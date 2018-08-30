Denver boy, 9, who killed himself was bullied after coming out as gay, mom says

A 9-year-old Denver boy who killed himself last week was severely bullied after he came out to his classmates as gay, his mother says.
Leia Pierce told The Denver Post that her son, Jamel Myles, came out this summer and began wearing fake fingernails on the first day of school.
Jamel was in fourth grade at Joe Shoemaker School in Denver, said Will Jones, spokesman for Denver Public Schools. Classes began Aug. 20 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the school’s website says.
Jamel died by suicide Thursday. The means of death has not been disclosed.
“My child died because of bullying. My baby killed himself,” Pierce told The Post. “He didn’t deserve this. He wanted to make everybody happy even when he wasn’t. I want him back so bad.”
The school district sent a letter home to parents Friday and provided resources — including a team of crisis counselors — to students and staff who were grieving and processing the news, Jones said.
“At DPS, we are deeply committed to ensuring that all members of the school community are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or transgender status,” a district statement says.
“It is critical that our students receive all the supports they need to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment. Our formal policies and practices reflect this commitment to ensuring that our LGBTQ+ students can pursue their education with dignity — from policies and training to prevent and stop bullying to formal policies and guidance materials that fully respect gender identity (including use of preferred pronouns and restrooms).
“Our priority right now is to help all students and adults with the grief they are experiencing and to better understand all the facts surrounding this tragic loss.”
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youths are less likely to feel safe at school and more likely to be bullied, said Jessie Pocock, executive director of local nonprofit Inside Out Youth Services. They also are less likely to feel like they have a trusted adult they can go to with a problem — a key factor that helps prevent suicide regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, Pocock said.
She pointed to data from the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, which show that LGBTQ youth in El Paso County have seriously considered suicide at twice the rate of their heterosexual peers. They have attempted suicide at three times the rate of their peers.
“One of the best thing we can do as adults to protect LGBTQ youth from several disparate health outcomes, including death by suicide, is to build relationships and strengthen our connection with them,” Pocock said in an email to The Gazette. “Part of building this connection and relationship is accepting, honoring, supporting, and affirming their sexual orientation or gender identity. Just like Ms. Pierce did for her child when he came out as gay and gender questioning.”
Pocock also stressed the importance of connecting LGBTQ youths with LGBTQ organizations and events, supporting their identity and advocating for them when they are mistreated because of their identity.
The risk of health or mental health problems is increased by blocking access to LGBTQ friends, events and resources, pressuring children to be more or less masculine or feminine and making children keep their identities a secret, she said.
Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs provides a wide variety of resources for LGBTQ youth, as well as support groups for their parents.
The Pikes Peak Safe @ School Coalition, facilitated by Inside Out Youth Services, offers training to help build relationships and understanding between LGBTQ youths and teachers, administrators and school counselors in the areas of bullying, why vocabulary matters and how to make spaces safe for LGBTQ youth.
For 24/7 crisis support, call Colorado Crisis Services’ toll-free number at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.
Join the discussion
#1. How did a 9 year old know he was gay? Who taught him that?
When I was 9 years old I thought girls were yucky, useless, didn’t like to fish, play football or wrestle. But about 12 or 13 girls became desirable.
So who taught this 9 year old he way gay?
I agree. At 9 most boys are more interested playing with other boys. They think girls have cooties (and the girls are certain that the boys do). A 9 year old should have no sexual orientation unless someone has put them up to it.
Without disclosing how a 9 year old killed himself, this sounds like either a propaganda piece or a cover up.
This kid missed parenting by responsible people. At 9 I’m not seeing the boy knowing he’s gay unless as parents they had some problems themselves?? They needed to be there for support and not cater to this non-sense.
I agree with everyone here…this kid was coached by his mother and her nut cases.
Or teachers.
Well, looking at his mom, SHE certainly strike me as the butch lesbian sort, with her hairdoo.. So i can easily see him being coached into the gay lifestyle by mommy dearest.
Or TV “personalities”. And or encouragement/coaching by parents. Sad state of affairs, all the way around.
“Coming out” seems to be the in thing to do nowadays. If he voiced these concerns to his parents, or parent, they should have talked things over with him and seek professional help. A 9 year old is not capable of questioning his sexual orientation. If he does, parental action should be swift. Also, I don’t think 9 year old classmates are ready to welcome homosexuals at their age. It’s foreign to them and 90% of the populace.
Scruffy, my thoughts exactly. Guess Mom wanted a girl so she talked him into thinking he should be girlish. She is sick and needs to take all the blame for this child killing himself. By the way, who bought him the nail polish?
Add to that, Why no mention what so ever of a father???
There is a principle at work here; “By beholding we become changed into the same image.” What once was considered mental illness is now promoted, praised and pandered to. It has become the law of the land. I feel for the young, misguided, poorly parented, inadequately taught, confused child who took his life. It was the result of not so much bullying but of parental negligence and liberal foolishness. Yes, mom’s probably butch so what can you expect from the child…she was his model of manliness. Pitiful and tragic.
and fake fingernails? nail polish? Bad parenting!
More children will die if parents and the PC do not stop disrupting their childhood with drugs and thoughts they would never have on their own. Please do not put your children on Prozac and/ or Adderall before you read The Anti Depressant Fact Book just because some well meaning doctor recommended it. Stop trying to make them decide who are what they are at such a tender age. So, are you going to let him be a skydiver if his changing mind decides that is what he is today? Children only think about sex when others bring it up to them–especially adults. Stop hiding behind being fair to the LGBTQ by overexposing your children to the latest PC theme so you do not feel guilty for being their parent.
My thoughts exactly….how does a 9 year old child surmise that he/she is gay. Who filled their heads with this trash. The mother states that bullying is responsible for his suicide. Perhaps the mother should have given her child some guidance as to how to handle the bullying or perhaps took him out of school and home schooled him if his classmates were mean to him. I think we were all bullied as children growing up, but suicide never entered my mine, at least, as a solution. If the mom knew bullying was taking place, why didn’t she take some action.
If he wore fake fingernails, did he think that constituted being gay? I agree with all as I have raised 4 boys and have 13 grandsons. The poor little boy was psychologically abused by the adults in his life. May he rest in peace. The LGBTers will use him as a poster boy.
That is exactly right, a 9 year old who hasn’t even hit puberty cannot decide sexual preference without being PUSHED. Even the “suicide” is argumentative because that too is a MIMICKED notion by a 9 year old child. However, SEXUAL IDENTITY CRISIS could have lead to suicide as he got older. The boy needed professional help as soon as he manifested the effeminate tendencies. The problem now is the “coming out” or sex reassignment is considered a cause for celebration and encouragement, not CONCERN. Next thing to happen is PARANOID SCHIZO-EFFECTIVE people will be considered NORMAL and vice versa.
That was my first thought, too, Scruffy. I bet if the truth be known, he had a lot of help, either from his mother or some libtard LOON of a teacher to decide that he was “gay.” 9 year olds just are NOT aware of “sexual preference” or LBGT issues without being pushed into it by clueless adults. Sad to say, this is probably a case of undiagnosed child abuse from some IDIOT liberal deciding to practice a little “social engineering” on this unfortunate child.
Don’t know HOW this post ended up clear down HERE–I clicked “reply” to Scruffy’s post and it stuck me down here!
Answer: the MSM and even government schools do now. Be anything you want! The “holy” government will make it okay for you. We don’t want your precious feelings hurt!
in 4th grade and he says he is gay.
i just cant see that at that age.
I think the mom used that as an excuse for her own failure–and maybe some chance at getting $$$ out of his death.
A 9-year old is not old enough or “aware”enough to know that they’re gay.
They shouldn’t be. At eve 12 a kid is not knowledgeable enough. BUT i still remember that story iirc from early last year, about that 4 yr old who ‘felt he was transgendered’, and his ‘parental units’ were not just ok with it, they FULLY encouraged IT to wear opposite gendered clothing, just to make IT’s life more paltable..
As long as the people of this nation tolerate schools and public forums which encourage the homosexual agenda kids will continue to be destroyed. Schools have become nothing short of training grounds for anything that is un-Godly. The people of this nation must put a stop to homosexual indoctrination from schools, tv, movies and hollywood as a whole. If it is not stopped this nation is doomed. Any politician who supports this perversion should not only be thrown out of office but also criminally charged with the perversion of children.
They not only “tolerate,” 4liberty! I saw a video where a class of pre-school c hildren were being taught all about transgenders, homosexuals, etc. It seemed pretty much like an INDOCTRINATION/RECRUITING session. I find that DISGUSTING. Anybody who tries to indoctrinate CHILDREN with this pervert GARBAGE has NO BUSINESS anywhere NEAR a school, and the lib-tards need to quit engaging in this blatant CHILD ABUSE, because that is what it is!
When I was a kid and got bullied I’d hit them square in the nose! I might take a beating, but they never bothered me again! In his/her case maybe he/she should’ve use the nails to scratch their eyes out and he/she probably wouldn’t have been bothered again!
No one stands up for themselves any more, to much of in breeding of the nanny state where government tells you how to act and what to say.
Its also a lot of schools, cramping down on the fighting, by punishing BOTH THE Bully and the one who got bullied who stood up for himself, making people ‘think twice’ before actually doing so.
does a nine year old really know if he or she is gay or not?
but I bet that the parents are liberals who encouraged the boy to act this out
absolutely, slumlord. It’s liberal chic like buying into transgender BS and socialism BS. Strikes me that the parents were the actual bullies here against that child!
Well the article only ONCE references “Parents”, in regards to sending out letters. So one can easily make the correlation that they meant ALL Parents. Not just the PARENT of this kid.
And since all we see IN the article is them mentioning MOM, and only SEE her, one easily can make the assumption, she was a single parent, OR maybe she was one of those 2 ‘mommy’ households..
There has to be more to this story. No kid at 9 even cares about sexuality. Let alone homosexuality.
“It is critical that our students receive all the supports they need to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment……..”
Yea….That is kind of your job. I’m going to have to say that isn’t working out for We The People.
I am going to assume with the big push over that past 9 years to make the USA a rainbow that a teacher or study course placed the ideas into this child’s head and then abandoned him to his peers.
And how can they be ‘safe and welcoming’, when they PUSH the LGBTQ agenda, ignoring the cries from the REAL girls, or even worse, threatening them unless they shut up?? HOW IS THAT being welcoming or safe??
You mention REAL girls. Good point, but look what the media and liberals have done with REAL MEN. Masculinity is now demonized, as is being white, successful, straight, patriotic and protective of America’s borders. I am afraid the tide pushing against MAGA is so pervasive, albeit by fragmented sub-groups, that unless we find more people with backbones and voices, we will be drowned in this politically correct, take a knee, sanctuary city, y’all come, dumbed down, liberal tsunami. If it is unpopular to be a man, society has now offered us many more options. Sick. We need more MEN (x+y chromosomes) and WOMEN (x+x chromosomes) and no other choices because nature does not allow it and neither courts, kooks nor political correctness can change that biological fact.
This case has to be investigated. A nine year old knows next to nothing about sex. They want to go outside and dig tunnels and canals and play with water and army men and cap guns. They want to be a kid. Something happened to this child to mess him up and and it cannot be brushed over and blamed on bullying by this weird “mother”. Her friends need to be looked into. Perhaps he was bullied, which is horrible and also has to be found out as far as who bullied him and they have to be held accountable. But there’s more to this story and the mother is trying to pretend his only problem was being bullied. No. Something happened to this child. He was hardly more than a baby.
He may have really committed suicide because some adult was molesting him….. 9 is too young to be sexually active otherwise.
It may be murder. Not suicide. Maybe the kid talked too much.
All of the comments are on target, more here to the story.
Children are not just small adults. Yes, they are quite often more intelligent than their parents, but they are not adults. Many abstract concepts just have not been learned yet.
Children are cruel. They just are. They don’t do feelings and they enjoy causing pain to their fellows.
A nine year old probably has no solid concept of what male and female mean let alone sexual preference. I will bet good money there was no male role model in his short life, and his mother treated him like her precious little baby instead of letting him be a boy.
All I can remeber when I was 9 is that boys were boys aqn girls were girls. A precoscious neighbor girl playing doctor and nurse showed me the difference. How in the world did this kid know anything about gay or straight. I totally blame the adults in his life for the insanity foisted into his totally immature brain. It is insanity and the problem is it’s contageous. Lord help any other people who follow this same madness.
This is just more Fake News, does a nine year old have any conception of sex?
That being said, this appears to be a classic example of why INCEST Laws should be strictly enforced.
What everyone has been saying, I agree. But there is a little more: First, what kind of “bullying” was the 9-year old exposed to? Was he beaten or spat upon? That would be pretty serious. Or was he called sissy names, not chosen up on any recess teams, laughed at? Were adults (who should know better) involved?
Second, I place the blame for this — as well as for many other instances of attempted suicides in kids — directly at the feet of the homosexual activists, or feminists, and anything else they want to call themselves. Kids develop crushes on their older heros all the time. But the 3% of our population that is homosexual appears to want MORE — be they gay or lesbian, or whatever — and will identify a kid who simply looks up to someone of the same sex with admiration, as queer. Geez, before you emasculate a boy that likes dolls, give the kid a couple of male hormone injections. If that doesn’t do anything to change his outlook, he can change his plumbing.
Committing suicide is difficult, psychologically or physically. I have a difficult time grasping a suicide by a young boy.
sad deal but i would not live with that mental illness eather
As so many have said why does a 9 year old identify as having any sexual preference? At that age a boy (or a girl) is much more inclined to like other children of their same sex. Just because a child puts an arm around another child of the same sex or even gives them a hug or kiss on the cheek it isn’t defining their sexual preference for the rest of their life. We have created a society where filial love (brotherly) has been replaced with eros or erotic love. We have made small children think that they have sexual desires long before they really do. I love some of my girl friends dearly but never in an erotic way…ever. I hate to even think this but it appears that his mother was unmarried so could some boyfriend along the years have sexually abused this young boy? It might explain why at such a young age he connotes liking another boy as being sexual in nature rather than brotherly love. I also wonder what sort of mom, when her 9 year old son announces to her that he is gay, turns around while driving, smiles at him, say ‘I love you no matter what’, and then doesn’t spend time talking to him and discussing why he might want to keep that to himself in the classroom setting. I can’t imagine what sort of conversation the kids were having that ‘hey, I’m gay’ seemed like a good idea for the kid to announce and without letting teachers in on what the boy was thinking.
I think the mother is alleging that the school is at fault, when the article does not confirm (or deny) her allegation. Who knows what happened. You can’t tell from this article, just that a child is dead from alleged suicide. She MAY be “dialing for dollars” in blaming the school. We don’t know yet. The facts are not all reported yet.
I’d be curious to see if his mother had any other abortions, because it sure does seem another child was murdered by parental rights.
The public school system wants everyone to accept this psychological warped ,mental problem and treat it as an accepted practice of all society? Whatever happened to psychological counselling? What turnip truck did the administration fall off of?
All the ‘counseling services’ provided by schools for LGBTQ people is no more help than a bandage on cancer. Instead, the deviant lifestyle must be counteracted with conservative Christian doctrine which helps rid people of their evil compulsions. The ‘solutions’ developed by mere morals are pathetic compared the mighty healing power of the Creator of all things. See your local conservative pastor, not a shrink.
Why does a 9 year old need to come out as anything other than a kid? What kind of mental abuse was he subjected to? Parents? School? Sick.