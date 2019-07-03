Home » News

Democrats unhappy with Trump’s Independence Day celebration

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:30 am July 3, 2019
Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald Trump's "Salute to America," event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents the Virginia suburbs just across the Potomac River from Washington, demanded Tuesday that President Trump personally pay for any damage from the tanks and other military equipment that the president is deploying for the Fourth of July celebration.

Mr. Beyer called the spectacle “authoritarian-style” and warned of public lands being chewed up by the tanks.

“Since President Trump is turning the region’s beloved annual tradition into a campaign event focused on himself, he should personally reimburse U.S. taxpayers and local governments for any damage to local infrastructure,” the congressman said.

Mr. Trump, who has long been an admirer of martial displays in other countries, is piggybacking on Washington’s annual Independence Day fireworks and concert with a planned speech and military display.

On Monday, the president confirmed that will include tanks — though he said the military will tread lightly.

“You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas,” the president said.

He said there will be “brand new” Sherman and Abrams tanks. The Sherman tank, used in World War II, went out of service during the Cold War — though the Abrams tank is still current.

Mr. Trump also said there will be jet fighters “and other planes, too.”

His plans have sparked confusion within the government and ridicule among many Washingtonians who wonder how it will affect the usual celebration.

Mr. Beyer pointed out that an Abrams tank weighs more than 60 tons.

The congressman is the latest lawmaker to get involved in Mr. Trump’s Fourth of July plans.

Rep. Tim Ryan, part of the Democrats’ large field of 2020 presidential hopefuls, fired off a letter to the Pentagon and Interior and Transportation departments Tuesday demanding cost estimates and more information on the decision-making.

“What is supposed to be a day to celebrate our country has turned into a Trump political rally,” said Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat. “We know we’re the most powerful country in the world, we don’t need to brag about it. This isn’t North Korea.”

24 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:46 am July 3, 2019 at 8:46 am

The damnable Democrats are unhappy no matter what our President Donald Trump does or doesn’t do, says or doesn’t say. These traitorous unpatriotic demonic Democrats are consumed with hate and discontentment.

Mary Bills
mbills53
9:13 am July 3, 2019 at 9:13 am

Hey demon-crats….how about personally reimbursing the american citizens for your damage to our country all these decades.

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
9:13 am July 3, 2019 at 9:13 am

Big whoopee. Democrats are unhappy with everything Trump does. This is just one more thing to, I hope, give them an ulcer.

rrdrrd
rrdrrd
9:18 am July 3, 2019 at 9:18 am

Hey, Don, don’t be such an @$$…

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:07 am July 3, 2019 at 10:07 am

    You may want to clarify if you’re speaking of Don Beyer the Democrat or Donald Trump.

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
9:27 am July 3, 2019 at 9:27 am

Democrats have destroyed more major cities in the US than a tank cracking a road will cause. Make America Proud Again, then maybe we can be great again.

darby
darby
9:29 am July 3, 2019 at 9:29 am

I voted for Trump and will vote for him again, but let’s be honest about this. President Trump does appear to be turning this into a political rally. If Obama tried this, we would expect Republican lawmakers to ask the same questions and make the same demands the Dems are making now.

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:09 am July 3, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Cry me a river of leftwing tears, Darby.

    billm622
    billm622
    11:53 am July 3, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Sorry, its the 4th of July. It’s the Dems who are making it political. Trump just happens to be our President this year to their chagrin.
    Anybody remember Dukakis’ head sticking out of a tank during 1988 parade (not 4th of July).
    A far as Trump turning it into a political event, let’s hear the speech before jumping to conclusions. The military should be part of Independence celebrations. They are the reason we’re a free independent country after all.
    let’s see if the “Make America Great Again” signs are present. Then they might have a point about making it political.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
9:29 am July 3, 2019 at 9:29 am

Of COURSE the conniving Demmunists are unhappy with ANY celebration that celebrates the history and heritage of freedom of the USA, since they are busy trying to erase the one, the better to ELIMINATE the other!

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
9:34 am July 3, 2019 at 9:34 am

Seriously who cares what these libtards have to say or think! They revel in misery and look for an excuse to be outraged. The icing on the cake is they have had a psychotic break with reality and can’t differentiate truth from the tales of fiction they spin. I guess it’s their way of coping with their Trump Derangement Syndrome. This fictional view of reality is reinforced by MSMs 24/7 continuous fake news cycle. If anyone thought these libtards were unhinged in 2016 just wait till 2020. Better start building arks because there will be massive floods from all those libtard tears! Maybe that’s why they claim sea levels have risen. All the crying they do!!

anella41
anella41
9:45 am July 3, 2019 at 9:45 am

Of course they are unhappy, Trump is for it.

overlord
overlord
9:47 am July 3, 2019 at 9:47 am

I didn’t think he’s in a position to demand anything. He’s just a representative. He’s not even in the 1% of the house. Just one of the hundreds of Reps.
Since Trump as just a citizen can’t do this, why would he want him to personally pay for the damage?

Susan Hesson
Susan Hesson
10:02 am July 3, 2019 at 10:02 am

Why not take it from President Trump’s salary … WHAT!!! NO SALARY??? Well, perhaps since you love this country so much more than him, YOU could pony up some $$$ to help celebrate this great Nation!

    billm622
    billm622
    12:02 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    There you go. Great example of why these folks don’t stand a chance of defeating him.

capricorn1
capricorn1
10:07 am July 3, 2019 at 10:07 am

they are upset that its not a may day style parade in red square.

    billm622
    billm622
    12:03 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    With Michael Dukakis driving the tank.

Stiller Fan!
Stiller Fan!
10:12 am July 3, 2019 at 10:12 am

I guess it’s a good thing these Inside the DC Beltway Libs aren’t watching a 4th of July parade here in western Pennsylvania. All those armored vehicles, jet fighter flyovers, troops marching would probably send ’em running to the rubber room! 😉

wildfire
wildfire
10:18 am July 3, 2019 at 10:18 am

Trump can pay for the “damage.” Right after Obama pays for damage, trash, extra metro, etc. that occurred during his 2 inaugurations.

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    2:27 pm July 3, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Don’t forget the abysmal condition the Obamas left the White House in. Have heard it was unsanitary, disgusting and rundown, crawling with mice and cockroaches all over the place. Whether or not the mice and roaches were left as parting gifts for the incoming President, I would say if someone were to ask Obama if he had that done deliberately of course he would deny it. Which means it was festering with these disgusting vermin while the Obamas lived there.

Todd Karvanek
Todd Karvanek
10:30 am July 3, 2019 at 10:30 am

The communists, I mean democrats, are willing to spend trillions on Medicare for all, free healthcare to every illegal, and “green” projects but worry about a few million to celebrate our independence.
Yes, they are communists

mojo
mojo
11:26 am July 3, 2019 at 11:26 am

Suck it up democrats WE WON YOU HILLARY OBOMO CRAPS LOST.

petroskhan
petroskhan
12:07 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:07 pm

They’re just upset Trump didn’t include any “Pride” flags in his plans…

pitter
pitter
12:45 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:45 pm

So all 0f the democrat hopeful to be president, on the stage giving all of our tax dollars away to the illegals, wants President Trump to pay for Our American Fourth of July. That is so chappy, if this country to so bad and you want to be president to change it like Obummer, just leave, we love it like it is.

