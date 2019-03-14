Home » News

Dems’ bill pushes to add LGBTQ protections to Civil Rights Act

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:40 am March 14, 2019
7

Transgender in girl's track - AP Photo

House Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday to add protections for LGBTQ persons into the 1964 Civil Rights Act, checking off another promise party leaders made during the 2018 campaign.

Dubbed the Equality Act, the legislation would offer new protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation everywhere from the workforce to public spaces such as restaurants.

Wednesday’s introduction came a day after the Trump administration issued new rules prohibiting anyone who has transitioned to another gender or who shows gender dysphoria from enlisting.

“Last night, we were all sickened to see the president revive his hateful transgender service ban,” said House Speaker Nanci Pelosi. “No one with the strength and bravery to serve in the military should be turned away.”

The bill will likely pass the majority-Democrat House later this term, the first time any iteration of this legislation has reached the floor for a full vote.

On the Senate side, where the GOP has control of the chamber, sponsor Sen. Jeff Merkley said there are already 47 co-sponsors, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Democrats predicted resistance from Republicans in general.

“Conservatives will do everything they can to kill this bill,” said Rep. David Cicilline, a House sponsor, who is himself openly gay. “They’ll claim religion as a basis to discriminate.”

Those arguments got a trial run Wednesday during a Judiciary Committee debate over the Violence Against Women Act, where Republicans pushed for a carve-out for religious groups that offer service to domestic abuse victims that would permit them to refuse to cater to transgender women if doing so conflicts with their religious beliefs.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican, predicted the Equality Act would go even further.

“I would humbly submit that it will do more harm,” Mr. Gohmert said during that meeting. “You’re going to change sports into men’s sports and co-ed sports.”

Jota_
12:13 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:13 pm

“House Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday to add protections for LGBTQ persons into the 1964 Civil Rights Act, checking off another promise party leaders made during the 2018 campaign.”

Why do they need protection?

Just get rid of gender-based sports then the best runner, jumper, whatever wins without regard for gender.

Oh no, can’t have that because that would put the Democrats out of a job making special laws for special groups which are then in conflicted with each other’s newly created rights which are a threat to everyone’s liberty from this political tyranny

If we had voter ID laws we would know if we really have that many stupid people who voted Democrat

    ltuser
    4:26 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    IMO we already KNOW who’s stupid. JUST LOOK AT what county’s vote dem each year..

Max daddy
12:38 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:38 pm

So now the Dems are in the awkward position of facilitating male sports exclusively. Bye-bye, Beach Volleyball!

So few women make a career out of sports as it is. Now that it will be a complete waste of time and money, they can go back to Home Economics classes and train for home careers.
If AOC and her backers have their way those gals will soon be spending most of their time harvesting grass for food for their assigned trans partner. (It is inevitable that the .gov realize the inefficiency of choosing your own mate.)

Scruffy_USN_Retired
2:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:28 pm

“Last night, we were all sickened to see the president revive his hateful transgender service ban,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “No one with the strength and bravery to serve in the military should be turned away.”

It is not the strength and bravery that is in question.
Once these closet LGBTQs are in the service the taxpayers are responsible for all of their desired sex changes and other medical expenses, not to mention their mental illnesses.

    ltuser
    4:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Add to that, why should the military be forced to not just pay for their transitions, BUT PAY TO TRAIN SOMEONE who will not be deployable for a good 2-3 years WHILE THEY GET said transition??

capricorn1
3:19 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

to hell with them.
protection of sin by the left is rampant.

Ide Clair
6:16 pm March 14, 2019 at 6:16 pm

This is sick. That ‘man’ has the total physique of a male…no hips, all muscle, etc. It’s just going to have to bottom-out before enough normal people will put a stop to it..

