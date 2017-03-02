Democrats, women of The View, claim President Trump ‘exploited’ widow of fallen Navy SEAL

The compassionate soul of the Democratic party died Tuesday night at about 9:50 EST.
The moment was when President Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens during his speech to the joint session of Congress. Trump turned and addressed the soldier’s weeping widow, Carryn, who lost her husband less than a month ago, and declared, “Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you.”
The room erupted with applause, led by the president, all while Carryn Owens, mother of three, unable to contain the grief of her broken heart, wept. Looking to the sky, she mouthed the words “I love you” and “I love you, baby” to her hero husband.
Everyone was on their feet.
Well, not everyone.
Democratic leaders Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz stayed in their seats and held their applause.
In what was a historic display of compassion and humanity toward a fallen hero and his widow, many Democrats took a pass in the name of unbridled hatred and anger.
What a disgraceful bunch.
But not all the disrespect emanated from Capitol Hill.
Ex-Hillary Clinton staffer Dan Grilo took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry, Owens’ wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory by standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.”
It’s incredible that these cretins were bragging about how civil and noble they were just a few months ago, relentlessly repeating, “When they go low, we go high.”
Now they go low or they don’t go at all.
In Washington, D.C., today’s elected Democrat is more protester than lawmaker.
Many elected Democratic women protested Tuesday night by wearing white, a nod to the suffragette movement and “women’s rights.” Wasserman Schultz was one of them, decked out in white while remaining sedentary during the standing ovation for the sobbing widow.
Last month, elected Democrats pulled an all-nighter in the well of Congress to protest Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos. The “Hold the Floor” protest featured our own Liz Warren, who brought an Iraqi refugee with her to the speech Tuesday night to protest Trump’s immigration stance.
Back in January, elected Democrats protested the certification of the election until Vice President Biden finally shut them down. California Rep. Maxine Waters, who was one of them, protested Tuesday by boycotting the president’s speech altogether.
Funny, for a group of folks so enthusiastic about their right to protest, you’d think Democrats might hit the pause button for a moment to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to guarantee that right.
Carryn Owens’ three children will undoubtedly watch the video of President Trump’s speech someday and be heartened by the outpouring of love their daddy received by those who stood and applauded.
For those who sat silent and disrespected him, their legacy is etched into eternity.
I hope nobody is surprised that they fell this way.
But Obama did not exploit Trayvon MArtin’s mother – right?
OBummer never honored any of our heroes, dead or alive. But- lets say he did, in an enthusiastic speech that millions watched. do you think for even a minute, that the dems would have accused OBummer of the same things they accuse President Trump? Breitbart new took a poll…the negative positioning of the news coverage since the election has been 88-90% against President Trump. They act negatively on ALL he and his family says or does. That never happened when OBummer was Pres. he media became a branch of the WH, and now its all changed. I see no end in sight.
That’s OK. The WORTHLESS lying media won’t want to admit it, of course, but MILLIONS of Americans are noticing–and DEPLORING–their BLATANT bias and constant attacks on President Trump and his family, including a substantial percentage of Democrats!
And despite ALL their efforts, it seems that the MAJORITY of Americans–including a LOT of Democrats–APPROVED of what President Trump had to say, and I’m sure that TERRIFIES both the lousy Commucrats AND their LAPDOG media who are rapidly losing their audience and whatever MINISCULE shred of credibility they had left after their DISGUSTINGLY biased performance during the 2016 elections!
Those are not women on the view. In my 35 years of doing business, I have never witnessed such vile people. They are animals, pure and simple
didn’t these ignorant ******* promise to leave the country if Trump won? Why are they still here? After Barbara Walters (a liberal yes, but a reporter first) left the panel there was no purpose to watch Joy and Whoopi (who can take seriously anyone named Whoopi anyway?) drone on with their sonwflake agenda. How about this girls, invite Carryn Owens on the View with maybe Chris Kyle’s wife and Michael Moore and watch the two REAL American women punch his lights out and yours too. Disgusting, the Dems will self-destruct with this stuff, but not soon enough to keep me from throwing up.
anyone dumb enough to watch the view needs to visit a shrink.
Oh and hey Dan Grilo, “Clapping like an Idiot?” was it you who taught Hillary that “two handed, arms stiff, seal waiting for a fish” clap we saw all through the electoral process, that is until Election Night when she disrespected her own people by not showing up to thank them in defeat like every other candidate in history? THAT is the textbook definition of “Clapping like an idiot” and you should get hit by a bus ******
These disloyal VERMIN are only trying to distract people from noticing their OWN reprehensible behavior in REFUSING to participate in the standing ovation for this widow of a fallen hero!
I’m sure she did not feel “exploited” for having her husband honored in this fashion by the President of the United States–something that would NEVER have happened under Obama!
So, I’m just curious–did the Iraqui immigrant paraded out by LIE-awatha Warren to further blur the line between legal immigrants and ILLEGAL invaders feel “exploited” when SHE was put on display? If she didn’t, she SHOULD have!
These moments are always moments of “truth” and open to subjective judgment.
If you already hate, despise, dislike or are suspicious of an individual, you will say that they “used the situation and exploited it.”
If you already love, respect, like or are neutral toward an individual, you will say that they “were genuine in giving their sympathy and heartfelt respect.”
The truth is in the heart of the person (Trump) and only he and God knows if it was a genuine moment.
Can you imagine these ignorant’s don’t know the difference between honor and exploit. That’s why anyone with an once of intelligence doesn’t watch these liberal scum rail against trump, the Republicans and common sense!!!!
The demented Democrats and the Nags of the View moan and screech about anything Trump says or does. Keep it up, you have marginalized yourselves and continue wallowing in the sewer. It would be appropriate to ask the beloved widow if she felt at any time “exploited” or abused or used. They won’t because they know they are lying. They won’t because when she answers them, they will look worse than they even do now.
Wow! How dastardly!
A president would selects individuals to hold them up as a symbol of what he wishes to make known is important
It is not like Obama never used homosexuals, I mean, as a symbol of what he wished to make known was important to him.
Some how even clarifying that did not make it sound any better
Then there were the little children Obama used
Oh my gosh, what am I saying????
What about the those that Obama invited to his SOTU addresses, children of illegal immigrants, a Syrian refugee, and a same-sex marriage supporter. Those are just of a few of the Obama guests, all who were chosen to represent some left wing political position.
No one gives a Rat’s Anus what these sows think
When these sycophantic, regurgitating mouths finally take the time to actually know something about the military, have had family members serve with honor in the military, and have lost someone on active duty, then I will listen to what they have to say. When that day comes, y’all bring your cameras and snow shovels, because pigs will be flying and hell will be having one heck of a snow storm.
We all know how this would play out if Obama had done this. He would have been praised for his great understanding and support of the fallen and their families. But his Royal hindness couldn’t be bothered with honest-to-goodness American heroes. He was too busy kissing ISIS’ *** and releasing terrorists back into the world.
Thank you Trump for actually acting with honor and respect. As for the Dems, they are never going to need snow shovels and rock salt where they are going.
The view, democrats idiots all and totally unAmerican! They say exploit we say honor! Obamas and his minions just need to go away!