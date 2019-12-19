Democrats walked into impeachment trap
Pollster John Zogby says Democrats are walking into an impeachment “trap” with Wednesday’s vote to impeach President Trump, saying the party is still bitter over 2016.
While calling Mr. Trump “the worst man to ever occupy the White House,” Mr. Zogby said Democrats’ single-minded pursuit of him is “a very big mistake.”
“Democrats, who have never quite come to grips with the fact that they really lost the 2016 election and that a majority of the Electoral College actually gave a clown a majority of votes, have walked into a trap,” he wrote in the New York Daily News.
Mr. Zogby suggested censuring Mr. Trump is the better route, more befitting the current political climate.
He said the votes are anticlimactic, with passage of articles of impeachment assured in the House but doomed in the Senate. And that reflects public will where there’s far from an overwhelming majority in favor of ousting Mr. Trump through impeachment.
“So why pursue it? If, as leading Democrats say, it is a matter of principle, then where was that principle when President Clinton was having an affair with an intern in his employ and when he lied to a grand jury?” Mr. Zogby wondered.
A handful of moderate Democrats had been pondering whether to pursue a censure instead of impeachment, but they said they couldn’t find enough serious interest among Republicans to join them in that effort.
What Hypocrites! Steny Hoyer “ If we cannot impeach a President who abuses his office for personal advantage we no longer live in a Democracy.” Apply the same standards to the Clintons, Obamas the Bidens and 90% of the Democrat run House itself that go into office average middle class and leave multi-millionaires worth several times more than the sum total of their salaries while in office, they would all have to impeach themselves. They are the hypocrite party that run for office to SERVE the people with their mouths, but just get served by THE PEOPLE with their deeds of greed,,,either greed for money, or in the case of this false impeachment, greed for power, both which can be sold on an international scale in an international market of corruption for their own personal profit. Guess what Steny, we never did live in a pure Democracy because as our Constitution states Article 4 section III we were designed as a REPUBLIC and or as the founders Adams and Madison warned that all democracies ultimately commit suicide. Thanks to your hateful, envious Democrats, many already in the House have their knives at our throats and their fiery darts aimed at their own backs in a circular fire squad, starting with Trump with WE THE PEOPLE’s of this safe Republic soon to follow, having morphed our pure life giving CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC into an impure suicidal democracy where the hate and envy of a House majority, now rules unchecked or balanced to protect the American innocent as designed.