“Democrats won the House, but Trump won the election”

While Tuesday night was not a complete win for Republicans, there was no blue wave, either. By most measures, Republicans beat the odds of history and nearly everyone’s expectations, while Democrats were left disappointed as the fantasy of Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Gillum, Stacey Abrams and others winning fizzled.
Not one new progressive Democrat was successful bursting onto the scene. It will take a few days to process the meaning of this year’s election returns, but the instant analysis is clear: Democrats may have won the House, but Trump won the election.
As I always say, in politics, what is supposed to happen tends to happen. I predicted in August that the Democrats would take the House but that alone was not enough for most Democrats. As much as this year’s midterms offered an obvious opportunity to rebuke President Trump, little of what the arrogant Democrats and members of the mainstream media expected would happen actually did.
So much of what they said turned out to be wrong that it will take a while before the significance becomes clear. And if the 2018 midterms prove anything, it is that Trump is standing strong while Democrats and their allies who thought Trump would have been affirmatively rejected are in fact the ones who have themselves been denied.
Democrats have underperformed in comparison with the historical markers and general expectations of a midterm cycle. The president’s party loses 37 seats in the House on average in midterm elections when his approval is below 50 percent — but Democrats aren’t projected to pick up nearly that many seats. No liberal will want to admit it, but Trump is an asset to the Republican Party, while President Barack Obama was a disaster for the Democratic Party.
Let the message be clear: Voters had a chance to repudiate Trump and they did not. Much of the commentariat has said this year’s elections are about who we are as a country and what America is all about. Well, a lot of America seems to be about supporting Trump. The Democrats thought Trump’s negatives would be enough to propel them to victory. The 2018 results show it is clear they need a different plan if they think they can win in 2020.
The midterms largely followed the conventional wisdom of how midterms are supposed to go. The president’s party lost some seats, but by and large what happened was far from the blue-wave rebuke that Democrats and their allies in the media said was going to happen.
So if the midterms were supposed to be bad for the GOP and all eyes were on Trump this year, the big question is whether anything about Tuesday night’s results supports the idea that Trump was a weight on Republican candidates. Is Trumpism a political blight on the Republican Party? The answer is that Trumpism is a net plus. What that says about the GOP and America is unclear. But for the purposes of the 2018 midterms, Trump is a winner.
Trump and his allies have an appeal that the elites in New York and Hollywood cannot dismiss or combat. All of the 2018 Democratic heartthrobs lost. That must sap the enthusiasm of the resistance. For the most part, when voters had to decide, the angry left was rejected and Trump was rewarded.
Ed Rogers is a contributor to The Washington Post’s PostPartisan blog, a political consultant and a veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush White Houses and several national campaigns. He is the chairman of the lobbying and communications firm BGR Group, which he founded with former Mississippi governor Haley Barbour in 1991. His work appears frequently on PennLive Opinion.
So, bottom line, all those idiots who just vote for incumbents voted for Dem incumbents, but NO new Democrats got elected. That is good news! I would have been happier if the Republicans had won the House, because now the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Mad Maxine Waters will use their House majority status to launch ENDLESS investigations and harassment against Pres. Trump, in hopes of finding SOME excuse–no matter HOW feeble–to impeach him. They have ZERO grounds for impeachment now, but I’m sure that won’t stop them them from launching non-stop bills of impeachment, because these House Dems are (a) crazy and (b) STUPID.
I don’t think Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi is going to become Speaker, as she hopes. Even the DEMS don’t want that conniving old crone back as the Speaker! However, it is a NIGHTMARISH thought to realize that MORON Mad Maxine Waters is now going to become the CHAIR of the House Finance Committee!
All I can say is, I’m profoundly glad we kept the Senate majority and that Pres. Trump has the veto! Moonbat Nancy and Mad Maxine can issue bills of impeachment until the cows come home, but they won’t succeed in getting a conviction in the Republican majority Senate.
“Democrats won the House, but Trump won the election”
Translation: We beat the spread. yay… champagne…
Beating the spread is not the same as winning. I’d much rather have kept the House. Getting a bigger majority would have been nice but not really needed. With the Dems in charge, this will put an end to any progress Trump was making.
And let’s get real here. With the RINOs in the House playing it safe all the time, he wasn’t making that much progress. It was only when he dared to act alone that things got done for real. If you disagree, tell me where’s the Wall? Where’s the balanced budget? For that matter where’s the unbalanced budget? We haven’t had a real budget in over 8 years.
Making gains in the Senate is the silver lining, not a win. We should use that advantage to pack as many hard-right judges into office as we can.
And during the month or two of the lame-duck House, we should push for deeper and more permanent tax cuts. Or go straight for a permanent Flat Tax. Why not?
And full funding for the Wall of course.
“It’s a new day!”
The surprise for Nancy is that it happens every 24 hours without any government assistance. But that won’t stop the Democrats from taxing us for the service.
I don’t see weeping and nail biting from conservatives if this is such a rousing victory for Dems.
I am glad we won a 52nd seat in the Senate. BUT the losses we took in the house AND at the governor level, i can’t help but feel this was a loss for Trump and for the USA.
I agree with this writers assessment. If one had to trade away one or the other houses of Congress, retaining control of the Senate is the better outcome. In 2020 all 223 of the Dem House seats are up for re-election. If they run around setting their hair on fire as expected, America will toss many of them out.