Democrats, women of The View, claim President Trump ‘exploited’ widow of fallen Navy SEAL

The compassionate soul of the Democratic party died Tuesday night at about 9:50 EST.

The moment was when President Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens during his speech to the joint session of Congress. Trump turned and addressed the soldier’s weeping widow, Carryn, who lost her husband less than a month ago, and declared, “Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you.”

The room erupted with applause, led by the president, all while Carryn Owens, mother of three, unable to contain the grief of her broken heart, wept. Looking to the sky, she mouthed the words “I love you” and “I love you, baby” to her hero husband.

Everyone was on their feet.

Well, not everyone.

Democratic leaders Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz stayed in their seats and held their applause.

In what was a historic display of compassion and humanity toward a fallen hero and his widow, many Democrats took a pass in the name of unbridled hatred and anger.

What a disgraceful bunch.

But not all the disrespect emanated from Capitol Hill.

Ex-Hillary Clinton staffer Dan Grilo took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry, Owens’ wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory by standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you.”

It’s incredible that these cretins were bragging about how civil and noble they were just a few months ago, relentlessly repeating, “When they go low, we go high.”

Now they go low or they don’t go at all.

In Washington, D.C., today’s elected Democrat is more protester than lawmaker.

Many elected Democratic women protested Tuesday night by wearing white, a nod to the suffragette movement and “women’s rights.” Wasserman Schultz was one of them, decked out in white while remaining sedentary during the standing ovation for the sobbing widow.

Last month, elected Democrats pulled an all-nighter in the well of Congress to protest Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos. The “Hold the Floor” protest featured our own Liz Warren, who brought an Iraqi refugee with her to the speech Tuesday night to protest Trump’s immigration stance.

Back in January, elected Democrats protested the certification of the election until Vice President Biden finally shut them down. California Rep. Maxine Waters, who was one of them, protested Tuesday by boycotting the president’s speech altogether.

Funny, for a group of folks so enthusiastic about their right to protest, you’d think Democrats might hit the pause button for a moment to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to guarantee that right.

Carryn Owens’ three children will undoubtedly watch the video of President Trump’s speech someday and be heartened by the outpouring of love their daddy received by those who stood and applauded.

For those who sat silent and disrespected him, their legacy is etched into eternity.

