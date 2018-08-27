Dems blame GOP inaction for Jacksonville shootings

Florida’s latest mass shooting occurred 54 hours before polls close in a primary election in which the Democratic gubernatorial candidates have called for tighter gun restrictions while Republicans advocated for greater Second Amendment rights.
But given the dynamics of the year-old campaign, one analyst doesn’t expect the shooting in Jacksonville that left three dead to dramatically alter the outcome of Tuesday’s gubernatorial primaries.
The five Democrats on the campaign trail, in one way or another, have repeatedly said that 20 years of one-party rule in Tallahassee have left Florida in a “desperate” state.
Sunday night, Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene, Chris King and Philip Levine all attributed the deaths in Jacksonville to inaction in Tallahassee.
Gillum, Graham and Levine called for new leaders at the Statehouse, while King and Greene vowed to stand up to the NRA and to keep fighting for gun control.
Their Republican counterparts were much more subdued in their reaction, however. GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Rep. Ron DeSantis tweeted: “Thanks to the first responders from @JSOPIO for heading into a terrible situation at the Jacksonville Landing. Thanks also to @FLGovScott for providing state resources.”
His primary opponent Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam tweeted Sunday afternoon that he was canceling a Monday campaign event in Jacksonville and expressed sympathy for the victims.
“Our prayers continue to be with the victims and their families. Please cooperate with local law enforcement and do not hesitate to be helpful in your community any way you can,” Putnam said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said three people are dead, including the 24-year-old gunman, who reportedly took his own life. Another 11 people are believed to have been injured at the shooting, which occurred at Jacksonville Landing, the site of a major video game tournament. Jacksonville Landing is a collection of restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.
Democrats running for governor quickly pointed out that Sunday’s shooting followed the Parkland massacre in February, the Fort Lauderdale airport killings in 2017 and the Pulse Nightclub shooting of 2016.
The four who died Sunday increased the body count to 75 Floridians killed in mass shootings in 26 months.
“No more. These are our kids. Our friends. Our neighbors,” said Greene.
“I’m tired of hearing ‘when is enough going to be enough?’ I am tired of hearing ‘thoughts and prayers’ from those who do nothing,” said Graham.
“We need to end these mass shootings – and the only way to do that is to vote out the politicians complicit in this cycle of death,” tweeted Graham, who has pledged to ban assault weapons with an executive order. The suspect is a Baltimore resident and used a handgun, authorities said.
The Florida Legislature toughened gun regulations in the wake of the February shooting at a Parkland high school. After the biggest protest rallies the capital city had seen in recent memory, lawmakers raised the minimum age to buy a gun, created a three-day waiting period for gun purchases and banned bump stocks.
Gun control advocates said they accepted those changes as the most they could get and said they would return in 2019, after a new governor and Legislature is elected and seek tougher laws.
“As long as we let this absurd status quo continue, in which the gun lobby controls our elected officials, this bloodshed will continue,” said Gillum. “I will lift the victims’ families up in prayer tonight and as our next governor, I will do everything in my power to finally pass the common-sense gun safety laws that we so badly need in the Sunshine State.”
Recent polls put Graham, Levine and Gillum on top in the Democratic primary with more than 10 percent of voters undecided. Republicans have held the governor’s mansion for 20 years and both Putnam and DeSantis have mostly avoided talking about gun control on the campaign trail.
“I am horrified and I am furious. Those shootings are too many to count,” said Levine. “Too many lives are destroyed, while leaders take no action. It’s time for new leaders.”
The Jacksonville shooting, say communications and polling experts, is not expected to have an impact on Tuesday’s primary election. More than a million and half voters have already cast ballots. Also, it takes time for events to permeate into the public consciousness and influence people, said Jay Rayburn, director of the Communications Research Center at the Florida State University.
“And the other thing that you must think about is the Democratic candidates all are for some kind of gun control, some more stringent than others. So, when the undecideds start to move, on this issue, they break across the four candidates,” said Rayburn. “It doesn’t make any difference with the Republican candidates; neither one is for much gun control. Both are Second Amendment people saying the same thing.”
Rayburn concedes his analysis would be different if this were November when there will be significant differences in the two major party candidates’ position on gun regulations.
“Then if there were still undecideds 48 hours before the polls opened, then that may push them over to the gun control candidate,” said Rayburn. “But not right now.”
OH, I get it. Just like when Moore was accused of sexual misconduct right before the election. Now we have a shooting just before an election. This stuff is getting old and deadly. In my opinion this was a setup, staged event, where people died and it is being blamed on conservatives and gun owners. The shooter was recorded shouting “F” Trump!!! “Trumptards” while pulling the trigger. This needs to be exposed on every comments section on Yahoo or any other news site.
I would hope that this was not a set-up just to win an election. If it is somehow true, the Dems have sunk to a new low.
George. Dems keep proving to us there IS NO Low that is too low.
Well, since David Katz was a left-wing “resistor” and likely also part of Antifa, who hated Republicans, often posting messages on Social Media calling anyone who supported Trump “Trumptards”, shouldn’t the Dems be the ones shouldering the blame?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbLp9Hxy8RY
Mack, you should know by now, DEMS never accept any of the blame for ANYTHING.
Just like women!!!! They don’t admit to anything either.
So, the Dems, not surprisingly, blame the GOP for this shooting. Give me a break. The shooter was from Baltimore. There are no existing laws that would have stopped this man from committing his crime. The only thing that Florida could have done to prevent this shooting was frisking everyone at the border.
It would have been better at the “event”, checking for weapons. This idiot sounds like someone who doesn’t like to lose at these video games & be out of the competition.
Or just take down the gun free zone restrictions.
Iu3. That’s something i’d like to know.
What security WAS provided for this event? Did they frisk those coming in like we see happen at sporting events or concerts??
That’s the only game the democrats know is the blame game.
The above is furnished to benefit those who will tell me that it was Ronald Reagan. Yes, Reagan tried to change the problems this bill was already causing, an that we are experiencing now, and will continue to if we don’t, many of the mass killings will take place. We are not going to stop them by locking up guns, we are only going to stop when we lockup or institutionalize the criminally insane and radicalized Muslims. Until then armed guards are essential.
Participation trophies don’t help either. Go back to trophy for 1,2,& 3 and the rest will just have to accept losing and work harder for the next event.
Well, if Republican inaction is responsible for the deaths in FL who or what is responsible for the deaths of all the people in Chicago over the last few weeks, months, and years? Chicago has been a Democratic stronghold forever, it has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and yet a few weekends ago 74 people were shot 12 fatally. That is in ONE WEEKEND. When are liberals ever going to catch on to the fact that more laws aren’t going to stop criminals…there will just be more laws for them to break. You want to fix this we need a fundamental change in society where right and wrong are taught in schools and at home, where participation doesn’t equal a trophy, where people are taught to think about and care about someone other than themselves, and where God and the belief that one day we will need to answer to him for our actions is accepted and acknowledged.
AND if they blame these deaths on the GOP’s inaction on the commucrats desire to disarm everyone. Does that then mean, DEMS Are responsible for every AMERICAN who’s died to an illegal invader, because of THEIR WILLFUL inaction on securing our border!
How did he get a hand gun? Im from close enuf to Baltimore to know the requirements to purchase. FIRST you have to have an HQL before you can even consider going to a gun store. That means you have to be checked out by local and state police & finger printed. You also have to have passed a firearms training course (unless you are or have been military). There is a decent wait to receive your Handgun Qualification License. Then, and only then, a couple of hundred bucks lighter in the wallet, you may now go to your LGS and select a gun.. There you STILL have to fill out that 3 page BATFE 4473 form and WAIT WHILE the powers that be look to see if you are on the no gun NICS list. (the NICS chk is kinda the same thing the cops did for the HQL but we arent supposed to think about that) Only after you have cleared this final hurdle can you pay for and take the gun home! So was he a legal gun owner or not? I wonder?
Good question. Too early to tell right now though.
This whack appears to be far removed from having complied with any HQL requirement…. If it proves he actually did ALL that to acquire his gun, that would simply validate that the “infringing fools” in Baltimore are idiotic in their belief that some “process” is effective in preventing the insane from INSANE actions!!
Let’s see, a Trump resistor left-wing nutjob from Baltimore goes to a gun free zone in Jacksonville Fl and opens fire (with an illegal gun?) so it’s obviously the Republican’s fault.
The scary thing is that actually makes sense to some idiots.
You forgot to mention one thing. That nut job came down with a gun obtained in a blue state, run by who else? By Democrats. Gun control does not work. 2nd amendment does. The more people who carry, the quicker nut jobs like that guy would have been snuffed out on the spot.
2nd Amendment rights have NOTHING to do with the killing!! GUNS DO NOT KILL!!! PEOPLE KILL!! ALL the gun control laws in the world will NOT stop the criminal who wants to kill, from getting the weapons he wants. I am so sick of these democrats/liberals/left/MSM blaming the 2nd Amendment rights for someone getting killed… They need to put the blame where it belongs.. ON THE SHOOTER!!! NOT THE GUN!!! And ALL the background checks will NOT stop anyone from getting a gun if the information needed is NOT in the system… Start imposing harsher punishments on anyone who uses a gun to commit a crime… The gun laws will NOT stop the criminal from getting gun.. they do NOT care about the laws…
I guess the Sign – GUN FREE ZONE – had nothing to do with it. Turkeys, what bad guys see when reading – GUN FREEZONE _ is HERE is a TURKEY SHOOT – Turkeys DON”T SHOOT BACK.
No, I believe the turkeys are tethered. But they are allowed blindfolds.
Liberals, the perpetrators of the VAST MAJORITY of mass shootings, like this one, are members of their left wing cabal, NOT CONSERVATIVES. They can’t control their own, so they seek to punish those NOT GUILTY. These FOOLS have created the atmosphere of have that has motivated their nut jobs to the point of hysteria and action.
The truly EVIL left is the GUILTY party in these shootings!
“….who has pledged to ban assault weapons….” Which would have prevented what, especially in this instance? FL has enough knee jerk whacks attempting to ‘run/ruin’ the state already, electing one more is the same as flushing good money after bad! This lunatic broke several “laws” in his insanity, the least of which was being armed in one of those “gun free zones.” These “gun control” freaks want TOTAL ‘gun confiscation,’ in search of their belief in Nirvana on this earth. The true insanity is ANY thought that it is possible to legislate “sanity,” much less morality, or any respect for life! America is simply reaping having LOST the culture war. The country/society I grew up in was a predominantly religious one. TODAY, America’s society is a completely secular one. Awash in immorality and a non existent respect for LIFE! Read the tea leaves and weep; but, anyone thinking “guns” are the problem proves an inability to reason, and is NOT intelligent enough for elected office!
Every city controlled by democrats with their tyrannical gun control laws suffer more crime and murders than cities that are not as restrictive. Chicago, LA, Detroit and a host of other democrat cities prove the point. Remember this: When a government wants to subjugate a people the first thing they do is ban firearms and the method is nothing new. The US Military did it to the Lakota Sioux and then penned them up on “reservations” . Adolph Hitler copied that idea in the 1930′ and banned firearms based on (now get this)… “Health Care”.
German citizens and the other ethnic groups fell to his tyranny and one by one and paid dearly starting at Hitlers “reservations” and ending in the crematoriums. Now if you think democrats (aka’ Socialist) are not striving towards the same tyrannical end then you may want to rethink the real agenda of socialism. History is full of similar examples.
Oh yeah, it just cake out the shooter was a Leftist Trump Resister from way back.
Put that in your pipe & smoke it.
Enough! If any office holder signs on to any more gun control, they are gone! Removal from office either by use of laws or force of arms…
Because these murders took place in a GUN FREE ZONE, no one was able to shoot back. You progressives planted this left-wing wacko in the midst of innocents to promote your gun control agenda. When the truth is revealed you will pay the penalty for your complicity.
Of course the Democrats wouldn’t accept THEIR BLAME for the shootings!!!! [The Democrats, lead by their atheist component, got a SCOTUS decision to remove the Ten Commandments from the schools (and anything slightly pro-God) and the shooters filled the void left. Devaluing the respect for life (bringing us school shootings). They also support the use of ‘abortion’ which yeilds a DEAD BODY in violation of God’s commandment “DO NOT KILL” FURTHER SHOWING THEIR DISRESPECT FOR LIFE]