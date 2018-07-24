Denver Post Runs Letter to Editor Suggesting Trump Should Be Executed

The letter criticized the president and Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) following Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, and said Soviet spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who passed atomic bomb secrets to Moscow, were executed for “far less.”

“If it walks like a traitor, and talks like a traitor, and acts like a traitor … it is a traitor,” Gagnon said. “Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed on a basis of far less evidence than is had on Trump and many in his administration.”

The letter, written by Suzanne Gagnon of Lakewood, was in response to the paper’s editorial last week, which gave tepid praise of Gardner. The editorial argued the Republican senator “deserves credit” for taking a tough stance against Russia and sponsoring legislation to add Russia to the state sponsor of terror list.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Free Beacon.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.3/10 (3 votes cast)