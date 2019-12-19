Home » News

Democrats walked into impeachment trap

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am December 19, 2019
6

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Pollster John Zogby says Democrats are walking into an impeachment “trap” with Wednesday’s vote to impeach President Trump, saying the party is still bitter over 2016.

While calling Mr. Trump “the worst man to ever occupy the White House,” Mr. Zogby said Democrats’ single-minded pursuit of him is “a very big mistake.”

“Democrats, who have never quite come to grips with the fact that they really lost the 2016 election and that a majority of the Electoral College actually gave a clown a majority of votes, have walked into a trap,” he wrote in the New York Daily News.

Mr. Zogby suggested censuring Mr. Trump is the better route, more befitting the current political climate.

He said the votes are anticlimactic, with passage of articles of impeachment assured in the House but doomed in the Senate. And that reflects public will where there’s far from an overwhelming majority in favor of ousting Mr. Trump through impeachment.

“So why pursue it? If, as leading Democrats say, it is a matter of principle, then where was that principle when President Clinton was having an affair with an intern in his employ and when he lied to a grand jury?” Mr. Zogby wondered.

A handful of moderate Democrats had been pondering whether to pursue a censure instead of impeachment, but they said they couldn’t find enough serious interest among Republicans to join them in that effort.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.7/10 (7 votes cast)
Democrats walked into impeachment trap, 5.7 out of 10 based on 7 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



6 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:07 am December 19, 2019 at 8:07 am

What Hypocrites! Steny Hoyer “ If we cannot impeach a President who abuses his office for personal advantage we no longer live in a Democracy.” Apply the same standards to the Clintons, Obamas the Bidens and 90% of the Democrat run House itself that go into office average middle class and leave multi-millionaires worth several times more than the sum total of their salaries while in office, they would all have to impeach themselves. They are the hypocrite party that run for office to SERVE the people with their mouths, but just get served by THE PEOPLE with their deeds of greed,,,either greed for money, or in the case of this false impeachment, greed for power, both which can be sold on an international scale in an international market of corruption for their own personal profit. Guess what Steny, we never did live in a pure Democracy because as our Constitution states Article 4 section III we were designed as a REPUBLIC and or as the founders Adams and Madison warned that all democracies ultimately commit suicide. Thanks to your hateful, envious Democrats, many already in the House have their knives at our throats and their fiery darts aimed at their own backs in a circular fire squad, starting with Trump with WE THE PEOPLE’s of this safe Republic soon to follow, having morphed our pure life giving CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC into an impure suicidal democracy where the hate and envy of a House majority, now rules unchecked or balanced to protect the American innocent as designed.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (14 votes cast)

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    8:42 am December 19, 2019 at 8:42 am

    spot on inluminatuo i said the same thig about steny boy yesterday.
    these jabronies love to invoke constitution and country when it fits the narrative they are pushing.
    in reality they hate america they hate the constitution they are the biggest threat to america.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:26 am December 19, 2019 at 8:26 am

Democrats, have never quite come to grips with the fact that they really lost the 2016 election and it have driven them hatefully insane.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (11 votes cast)

eatdawg
eatdawg
9:24 am December 19, 2019 at 9:24 am

The Democrats are against everything America’s founding was about. They don’t care about the economy, individual rights, or the Constitution. Any measure of them using these standards is totally off target. It’s about global government and getting America out of the way so that can happen. Why do you think people like George Soros are spending so much money to win elections and destroy our nation?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

TallnOld
TallnOld
9:34 am December 19, 2019 at 9:34 am

If we’re going to make this a true banana republic like the DemoRATS want, I propose after the DemoRATS are swept out of the House in the 2020 election, that Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Green, Mad Maxine, and a host of others are all brought up on charges of treason…tried in a kangaroo court like Schiff and Nadler ran, then hung on the steps of the Capitol. Fair is fair.

This nonsense totally disgusts me and we the people continue to suffer because these self absorbed power clowns care only about themselves. If nothing else, the light has been shown on the swamp and I hope the silent majority roars back and cleans house. We’ve had enough!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:44 am December 19, 2019 at 9:44 am

Trump has been accused of abuse of powers of his office by refusing to comply with the democrats subpoena. Anyone remember obama declaring the holder did not have to comply with congressional subpoena regarding the Fast & Furious? None of these democrats had any issue with his “abuse of power” . The democrats are all just rotten two faced political hooligans.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat