Denver traffic stop: ‘My dad’s the mayor! F**k the Aurora police!’

The son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used a gay slur and his father’s position of power to threaten the cop who pulled him over for speeding, according to a leaked video of the traffic stop.
Jordan Hancock spewed a profanity-laced rant when an officer in the neighboring city of Aurora caught him speeding earlier this year.
The contents of his foul tirade was captured on the officer’s body camera, which was then leaked to KMGH-TV.
“My dad’s the mayor, you f—king f—-t,” the younger Hancock shouted. “I’m about to get you fired you f–king b—h.”
“Of Denver,” the cop asked.
“Don’t worry about it, b—h,” the politician’s son retorted, according to the footage.
The Aurora police officer slapped Hancock with a hefty $250 speeding ticket for going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone during the March 23 traffic stop, the Denver TV station reported. The ticket notes that Hancock’s attitude was “very poor” and to watch the footage.
That footage won’t be readily available any time soon through law enforcement.
The Aurora Police Department declined initial requests to release the body camera footage, when Hancock’s case was pending in municipal court, Aurora police Chief Nicholas Metz said in a statement. But now, the agency is withholding the video to track down who leaked it.
“The Department is conducting an internal investigation about the unauthorized release of video evidence,” Metz said, noting that the officer’s behavior is not the subject of the probe.
The chief contends that Hancock’s family ties has nothing to do with keeping the footage private.
“The Department has not discussed and was not in any way influenced by the Mayor of Denver or any Denver official in making this determination,” Metz added.
Hancock and his father ignored requests to comment on the video until after the news story aired.
Then, Mayor Hancock said his son had expressed remorse.
“The last thing we want is a young man interacting with our police officers in that manner, particularly African-American young men,” the mayor told reporters Tuesday night.
We've addressed our son's behavior at a traffic stop w/him. He's apologized to the officer. While we don't support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community.
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) May 8, 2018
“He recognizes that. He certainly understands the officer did not deserve the interaction he had,” the elder Hancock added. “He’s written an apology to the officer and hopes to one day apologize in person.”
KMGH-TV reports the confessed speeder paid the traffic fine Monday.
From the article:
“The ticket notes that Hancock’s attitude was “very poor” and to watch the footage.”
——————
That’s kinna like sayin’ the Titanic took on a little water.
I’ll bet this apple does not fall far from the Liberal Tree,,,,strange fruit indeed. But again it is Democrat Aurora Colorado where my daughter lives and was watching the Batman movie at the exact time but at a different theater when one of Aurora’s finest walked into a different theater and gun aborted several people in the theater. Social rebellion and liberal insanity runs deep there. Add in the legal marijuana he was probably on and you see the Democrat promised brave new world of cowards who only show strength earned by others, never themselves.
What is the meaning of “gun aborted”?
IMO he’s lucky he didn’t get his car impounded!
The cop should have responded, “First, check your privileged. Next, check a map… this ain’t Denver!”
Obviously, the Mayor of Denver and his wife did not raise their son right, mouthing off to a police officer like that. If my son had talked to a police officer like that, I would have dragged that punk kid of mine to the police station and I would have had him apologize to the police. I would have then taken him home, slapped him across the face and grounded that punk. I would have take the car away from him also.
Well, since daddy’s black, of course they didn’t do a damn thing to raise the kid right..
And his parents love him but raised him to be stupid and think that a Mayor is super important position, which may now see his father removed from that position. If you loved him, why did you raise him to be an arrogant, filthy-mouthed idiot?
Maybe dad SHOULD be removed cause of what the son did.
There’s a lot of this “do you know who I am” stuff going on, and it’s not limited to African-Americans. It’s more nearly limited to politicians and their families.
And tenured academic types.
What ticks me is we have allowed our elected/hired employees to think they own us and hence they and family can do whatever they want. NO WAY, JOSE! We are your boss and now we are going to show you what it is to diss or ignore or pass regulations and laws that we did not vote or authorize. Enough with thinking you are big shots when you are little pop guns! We will try not to kick your behinds as we push you out the door. You are paid by us and we can take you and it away and we are now on course to do it federally and locally. We are fed up with arrogance and thinking you own us. No more!
I saw it a plenty in the Navy. ESPECIALLY when it came to the wives and daughters of higher up officers (O4 and up).. Always doing something wrong on base (like speeding, driving while talking on cell phones, trying to come in the gate without their ID), and pulling the “DO YOU know who my husband is” crapolium.
Entitled much? Dumbshyte kid just asking for it…
I’ve seen very similar tirades, all from ‘entitled’ buttheads who were related to either the BASE Skipper, a Boat’s skipper or the like.. ALL thinking daddy’s rank gave THEM permission to do what ever the hell they wanted with no ramifications…
The best i remember, got the little richard cranium LOCKED UP for spitting on the base gate guard, then slapping him in the face when he tried to restrain her.. The ship CO had to leave the ship, to go [get him out of lock up].. AND at least daddy had the guts to tell the base security officer, “GO AHEAD and charge her, maybe that will wake her dumb butt up, that there are ramifications for your actions… Cause her mother dotes on her, she’s not learned it at home”..
Whatever this young man’s background or relationships, I have to believe that this attitude is being fueled by social media groups calling themselves “watchdogs”. By circulating memes and “bad cop” situations (usually with very little background story or facts) indicating an “escalating” number of abuse-by-cop situations, I think that social media readers’ opinions of law enforcement are subconsciously being lowered or changed. I AM happy to see the father/mayor’s apology and acknowledgement of his son’s poor behavior.
Of course those ‘watch dog’ groups are stirring a lot of this up, all to paint cops in general, as being racist.
So the brat expects special treatment in Aurora just because his father is Denver mayor. I think once he crossed into Aurora from Denver, all bets are off. Act like a jerk, get treated like a jerk.
IMO it shouldn’t matter WHERE the hell you are.. Act like a jerk to cops, get treated like one. PERIOD.
I’m sure his mommy and daddy are proud of the little future jailbird they raised.
Mr. Obama – could he have been your son?
Yep. Like most blacks, he will grow up to be a ghetto piece of crap and never work a job. He’ll keep living off his parents and then live off the gov’t.
How do you know he’s not already living off the govt’s teet..
Yo! Mo’ Fo’! I din’ do nuffin, you ***-t bit-h! This be “Driving While Black!”
That was funny!
Sounds like he needs about 6 months of sensitivity training to me. Where’s the LGBT crowd?
You can bet, had he been white, and been that venomous towards a queer, he’d be lambasted by the LGBTQ lobby..
March was a bad month for the Hancocks! I guess the poor judgement runs in the family!
His son did this on March 23rd.
In early March, 2018, “Mayor Hancock sent suggestive text messages to police officer Leslie Branch-Wise, while she was serving in his security detail.”
Like father like son!
‘The chief contends that Hancock’s family ties has nothing to do with keeping the footage private.
“The Department has not discussed and was not in any way influenced by the Mayor of Denver or any Denver official in making this determination,” Metz added.’
What else were they going to say, even if they WERE influenced?
The son not only has a privilege issue but an anger issue as well. I am sure his apology was more for having been called out on his nonsense and less about sincere regret. Wonder if his parent are proud of his mouth?
memphismon since at first there was no response am sure his parents could care less.
IMO the only reason they apologized was cause the video went viral after the news segment showed it.. OTHERWISE they couldn’t have cared less..
Another young Black person that thinks he’s entitled for some reason to break the law, and show disrespect to the Police! Wrong!
I hope his Daddy took care of this attitude at home!
Wes where do you think this attitude came from in the first place?
What glenn said. IMO this cretin learned his foul mouth from dad!
Another glaring example of white privilege.
I wonder if Sharpton and Jackson are on the way.
Cop should have done as per captjellico’s recommendation, and followed it up with “ok, due to your attitude, I’m impounding your vehicle — walk back to your dad’s office and present these documents to him, btw they’ll also provide you safe-passage with my colleagues till you reach the boundary!”.
Hell, i’d have impounded the vehicle on the spot, and made the kid WALK HOME.. No giving him an escort.
I didn’tmention anything about escorting him, only ensuring that no other constables in Aurora disallow him from walking back to Denver.
It was the intent of our founders to never have an American “royal class” that is above the law. The democrats are doing all they can to change that.
Just another in the long running series of problems with ‘Mayor’ Hancock. The mayor has a long history of sex harassment complaints. Of course the local press and politicos do their best to head it off because he’s a democrat. A female DPD officer was assigned to his bodyguard detail and demanded transfer on the FIRST DAY of her new assignment. The mayor’s behavior was that bad. It does not pay to be an attractive female around the mayor’s office.
The start of another Kennedy dynasty for the new millennium.
Most of the Kennedy clan were regular users of the “Do you know who I am?” defense, after being caught driving while drunk, driving while drugged, or driving off the road into a tidal basin and leaving his lady friend to die.
I cannot believe he actually pulled the race card here. Saying it wasn’t a good thing to do for a man of color! And when a father apologizes for his son, saying his son is truly very sorry – what a lie. I’m glad the video was released. Can you imagine the lawsuit from the Mayor of Denver if that video didn’t prove the officer’s story vs. his son’s lies?