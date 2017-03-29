Democrats using Devin Nunes to undermine House Intelligence Committee investigation

House Democrats are being careful not to overplay their hand as they question House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ role in Congress’ investigations into Russia’s meddling in the presidential election, hoping to use the panel as a vehicle for broadcasting their objections to the probe.

Democrats decided to only ask for Nunes’ recusal — not his resignation — as a tactical move, one knowledgeable Democratic source told the Washington Examiner. That way they can ratchet up the pressure on Nunes if they find out he’s had more questionable interactions with the White House.

Nunes has become something of a whipping boy for Democrats, who can use him to label the intelligence panel probe as partisan.

