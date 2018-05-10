Denver traffic stop: ‘My dad’s the mayor! F**k the Aurora police!’

The son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used a gay slur and his father’s position of power to threaten the cop who pulled him over for speeding, according to a leaked video of the traffic stop.

Jordan Hancock spewed a profanity-laced rant when an officer in the neighboring city of Aurora caught him speeding earlier this year.

The contents of his foul tirade was captured on the officer’s body camera, which was then leaked to KMGH-TV.

“My dad’s the mayor, you f—king f—-t,” the younger Hancock shouted. “I’m about to get you fired you f–king b—h.”

“Of Denver,” the cop asked.

“Don’t worry about it, b—h,” the politician’s son retorted, according to the footage.

The Aurora police officer slapped Hancock with a hefty $250 speeding ticket for going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone during the March 23 traffic stop, the Denver TV station reported. The ticket notes that Hancock’s attitude was “very poor” and to watch the footage.

That footage won’t be readily available any time soon through law enforcement.

The Aurora Police Department declined initial requests to release the body camera footage, when Hancock’s case was pending in municipal court, Aurora police Chief Nicholas Metz said in a statement. But now, the agency is withholding the video to track down who leaked it.

“The Department is conducting an internal investigation about the unauthorized release of video evidence,” Metz said, noting that the officer’s behavior is not the subject of the probe.

The chief contends that Hancock’s family ties has nothing to do with keeping the footage private.

“The Department has not discussed and was not in any way influenced by the Mayor of Denver or any Denver official in making this determination,” Metz added.

Hancock and his father ignored requests to comment on the video until after the news story aired.

Then, Mayor Hancock said his son had expressed remorse.

“The last thing we want is a young man interacting with our police officers in that manner, particularly African-American young men,” the mayor told reporters Tuesday night.

We've addressed our son's behavior at a traffic stop w/him. He's apologized to the officer. While we don't support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) May 8, 2018

“He recognizes that. He certainly understands the officer did not deserve the interaction he had,” the elder Hancock added. “He’s written an apology to the officer and hopes to one day apologize in person.”

KMGH-TV reports the confessed speeder paid the traffic fine Monday.

