‘Deny Trump to prove your love for Jesus’? I’m not playing that game

We hear this on a daily, if not hourly basis: Evangelicals have hurt their witness by voting for Trump. Evangelicals have lost their credibility by supporting Trump. Evangelicals can no longer be taken seriously because they’re in bed with Trump – and on and on it goes.
It doesn’t matter who he appoints to the Supreme Court. It doesn’t matter if he improves the economy. Or strengthens the military. Or helps stabilize the Middle East.
Not at all. Trump is a heartless, misogynistic, immoral, narcissistic, xenophobic monster, and whoever voted for him (or continues to support him) is not worthy of the name “Christian.”
This has almost become the new orthodoxy: Prove your allegiance to Jesus by denouncing Trump. Failure to denounce him is proof positive that you have compromised your witness.
Sorry, but I’m not playing this game. In fact, I refuse the premise of this game.
First, the very ones driving this narrative are the ones who didn’t take our faith seriously before. They branded us bigots and homophobes. They criticized us as Bible-bashers and rightwing extremists. And they’re the ones now saying, “We would take you more seriously if you denounced Trump.”
I don’t think so. They didn’t take us seriously before. Why should they suddenly say, “Now that you’ve put a distance between yourselves and that crazy man in the White House, we’d love to hear your views on abortion and homosexuality. Yes, please tell us why abortion is murder and why same-sex marriage is illegitimate in God’s sight. You have so much to offer us.”
Not quite!
This reminds me of some criticism I got for our video “Can You Be Gay and Christian?” A lot of hateful viewers vilified me as an “old man” (and much worse, of course). This prompted me to ask, “So, if I was a cool-looking young guy, would you like what I had to say?” I think not.
It’s the position we take that primarily brings us rejection, not our age or appearance.
Second, there are plenty of evangelicals and conservatives who didn’t vote for Trump (some were Never Trumpers), yet they still get hated and ridiculed by the left for their conservative views. Did journalists like Ben Shapiro and David French earn the respect of the liberal world by not voting for Trump? Have they become less hated? Are liberal campuses opening their doors saying, “Please speak to us, now that you’ve proved your credibility by not voting for Trump”?
Third, many of us who did vote for Trump said from the start that we had grave concerns about his character. That we thought he could be very divisive. That some of his rhetoric could be dangerous. And plenty of us have expressed our disagreement with the president since he was elected.
How, then, does our vote for him impinge on our faith?
I’ve said repeatedly that Donald Trump didn’t die for my sins and that he’s not my savior. And I will not sell my soul in support of him.
But you better believe I’d vote for him against Hillary Clinton any day of the week. I’d far rather have him picking Supreme Court nominees than Hillary. Or standing against LGBT extremism. Or protecting our religious freedoms. Or standing with Israel. Or facing down Iran.
Please tell me, then, how a vote (with hesitation) for a man who would stand for the life of the unborn and resist LGBT activism in our schools and push back against the assault on our liberties and challenge radical Islam and support Israel is somehow a compromise of my faith.
Yes, when I was a Cruz supporter and a Trump opposer, I was personally sick of the line, “We’re not voting for a pastor. We’re voting for a Commander in Chief.”
Yet it’s true. That’s who we voted for, with the hopes of him getting certain things done. Some of us loved him from the start and others held their noses as they voted. But to make this a test of our faith is nonsense.
Fourth, the media is framing the narrative and deciding when outrage is called for. “If you don’t speak out against the separation of children at the borders you’re a hypocrite!”
Frankly, I don’t know anyone who likes this, whether the policy goes back to George W. Bush or Barack Obama, or whether Trump is the main cause of it. Of course we want better solutions. But why are we required to join some leftwing, Trump-hating rally to prove we’re not evil people?
The fact is, an incredible amount of social good is done every day by evangelicals around the country, from feeding the poor to housing the homeless to fighting human trafficking to adopting rejected children to helping addicts get free to sponsoring refugees. (This is just the tip of a giant iceberg of evangelical good works.)
We don’t have to prove our morality by giving our “Amen” to the left’s latest cause. (And to repeat: I don’t know anyone who was pleased with kids being separated from their parents, and many of my colleagues raised their voices too. But we don’t have to dance to the media’s tune.)
Of course, there are evangelicals who seem to idolize Trump, who will never differ with him, let alone criticize him, who seem to have double standards when it comes to this president. I concur with those who believe that those types of actions can hurt our witness and make us seem hypocritical. Absolutely.
But to make the denouncing of Trump a litmus test of Christian orthodoxy is utterly ridiculous. I urge my colleagues and friends not to be lured into this game.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Dr. Michael Brown, Great commentary! The liberals scream about being a “good Christian” yet they support Hillary’s partial birth abortion! Let’s see, the murder of children in the womb is good Christianity? Nice try, liberal loons!!!!!
As long as Christians use religion as a reason for various public policy positions there will be criticism. They claim it is the public interest to put the ten commandments in front of a court house, but the same commandments don’t matter in the White House.
Not sure who “they” are, but this Christian says not only the ten commandments, but the whole Word of God, matters, and matters everywhere. How can following these instructions result in anything but good for any country?
Micah 6:8 (NLT)
O people, the LORD has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.
The posting of the Ten Commandments anywhere is to remind everyone of the Law’s of God. No one is perfect “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” To expect certain people to be sinless is absurd. Even if they reside in the White House.
And darby, how is it NOT in the public interest to have the 10 commandments in front of a court house, WHEN OUR WHOLE legal system, was based on the laws we got from the bible..??
“Whole legal system”? Our first amendment and the first two commandments aren’t compatible. The first amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion while the first 2 commandments prohibit it. We could keep going if you would like.
I voted for Trump and will vote for him again in2020. I vote almost identically as the religious right. I understand why Christians voted for Trump but even I find some of the explanations amusing and when talking politics with a liberal, aggravating. Generally speaking, Christians seem to be unforgiving of political enemies and very enthusiastic in bringing religion into their politics. It appears that they pick and choose what sins to condemn and which ones to overlook. If you can come up with a simple explanation that doesn’t require years of Sunday school and long essays you might have a chance of silencing the critics.
Not trying to be overly critical, just trying to point out how it looks from outside religion. Doesn’t hurt to have understanding how non-believers see things in your next argument, even if you disagree. Trump won because of the evangelicals and I hope they turn out in the mid-terms and 2020, but their numbers are declining and some extra votes elsewhere couldn’t hurt.
Darby, how about these for the 2 top issues:
Abortion: a child’s heart is beating independently of the mother’s within 3 weeks after conception, therefore it has brain function (the lack of being the definition of when life ends), therefore abortion is the intentional killing of another living human (the definition of murder)
Gay marriage – Marriage is inherently a religious function, therefore marriage licenses are a violation of the separation of church and state, unless there is an overriding benefit to the state. That overriding benefit is the nurturing of children by the parents (including providing role models of both sexes). this benefit is not inherent in gay marriage, so the only purpose is the states intentional attempt to undermine the religious function of marriage. The state has taken a religious function, codified it into law, and has been undermining it since (easy divorce, gay marriage, etc.)
As to the whole “LGBT” rights challenge; even though the AMA took being gay off the list of mental illnesses, that does not mean being gay is a sign of health. As a verifiable self terminating condition (your genes die when you die), it is clearly not “normal”. In fact, most gay people I have known have been abused, or witnessed abuse of another at a young age, and virtually every child is now exposed to abuse on TV. I firmly believe that being gay is a symptom of this type of PTSD from a young age, which needs to be treated. And the psychiatric establishment has refused to evaluate this for fear of being labeled homophobic, resulting in sick people who will never be treated. As to transgenders, cutting yourself is cutting yourself, whether it is by yourself with a razor, or by paying a surgeon to do it for you. This applies to those who do multiple plastic surgeries to change themselves (as opposed to reconstructive, or to correct birth defects). NOT accepting these deviancy’s as normal is the LOVING thing to do.
Loving someone is based on loving their soul, not in accepting their sins as WHO they are!
Spaceswimmer, just trying to show inconsistencies, real or perceived.
As far as abortion goes, I agree with you. It is simple and no religious reference required. Is it ok to kill a living human. A simple choice that gets lost when the Bible and God get mixed into the conversation.
As far as gay marriage goes, I’m not going to pretend to understand the attraction but it doesn’t affect me and I don’t see how it affects anyone else. Christians don’t like it because it is a sin but I haven’t heard of any whose marriage has been wrecked by it. Seniors and young people get married with no intention to have children and gay women can have babies. It is more a social contract since it has been taken over by the state and since the state is secular, how much should it take sides. Would the church consider me married since I am an atheist and wasn’t married in a church.
No religion in the abortion debate is simple. Use it in the debate like gay marriage to make policy and now a belief in God is needed to make a good case. If Christians are so worried about what strangers do and call themselves, why elect someone with Trumps past to lead the country?
Not sure how we got to the whole gay thing but it is something that evangelicals are strongly against. Interesting that you would imply that they suffer from a mental illness. Isn’t that how Joy Behar caused a commotion? Off topic but it might explain the food fight between the lgbt and evangelicals that our constitution is caught in the middle of.
Trump vs the demonrats commandments of lie, cheat, steal and destroy all that is good. Sure there is more but that’s the idea.
Unfortunately the alternative is hell!
“Trump is a heartless, misogynistic, immoral, narcissistic, xenophobic monster”
And which of these accusations don’t apply to Obama, Hillary, or pretty much anyone else among the Dems?
Not that I buy these accusations against Trump. Maybe narcissism, because he is abnormally accomplished. It would be unrealistic for him to not think highly of himself.
Sorry … But ALL of the conservative Christians who are also (pretending) outrage, and “being offended” at kids being separated from their parents while sneaking into our country illegally are just as phony as the liberals for doing the same thing! Where was ALL of your pretended outrage all these past two hundred years or so while ALL the children (of American citizens) are “separated from their parents when those parents are caught in the commission of a crime? ALL the children of American citizens are separated from those parents who are convicted of a crime and sent to prison! PLEASE … spare me your fake outrage … being that it is ONLY for the children of the foreign nationals who are caught sneaking into our country! And that worthless, liberal jack-kass in a black robe should be told to shove his “order” (to re-unite those kids with their criminal parents in so many days) right up there where his head is stuck! OMG! Such a totally dum-bass issue to be outraged over!