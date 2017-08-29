Democrats who whipped up Antifa silent after attacks in Berkeley on Trump supporters

California Democrats who whipped up opposition to the weekend’s free speech rallies had little to say after radical leftist protesters, led by the antifa movement, attacked police and Trump supporters on Sunday in Berkeley, injuring six.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who last week denounced the Patriot Prayer gathering in San Francisco as a “white supremacist rally,” had no public comment on the leftist violence.
Neither did Rep. Barbara Lee of California, who joined other local Democrats last week at a press conference to condemn “bigotry and hate” ahead of what they called a “white nationalist rally in Berkeley.”
Proud to stand with #EastBay leaders today against bigotry & hatred. As a community, we must hold true to our progressive values! pic.twitter.com/AcSn0Wthdr
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 22, 2017
Those familiar with recent right-of-center rallies in the Bay Area, Boston and Portland, Oregon, say it’s a familiar pattern: Democrats play to their base by hyping fears of neo-Nazis while ignoring or glossing over any leftist violence.
“There has been nearly complete silence from Democrats regarding the violence of antifa in Berkeley and elsewhere,” said Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson. “This silence only emboldens and encourages those who seek to turn our streets into battlegrounds. Leading Democratic politicians need to go on record unconditionally rejecting and condemning antifa.”
Joey Gibson, leader of Patriot Prayer, who was chased and struck by masked antifa protesters in Berkeley before police rescued him, called on Mrs. Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to denounce the leftist violence.
“I’m asking Mayor [Ed] Lee and I’m asking Nancy Pelosi to speak against this violence and speak against this hatred, and be consistent with your message,” Mr. Gibson said at a press conference after canceling his event.
“Nancy Pelosi, she’s trying to further her own agenda, and she’s putting her own citizens in danger, directly in danger,” he said.
Democrats’ muted response after Berkeley is in sharp contrast to the Republican reaction following a white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed and 19 others were injured after a car plowed into a crowd of protesters.
At its summer meeting Friday, the Republican National Committee passed unanimously a resolution denouncing the racist beliefs of “Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists,” and declaring the party “unified in its revulsion at the abhorrent white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
After President Trump blamed “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” for the Aug. 12 violence, multiple Republicans urged him to call out white supremacists and white nationalists by name, which he did in an Aug. 14 statement.
“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Mr. Trump said.
One California Democrat who did condemn the violence at Berkeley was Sen. Kamala D. Harris, although her spokesman did not mention antifa by name.
“Sen. Harris respects the right for people to peacefully protest but believes violence has no place in America and condemns any violent actors,” Harris spokesman Tyrone Gayle said in a Monday email.
Antifa’s defenders argue that it may be extreme but it isn’t racist, while its critics have decried it as a terrorist group, given its willingness to use force against “fascists” and others who run afoul of its radical anti-American ideology.
At one point, protesters in Berkeley chanted, “No Trump! No wall! No USA at all!”
The leftist violence so far has not killed anybody, but it has resulted in numerous injuries and property damage, including an estimated $100,000 hit to the University of California Berkeley from the Feb. 1 rioting against conservative Milo Yiannopoulos.
At Sunday’s melee, about 100 black-masked protesters jumped police barricades and chased down and attacked a small number of Trump supporters, resulting in 13 arrests and injuries to six people, including a police officer.
Berkeley police reported that protesters threw paint at officers and that two of the six people hurt were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The chaotic protest erupted even though organizers canceled both events — Saturday’s Patriot Prayer in San Francisco and the No to Marxism in America event Sunday in Berkeley — over concerns about violence from counterprotesters.
Both groups denied any connection to white supremacists. Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson is half-Asian, and his event included mostly nonwhite speakers. The No to Marxism event was organized by transgender Trump supporter Amber Cummings.
Ms. Cummings was outraged after Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin denounced the event as an attempt to send a “racist and hate-filled message.”
“That is an outright lie that this mayor is propagating,” Ms. Cummings said on the website Berkeleyside. “White supremacy is not allowed at my rally. We do not want racist people there. We do not want hateful people there.”
Mr. Arreguin did not respond immediately Monday to a request for comment about the leftist violence. Neither did Ms. Pelosi nor Ms. Lee.
In Boston, the free speech rally Aug. 19 was similarly characterized as a white nationalist gathering despite denials by the event’s organizers at Boston Free Speech.
“We don’t need this type of hate,” Mayor Marty Walsh said prior to the rally on CBS4. “So my message is clear to this group. We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you on Boston Common.”
Afterward, Mr. Walsh congratulated those in massive crowd of counterprotesters who “peacefully stood up for our values” and “stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate,” against the small band of those cordoned off at the free speech rally.
Not mentioned was antifa or the 33 arrests for offenses that included assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Several of those detained carried knives, and one was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Boston police reported that counterprotesters threw rocks, bottles and urine. Rally speaker Shiva Ayyadurai said protesters harassed people who were barred from the free speech event at Boston Common.
“Outside, we had some of our supporters who were out there, and they were saying people wearing MAGA hats and holding American flags were completely attacked,” said Mr. Ayyadurai. “They were mauled by the antifa people.”
The small rally included right-wing, libertarian and progressive voices, as well as several nonwhite speakers. A moment of silence was held at the start for Heather Heyer, who was killed at Charlottesville.
Mr. Ayyadurai, a candidate for the Republican nomination to run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, accused the Democratic mayor and Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican, of cozying up to progressive voters in advance of their re-election bids next year.
“They’re both up for re-election, they both need quote unquote liberal Democrat votes,” said Mr. Ayyadurai. “So they used Charlottesville, and they used the race card to pound out how much they’re against racism and white supremacy, and they basically endangered us and the policemen.”
Mr. Baker joined Democratic leaders in signing a resolution denouncing white supremacy after Charlottesville, saying that “white nationalism and neo-Nazism are continuing to grow as menaces to societal order.”
Antifa is a group of hired thugs sent to cause trouble which will then be blamed on the group they are”protesting”. I’ve personally seen them in action. They tried to start trouble, but the police stopped them. I suspect that they are getting more aggressive all the time as they have little to no consequences for their actions.
The goal of all this is to equate anything except radical politically correct Socialist-Democrat speech as neo-Nazi with the hope of denying all Conservatives their right to have and voice their own opinions. These Fascists, and that is what they are, aren’t protesting anything. They are trying to bring down a duly elected Presidency because they hate him and us, U.S.. The best question in all this is, “Where in the world is Jeff Sessions, the FBI, and the Secret Service.” Time for police to bring out their water canons, their Ultrasonic weapons, bean bag shooting shotguns, plastic bullets in their 9mms, and some good old tonfa batons and LED stun gun batons and use them on these AntiFa jerks.
AND ITs cause of that goal i feel they deserve to be labeled a domestic terror group! THEY USE the same tactics..
ANd as for these libtard cowards who are silent. OF COURSE THEY are silent, as i feel they ALL AGREE with what antifa are doing, SILENCING all opposition to the leftists agenda..
I think machine guns and flame throwers should be added to the arsenal.
George Soros is funding all this violence with the help of his puppets like Nancy Pelosi, Hillary, Barack, Maxine and the rest of the radicals. Soros is the head of the snake that must be crushed. He’s an evil man determined to destroy our country and our president.
only thing I question is that George Soros is the true head of the Snake. He is the spokesperson, but he maybe just another puppet, of the true head. He needs to be dealt with, but don’t be surprised if there is another head.
Through a plethora of distribution organizations, Soros the “bagman” that finances a lot of the anarchy.
And who do you think that other head is, if NOT soros himself??
The dems. willingly got into bed with real Nazis and thought they had some control. If they don’t wake up soon and stop supporting their neo Nazi pals, they will have given carte bla nche for these anarchist to maim and kill. If they are aiding and abetting the funding source, they are equally culpable.
Which is why i would LOVE TO see everyone at these rally’s who have been assaulted and injured by these antifa thugs, TO SUE those politicians who are supporting them.. FOR THEIR support is making them accessories IMO to those crimes..
Where the heck is Jeff Sessions? Why isn’t he bringing Federal charges against these terrorists?
I’d love to know myself.. WHY HAS HE just been silent on this?? Is he ever going to act, or is he just going to be like Holder, and silently condone it all by his inaction?
AND IF SO, why the hell does trump keep him on?!?!
Pelosi, etc. lies. She speaks her native tongue when she does. Just like another (see John 8:44)
A.F. Branco recently published an unfunny but maddening “political reality” single-panel “cartoon” that perfectly depicted the biased MSM coverage that exaggerates the size and the message of free speech advocates and white nationalist/supremacist demonstrators, but minimizes the aggression and the brutal violence being initiated by the masked Leftist Antifa “counter protestors.” It says a lot about a lot:
http://godfatherpolitics.com/larger-than-life-a-f-branco/
mika & joe on morning joe begrudgingly condemned them this morning. They acted like they were the first people in the country to condemn the fascist leftist antiFA-Gs?
M A G A !!!
Democrats won’t speak out against the Antifa TERRORISTS because they know that to do so they have to admit that they not anyone Else are the source of the KKK, Jim Crowe laws, and all post Civil War discrimination and Bigotry. See it was Democrats who not only what I just said but after coopting Civil Rights have used Welfare to keep Minorities down. They wrere the source every Rebel flag and most Confederate Big wig statue put up. Now they can add Hate monger and TRAITOR to their resume of EVIL.
The police and citizens injured by the socialists/communists/anarachists of Antifa can file civil law suits for assault with bodily harm and infringement of their civil rights, even if the DA, or Attorney General (both who also are leftist Democrats) do not file any charges.
Just as Nazis/Neo-Nazis were charged in Charlottesville, Antifas can can charged and/or sued.
And imo the liberal politicians who actively PUSH to allow those groups to counter protest when other groups legally get permits to hold rallies, SHOULD BE charged as accessories to any and all violence those Antifa thugs cause..
The Democrats from California are the reason for all the riots and damage since Trump was elected and should be jailed for it and then made to pay $10,000.00 per Dollar in damages for what they caused and called for being done.
I fully advocate shooting all the ANTIFA terrorists…. why are police tolerating these criminals?
no doubt by any reasonable human being that the leftists are nothing but trash and are the ones we need to stamp out…… the libs are the true enemy of America and the Dems are fully behind them….
it is time to declare war
The weak willed so called “progressive” Dems are feeding into the white supremacy/neo-Nazi’s by painting every member of there opponents with that very broad brush. Even if people do not become members of those hate groups they will certainly become more aggressive in their opposition because antifa becomes more violent with each confrontation. A major problem is that the MSM refuses to report that antifa is not the noble freedom fighters they say they are but really the violence loving animals that we are allowing them to be.
It’s becoming clear that Antifa is the militant storm trooper arm of the Democrat party! Perhaps that is why they are so quiet. Antifa was useful until they got out of hand and now with “No USA at all!”, they are an embarrassment to the party, but the party can’t recognize them now because that would reveal it as hypocritical. Communists and fascists are almost twins, using the same tactics, preaching the power of the state, and being ruthless! The only real difference between the Soviet ‘Republics’ and Nazi Germany was the political leader.
joe23006, you are quite correct about the “common roots” of Communism and Nazism. It is a Commucrat LIE that Nazis are “right-wing.” Hello–National SOCIALIST. There is NO form of “socialism” that is “right-wing.” NONE. Just as there is NOTHING REMOTELY “right-wing” about either of these ideologies that worship the idea of an all-powerful state, and whose acolytes are quite willing to employ BRUTAL tactics to get and KEEP political power over everybody else. The Commucrats and their hordes of hired THUGS are CRIMINALS who will say and do ANYTHING to get their hands back on the levers of political power. They are quite willing to BURN THE COUNTRY DOWN, if that’s what it takes.
Take a good look, and you’ll see that the mask they’ve worn for decades is OFF, and the Commucrats’ NAKED lust for political power and the tactics they use to GET it are on FULL display in our country today. Why would ANYBODY vote for these EVIL people?
In fact, if people do not wake up and start voting AGAINST them–and holding them accountable for the violence and unrest they sow nationwide in their RAGE at being voted out of power just when they and their nasty little SOCIOPATHIC messiah were so CLOSE to destroying our country and our liberties–we may not have the OPTION to vote them out any longer. I have a feeling if they ever get back INTO power, we are DONE as a free republic. Because I believe they will take measures to make SURE we are NEVER able to vote their power-mad, amoral behinds OUT again!
And i fear you might be true there teabag. WE already saw during obama’s reign, him allowing Black panther groups to stage themselves outside of voting places, to INTIMIDATE people, and saw this election cycle the level of intimidation the left is willing to go, to keep people from voting for conservatives..
I fear, like you do, that if they get back into power, that level of intimidation will just RAMP Up till anyone opposed to liberal ideals, is either hauled off to camps, or just flat out killed..
Duh — they can’t exactly denounce their own paid thugs!
Then they need to be arrested for being ACCOMPLICES to those thugs crimes..
Isn’t it amazing how the lying leftwing media are STILL carrying on about Charlottesville and referring constantly to “right-wing violence” as though that is to blame for all the unrest in the country, and yet there is nothing but the sound of CRICKETS from them about this?
Just SHOWS you how DISHONEST and TOTALLY BIASED they are. In truth, the “right-wing” violence in Charlottesville were likely part of the ACTORS Soros, Clinton and Obama chipped in to hire to play “right-wing” protesters and make sure there was violence for their media propaganda shills to film for CONSTANT play on their propaganda broadcasts.
As for “all” the right-wing violence, there is NO evidence whatever of that, but PLENTY that BLM and antifa anarchists are running wild attacking ANYBODY who disagrees with the Commucrat radical left party line.
During periods of unrest, like this, anyone who wears a mask in public should be immediately arrested and booked into jail..!! For anyone else, there should be cameras all around and then when a rioter is identified, they should be sought by warrant and arrested.
People like this, who wear masks to escape any consequences of their violent behavior, are basically thugs and cowards.
All it will take is for some of them to be seriously injured or “taken out” in the course of a few of their violent tantrums for this to nipped in the bud.
I doubt that many of them have the courage to be a “martyr”!
They don’t even have the courage to show their faces.
If the police would at least start using stun guns or sedative darts to capture, unmask and prosecute a bunch of them each time they riot, the rest of them will scurry in fear under the woodwork like the cockroaches that they are!
This is why i would love to see someone use say some paint ball guns, with Skunk spray in place of the paint, in those balls, to TARGET and ‘mark’ all these thugs.. THEN THEY can’t hide who the hell they are…
OF COURSE democrats are silent. THEY created the ANTIFA monster, and THEY own it now. It’s all on THEIR heads. Remember that on election day.
If you do not stand against ANTIFA, then you are an enemy of every American. You will be exposed
The Democrats supporting their new branch of the Klu Klux Klan wearing black with their face covered inciting violence.
The Democrats in California are doing EVERYTHING possible to ELIMINATE CONSERVATIVES. I have relatives in California who are deathly afraid to voice any Conservative points of view, because they know how VIOLENT the Liberals actually are ! I believe that in the next couple of years, there will not be even 1 Republican left in the State, as they will have left California, or converted to a Liberal philosophy !