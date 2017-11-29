Denzel Washington on black incarceration: ‘I can’t blame the system; it starts in the home’

Denzel Washington stressed the importance of having a positive father figure in the home while speaking recently about the mass incarceration of black males.
The Oscar-winning actor told a reporter for The Grio during a special advanced screening in New York of his film “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” that positive change in the black community “starts in the home.”
“If the father is not in the home, the boy will find a father in the streets,” he said. “I saw it in my generation and every generation before me, and every one since.”
“If the streets raise you, then the judge becomes your mother and prison becomes your home,” he added.
According to The New York Daily News, Mr. Washington expanded on his answer when pressed by reporters, saying, “It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure.
“So, you know, I can’t blame the system,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we make such easy work for them.”
Mr. Washington, who played civil rights activist Malcolm X in the Oscar-nominated 1992 film “Malcolm X,” said it was the young people he met during filming for that movie that inspired him to stay optimistic about change.
“I remember when I was doing the movie Malcolm X and we were doing a speech up at Columbia, we had a bunch of students from Columbia University,” he told The Grio.
“In between takes, we were talking about things and how tough the world is and I was like ‘With everything we’re talking about, does it make you want to give up?'” he said.
“And they’re like, ‘Oh, no no, we’re gonna change it,'” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m the cynic.’
“So I pray that young people never lose that fire, I don’t think they will,” he added. “And needless to say there’s a lot for them to work on.”
In Dan Gilroy’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Mr. Washington, 62, plays an idealistic criminal defense attorney and legal savant who goes to work for a big Los Angeles law firm after his small-firm partner, a civil rights icon, dies of a heart attack.
How right he is. Good for him for saying so. I suspect he’ll be vilified for having the audacity to lay the responsibility at fatherless homes rather than the ‘system’.
Hey NAACP, are you going to attack Denzel, for telling the truth about no fathers in the black home? Are you DemoRAT white liberals in Washington DC going to attack Denzel, for telling the truth about fatherless black homes?
Amen, Mr. Washington. You spoke the truth that nobody else wanted to hear. Be there for your kids, a positive & constructive influence on them.
I’m in 100% agreement with Mr. Washington. Some people are comfortable being the ‘victim’ of their own actions; however, the beginning of knowing ‘right from wrong’, in our beloved country, begins at home. Whether that is a multi-million dollar, all expenses paid home, with ‘all’ amenities, or a single room, daily paid, hotel/motel room that is considered ‘home’, with the inhabitants living from ‘hand to mouth’. The beginnings of a ‘successful’ society begins in the ‘home’; E.G. a Father ‘and’ a Mother teaching their children the differences of what is ‘right’ and ‘wrong’.
(Okay, I’m old fashion)
Kudos to Denzel. Learned behavior starts in the home and spreads as the children become teens, obstinate, arrogant, and violent as a result. Schools can’t change this type of behavior. Parents must or the kids will continue to grow up, act out, and eventually incarcerated.
WELL SAID Denzel! Thank you for saying this! can only hope this sinks in so others start to realize — you know, that makes sense! A family needs a Mom AND a Dad!
Unfortunately, the left have screamed so loudly that if a white person where to even think what he said, let a long say it out loud they would be labeled racists, the annoying people would jump on their soapboxes denouncing the “hate” speech and riotings in the streets!
Seriously doubt his comments will make it on ANY MSM outlet!
Remember what happened to Bill Cosby when he basically said the same thing? He was crucified by the left for being an “Oreo” , even though what he said is the absolute truth!
Prison system can get a minuscule piece of blame (due to — in comparison particularly with prison-systems of non-Western countries — coddling prisoners on tax-$$), but the commentary is otherwise a 10,000,000% on the nail!
The NFL cry babies should learn from Mr. Washington. He is totally correct. All the political social experiments/changes that have been implemented and will be implemented will have no affect until the family environments are changed, and moral behavior and personal responsibility are taught at home. Even if the parents are divorced, if the parents are proactive and involved in their child’s life/up-bringing, the likelihood that the things the crybabies are protesting against will become less of an issue as more young teenagers will develop into respectful young adults and less will become hoodlums who give their race a negative image to the rest of the community.
Denzel, Denzel, Denzel! You better watch your back! Look what happened to Bill Cosby after he told the Blacks in general to get off their duffs and improve themselves and don’t expect everyone to take care of them at an NAACP meeting (the person chairing the meeting even apologized for Cosby telling the truth). Subsequently, Cosby is going to court for sexual misconduct. I’m not saying he was innocent but how much support did he get from the Black community? None that I know about. Let that piece of slime Al Sharpton do something outrageous and the Black community is screaming “Racism” when Sharpton is held responsible!
I’m sure there is someone who will be only too glad to besmirch you for a few bucks Denzel, so watch out!
It would be interesting to know how many children the NFL players have fathered without being there for them. Their schedule consumes too much time for fathering, but that’s OK its easier to take a knee during the anthem and cry out for social justice for a problem they have instigated.
I always did like Denzel . Watch him get crucified on CNN ans DNCNBC.