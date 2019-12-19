Democrats walked into impeachment trap

Pollster John Zogby says Democrats are walking into an impeachment “trap” with Wednesday’s vote to impeach President Trump, saying the party is still bitter over 2016.

While calling Mr. Trump “the worst man to ever occupy the White House,” Mr. Zogby said Democrats’ single-minded pursuit of him is “a very big mistake.”

“Democrats, who have never quite come to grips with the fact that they really lost the 2016 election and that a majority of the Electoral College actually gave a clown a majority of votes, have walked into a trap,” he wrote in the New York Daily News.

Mr. Zogby suggested censuring Mr. Trump is the better route, more befitting the current political climate.

He said the votes are anticlimactic, with passage of articles of impeachment assured in the House but doomed in the Senate. And that reflects public will where there’s far from an overwhelming majority in favor of ousting Mr. Trump through impeachment.

“So why pursue it? If, as leading Democrats say, it is a matter of principle, then where was that principle when President Clinton was having an affair with an intern in his employ and when he lied to a grand jury?” Mr. Zogby wondered.

A handful of moderate Democrats had been pondering whether to pursue a censure instead of impeachment, but they said they couldn’t find enough serious interest among Republicans to join them in that effort.

