoming a citizen

After 30 years of living in the U.S, a 39-year-old Lincoln Park man was deported this morning from Detroit Metro Airport to Mexico as family and friends wiped away tears and called his removal unjust.
Jorge Garcia was brought to the U.S. as a child by undocumented family members when he was 10-years-old. The landscaper now has two children and a wife, all of whom are U.S. citizens.
In the past, Garcia, a child of undocumented immigrants, would have been allowed to stay in the U.S. But because of a Trump administration crackdown on immigration, he was ordered in November to return to Mexico. His supporters say he has no criminal record, pays taxes, and is married to a U.S. citizen and has two children born in the U.S.
Accompanied by ICE agents, Garcia went through security as supporters around him held up signs that read, “Stop Separating Families.”
“We love you, Jorge,” said Mayra Valle of Detroit as Garcia hugged his wife and children. “They’re a good family, they’re hard-working. … This is so sad. This is outrageous. We never expected this would happen.”
Garcia’s case is the latest example of immigrants who previously would have been allowed to remain in the U.S., but not now as the U.S. seeks to remove more immigrants. Garcia is too old to qualify for DACA, which allows the children of undocumented immigrants to legally work and study in the U.S.
Garcia said he had asked ICE if they could wait until new DACA legislation is passed, which might expand the age range for immigrants to qualify. But, he said, they refused and said he had to leave by Jan. 15.
“How do you do this on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” said Erik Shelley, a leader with Michigan United, which advocates for immigrant rights and other issues. “It’s another example of the tone-deafness of this administration. … If Jorge isn’t safe, no one is safe.”
Shelley said he’s concerned that minority immigrants are increasingly being targeted, citing remarks Trump has made about African and Hispanic immigrants.
Shelley was joined at the airport by other immigrant advocates and an official with the UAW, which has been supportive of Garcia.
A spokesman for ICE said he could not immediately comment Monday since it was a federal holiday.
“I feel kind of sad,” Garcia said Sunday night, his eyes welling up. “I got to leave my family behind, knowing that they’re probably going to have a hard time adjusting. Me not being there for them for who knows how long. It’s just hard.”
Garcia is barred from entering the U.S. for at least 10 years.
Before he went through security, he hugged his two kids and wife, Cindy, who cried out and sobbed.
___
(c)2018 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
encore!
To all those whiners who say “BUT we are breaking the family appart. FINE” THEN LETS Deport the lot of them!
30 years here and he NEVER TRIED TO GET LEGAL??
You snooze, you lose – he could not adjust his status in 30 years????
To the left, he shouldn’t HAVE TO work to become legal, we should just hand it to him.
Millions more to go!
“If Jorge isn’t safe, no one is safe.”
Exactly. Finally they’re getting the message.
And that’s how it bloody well SHOULD BE.
Yeah, I saw this “heart-rending” story on Yahoo, complete with violins. They say he “worked as a landscaper.” Translation: He didn’t want to become a citizen because he works for cash under the table, and pays NO income tax or Social Security. He’s married to an American citizen. Contrary to their claims they “tried” to get him legal, had he gone to Mexico and filed the proper paperwork, he should have obtained citizenship with little or no trouble, as many OTHERS married to American citizens have done. He’s been here for 30 YEARS exploiting the system, married and had children of his OWN–ALL while being here ILLEGALLY–and now we’re supposed to WEEP because he finally got caught, after he’s gotten away with it for SO LONG that he is 2 years past the age for DACA to apply to him? Sorry, not buyin’ it!
Here, here oleteabag!
Well stated and so very true.
Thank you.
Speaking as a Hispanic American, I have ZERO sympathy for this guy! You nailed it when you said that he had 30 YEARS to get himself sorted out, including 8 years under the Obama administration where his application would probably have been rubber-stamp approved.
Of course, he’ll be back soon as he should have no trouble getting a VISA to visit family here in the US. Ironically, he might have more trouble getting his Mexican documents since he has been MIA in his home country for 30 years.
Well said Capt J.. He spent 20 yrs as an ADULT, and how many while married? AND STILL didn’t become legal? IMO that shows he had NO INTENTIONS TO DO SO..
Is he able to get a visa despite the ruling that he can’t return for ten years? My guess is that if he can’t come back legally, he will just come back illegally.
Well, I do feel sorry for his foolish “decisions”. Why didn’t the Mexican illegal alien lawyer come to his aid years ago and get him to get citizenship. If an immigrant, legal or otherwise, doesn’t do what is necessary to become a US citizen, then he or she must not care about citizenship so leaving is fine. Have fun at home “Jose.” 🙁
I feel NO SYMPATHY for him..
“His supporters say he has no criminal record, pays taxes, and is married to a U.S. citizen and has two children born in the U.S.”
I’m sure he had to pay sales tax. He may have had to pay a vehicle tax, maybe some property tax. That’s not the same as “paying taxes”. Everyone in the country pays taxes at some level. It’s unavoidable.
Let’s see his most recent 1040 form.
And… let’s real quick change the topic. “Steve, what’s the latest on Trump’s collusion with Russia?”
“Oh Trump’s a real racist for sure Jerry. In fact…” Blah blah blah fake news.
If he’s illegally here, HOW THEN IS HE legally working?? SO THAT right there gives him a bloody criminal record!
Couldn’t have said it better myself. I live near Lincoln Park, MI and attend a church not far from there. Our Pastor specifically made mention of this individual and how appalling it was that he was being deported. Funny how he NEVER once mentioned the guy had been here for 30 years … and not making ANY attempt to get his status changed! God that is infuriating, when even church leaders stoop to pandering this kind of stuff.
In that case, i would have told that pastor, “YOU HAVE LOST ME as a parishioner.”
It is sad to see things like these happen but he had thirty years to do something about it and he chose not too, now everyone is upset with the president when his parents did not do for this man and when he became of age did not do for himself either…married to a us citizen why didn’t his wife get things going for him. we all have to abide by the laws of this land. if I run a red light and a police officer sees me, guess what?? I get a ticket because I broke the law. people who want to come here from wherever, should get their papers fixed. some spend a lot of money having those coyotes getting them over illegally…why not use that money to get their paperwork done…this man knew that he was here illegally and did nothing about it…
Its not sad to see this to ME. IN FACT i am HAPPY WE are getting more and more illegals kicked the hell out..
If he really cared about his family being broken up, he would have taken them with him.
Ha ha ha, get and stay the hell out.
You just KNOW he will find a way to sneak back in..
THIS IS why we need the bloody wall, to STOP HIM.
From the article above: “Shelley said he’s concerned that minority immigrants are increasingly being targeted, citing remarks Trump has made about African and Hispanic immigrants.” Oh Shelley, you immigration advocate, why didn’t you call Obama a racist when he called Libya an “s” hole. Oh, I forgot Shelley, you are a liberal, so the same things you shoot off your mouth about, does not apply to you, does it?
“It’s another example of the tone-deafness of this administration. … If Jorge isn’t safe, no one is safe.”
Maybe this is something for the other 12.5 million illegals to think about…
This is an example of the administration FINALLY APPLYING the rule of law to EVERYONE..
Sad……..but Just…..
Just, i agree.
Sad, not at all.
Well, maybe sad that he didn’t care enough for his family to take the steps to become a citizen.
Decisions have consequences.
No one is breaking up his family. His family could join him in mexico, and he could finally after 30 years of living here, get legal. WHY didn’t he already do it? Complacency maybe!
Not complacency, bt NO DESIRE to do anything to get legal.. WHY SHOULD HE when he can be here for years, and then just whine loud enough for the libtards to hand it to him..
1. He obviously didn’t want to become a citizen and 2. We need to rethink the word “minority”. At least in California I think Mexican is a majority
There is no reason his wife and kids can not go to Mexico with him!
truer words were never written.
Vaya con dios.. what the hell was he doing for 30 years. I doubt he paid any taxes, probably his american citizen wife was the one who was filing. Better late than never to get rid of these ILLEGALS!
>> We never expected this would happen <<
Yes. And therein lies the problem; don't worry about breaking the immigration laws, nobody does anything about it.
"We never expected this would happen"
Welcome to the new reality.