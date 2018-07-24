Denver Post Runs Letter to Editor Suggesting Trump Should Be Executed

The letter criticized the president and Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) following Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, and said Soviet spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who passed atomic bomb secrets to Moscow, were executed for “far less.”
“If it walks like a traitor, and talks like a traitor, and acts like a traitor … it is a traitor,” Gagnon said. “Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed on a basis of far less evidence than is had on Trump and many in his administration.”
The letter, written by Suzanne Gagnon of Lakewood, was in response to the paper’s editorial last week, which gave tepid praise of Gardner. The editorial argued the Republican senator “deserves credit” for taking a tough stance against Russia and sponsoring legislation to add Russia to the state sponsor of terror list.
Pathetic. Shameful. Stupid. Dangerous. suzanne gagnon is the perfect representative for the democrap party. Too stupid to live.
baitfish, You hit the nail on the head. Obviously, there was a liberal Airhead who dinged you on the rating. You deserve five out of five stars for your commentary above! Secondly, the Secret Service should arrest stupid Suzanne Gagnon!
The democrat party is falling to pieces. Let them keep blathering away, and the only wave they will see in November will be a red one which we should then follow with another red wave as we start purging this country of the elements which would see it destroyed much the way democrats have destroyed Detroit and are in the process of destroying San Francisco and many other once-great cities.
She’s why genic purging should be the law of the land. Those types should never be allowed to breed.
I am with you baitfish, there was so much more happened during the last admin. that was treason and a large number of them should be tried but never were and probably will not be that there is NO comparison.
But people like the above and the Denver post editor should be considered for who they are and that ain’t much to brag about for them.
the leftist have no shame none what so ever.
they are like the borg in the star trek series they are of one brain a collective who do
not criticize each other even if one loses to another.
make no mistake america these evil godless people are playing for keeps and i am affraid that war may breakout at any moment.
I’ll be a years salary that Gagnon is a tenured professor in women’s studies at some Colorado college.
The traitors are the Communists that have taken over the Democratic Party.
You’re exactly right. They are neo-Marxists (basically Communists), and quite frankly, I hold with the old guard in our country who always said that there is only one type of good Communist.
Suzanne Gagnon seems to be another ignorant Demorat! Entirely too stupid to know what is really happening in the world today.
The true enemy is the media. Had they been doing their jobs over the last 30 years, and had properly exposed the criminal activities of the leftist dems and the rinos, most, if not all of what’s happening now, wouldn’t have occurred and the deep state globalists would have been exposed.
I wonder if Suzanne has had a visit from the Secret Service yet?
The insanity of the Left knows no bounds. A letter like this should have been thrown out by any editor with a normal brain and decency but those are no longer found in US newsrooms.
Suzanne Gagnon’s letter stating that President Trump should be executed for having committed unspecified crimes is really not surprising since the Left has conducted an unprecedented campaign of hatred against the President since he won the election. As the tone of the hate-filled rhetoric continues to rise, we can expect even more unhinged statements from the Left. If Democrats don’t get this situation under control soon, I fear that some left-wing nuts will become convinced they are fully justified in resorting to mob violence and start physically attacking Trump supporters wherever they can find them.
Hi Folks;
The Denver Post has changed hands again and is even more ridiculously left wing. So much so that their staff is mostly leaving to start a competing paper. I am appalled that some left wing loon can’t discern a difference between President Trump and the Rosenbergs, but they always thought that Julius and Ethel had done nothing wrong anyway. The only real question is whether such an opinion is unbelievably stupid or insane.
Suzanne Gagnon’s stupidity, is on display for everyone to see ! It is absolutely frightening, to see how dangerous these really ignorant, Liberals have become ! Their comments, and actions, are getting more, and more dangerous, and outrageous !