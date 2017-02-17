Denver Church Gives Sanctuary to Illegal Alien Activist

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Mexican woman trying to avoid deportation took refuge in a Denver church Wednesday after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country, the latest case to rattle the immigrant community as the White House promises to boost enforcement.
Jeanette Vizguerra skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in the suburb of Centennial. About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney, Hans Meyer, and a minister went inside.
They said they were met by a lobby full of agents, a few of them armed, and were told Vizguerra would not get another extension as she tries to obtain a U visa, sometimes given to crime victims.
ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Vizguerra was an “enforcement priority” because she had two misdemeanor convictions and a judge originally issued final deportation orders for her in 2011.
Meyer said Vizguerra had been granted several previous extensions under the Obama administration because officials realize it can take two or three years to obtain the visa.
“This is a big, huge red flare that the Trump administration has plans to deport as many people as possible,” said Meyer, who declined to disclose details of the crime to which Vizguerra was a victim.
Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority, declaring plans to build a border wall, threatening to cut funding to cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities and issuing an executive order making it clear that just about any immigrant in the country illegally could be a priority for deportation, particularly those with outstanding deportation orders.
ICE’s Neudauer would not say whether denying Vizguerra’s request for an extension was a change in policy.
Vizguerra took refuge in the church, a common tactic to avoid deportation because authorities generally don’t enter places of worship, as immigrant advocates called for the release of 23-year-old in Washington state who was detained despite participating in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
She said she was thinking of Daniel Ramirez Medina as well as Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an Arizona woman arrested during a routine ICE check-in and deported to Mexico the next day, before taking sanctuary.
Vizguerra, crying at first, spoke in Spanish by phone through a bullhorn to supporters outside the ICE building and later in person at the First Unitarian Church not far from the state Capitol.
With three of her four children joining her on the altar, the former union organizer and house cleaner said her only crimes were related to working in the country illegally to support her family.
She said she was arrested for not having a driver’s license or current vehicle registration. Officers also discovered that she had a forged identity document, which she said had a Social Security number made up of digits from her birth date, not one that belonged to an actual person.
Vizguerra said she told her children last week of her decision to stay in a basement room of the church that they had painted in 2014 in preparation for any immigrant who might need to seek sanctuary.
“You can see the reasons behind me why I am fighting so hard to win my case,” she said of her family.
Another “liberal Church”, which means that since this “Church” does not believe in law and order, they are not a Church, as they do not want to protect the law abiding citizen.
Secular Liberal activists who turn to their God government from whom all their blessing flow should find sanctuary inside a government building,,,,,its called Prison.
deport her and the lawyer and minister. Sign the executive order allowing revocation of citizenship for treason…….
Simple solution. The change the IRS tax code to penalize “churches” who provide sanctuary for criminals, who ARE criminals by the mere fact that they stole into our country, remove all of their tax breaks. They will truly get the religion the profess to have.
It’s amazing how quickly things can change. Just a few months ago the illegals were arrogant, marching on Washington demanding their rights, etc. Now they are much more subdued.
Deport her *** back to where she came from. After all these years here, she still can’t speak English…..really??? And if she is so concerned about leaving her anchor babies here, then take them with you and your baby daddy’s also. Enough is enough. The church needs to keep its nose out of federal government laws. Stick to making sure your priests are on the straight and narrow and tell the Pope if he is so concerned about the wall being built and that it is unchristian then perhaps he should begin taking down the wall that protects him and all his minions in the Vatican.
[ The change the IRS tax code to penalize “churches” who provide sanctuary for criminals, who ARE criminals by the mere fact that they stole into our country, remove all of their tax breaks. They will truly get the religion the profess to have.]
I spent half an hour looking up whether or not there IS any legal precedent for ‘sanctuary churches’ and other than several articles on how it USED to be that way in europe, and some baloney that ‘its how god intended it on a religious leftist sight, i could not find ONE SITE, that corroborated whether there IS SUCH a thing as a “Sanctuary status” legal for churches.
AND as such that means that ALL IN THAT church needs to be arrested for harboring a KNOWN criminal!!!
It’s times like this that enforce why i can’t STAND THE DAMN church..
Allowing people who illegally entered the country to stay means that the poluplation of DISHONEST people just increased in America. We already are overwhelmed in dishonesty and law breaking, most particularly in our ruling political class. Once we root out those dishonest politicians, then we can look at which of the other DISHONEST border jumpers are worth allowing to stay. The last election already spoke about which DISHONEST law breaking politicians were worthy to stay in office. Just give Trump some time to root out the rest and figure it out.
Good point, Inluminatuo. It’s not just that the rule of law is shrinking; it’s also that the population of dishonest people is growing. Sad and scary.
And that is cause for 8 years we had NO Enforcement of the law and in fact we had a dept o injustice which almost ENCOURAGED law breaking…
So, no drivers license Means no insurance, a fake SSN, just to steal benefits not someone’s identity? No vehicle registration means she has a vehicle illegally, in addition to the ones her lawyer won’t talk about. Final deportation orders in 2011, skipped a check in with ICE, give me a break, back to Mexico, try that sh… there, see what it gets you.
‘Social Justice’ churches have been harboring illegal immigrants for many years. This is but one of many marxist planks in their platform, as well as supporting the La Raza movement.
Remove their tax exemption
Any organization providing sanctuary to criminals should loose their TAX-EXEMPT STATUS. Their are repercussions for aiding criminals !!!
I guess people in this ‘church’ don’t read their Bibles. Romans 13:1-7 is pretty clear about obeying the governing authorities.
A Unitarian would ask “what’s Romans?”
Unitarians do not believe in the Bible. Their bible is warm fuzzie feelings and as stated on their website “life is our scripture…each of us ultimately chooses what is sacred to us.” Their site goes on to expound “Unitarian Universalism affirms and promotes seven Principles, grounded in the humanistic teachings of the world’s religions. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition as described in our six Sources.” This is the prototypical church of the “One World Government” and even makes the Laodiceans look good.
And oh btw this cult is totally anti Trump and a perfect place for illegal refuge.
And people wonder why i keep asking “SO WHERE THE HELL IS god”??
Cause to me if there was one, then why the heck is he not smiting the heck out of this church!! I bet a few bolts from the sky when there is NO cloud cover, will make the cockroaches ins side that think they are pastors drop to their knees begging forgiveness…
ltuser it’s coming. It’s coming. God is no slacker.
2 Peter 3:9
[9] The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
I’m partially in agreement with you in that I’d prefer INSTANT JUSTICE! But then if we had that I’d have been smote into ashes years ago. I’m glad God was more patient and merciful with me.
The Unitarians are definitely on the wrong track though. If they don’t change their ways, and drastically, they will get their judgment from the God they barely recognize.
go in there and put her out along with anyone who supports that criminal.
What part of the definition of the word ILLEGAL do bleeding heart left-wing liberals with a room temperature IQ not understand? Despite the total nonsense of the previous administration non-citizens who are here illegally have no “rights” under our Constitution. Now that the Muslim-In-Chief is out of the WH we can hopefully get back on track.
Imagine that a crack-addict is robbed of their cocaine at gunpoint, and reports it to the police — should they be excused from prison-time under current laws? Similar situation, the woman was in US illegally and a crime was done against her — her staying in the US is analogous, NO WAY should she stay!!! While they can charge the perp of the crime against her, she isn’t innocent — having invaded the country!
I watched the video to see if she could speak English. Of course not. She had a translator. She has been here for 20 years and hasn’t learned the language.
1. Here illegally.
2. Chose to commit several other crimes (driving without insurance, without a license, without registration, and SSN fraud) to avoid getting caught.
3. Got caught anyway and was ordered to leave the country 6 years ago. Ignore.
4. You know she’s on food stamps, Welfare, etc., etc.
5. Do her kids speak English? Probably not.
6. Where’s the father? Nowhere. They stop sending Welfare checks once you do the right thing and get married.
7. Fatherless kids are most likely in a gang or soon will be. Killing Americans soon.
Oh but we’re trampling on her “rights”. Which exact rights are those? Completely imagined, all. Social Justice Warriors at their finest right here.