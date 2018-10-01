Democrats treat Brett Kavanaugh worse that criminal illegal aliens

Brett Kavanaugh should ask for no special treatment.
He should tell the Senate that he merely seeks to be treated like your average violent illegal immigrant criminal.
Specifically, he should demand the same kid-glove treatment of female-abusing illegal immigrants by Democrats that the Boston office of ICE chronicled in its statement Friday:
“On Sept. 20, 2018, ICE arrested a 22-year-old illegally present citizen of Guatemala, in Lynn, Massachusetts, who, although he had recently been arrested by local police on a charge of domestic assault & battery and strangulation of a pregnant victim, was released from a local correction facility after a detainer request issued by ICE was not honored.”
In other words, an illegal immigrant was charged with throttling a pregnant woman, but when the feds asked the local authorities to hold him so that they could take him off the street permanently, they cut loose the domestic abuser to do … God only knows what.
Why is Kavanaugh, against whom there is no evidence, treated like the world’s worst person, while the powers that be in these hopelessly corrupt blue districts bend over backward trying to shield Third World fiends from being brought to justice for their savage crimes against females?
Is it because they’re future, if not present, Democrat voters? The vast majority of them are on one form of welfare or another, they’re not married to the women they impregnate (so they won’t be on the hook for child support), they live totally on the arm — no insurance, no driver’s licenses, no responsibility for anything whatsoever.
In other words, undocumented Democrats.
American taxpayers pick up the tab for these layabout career criminals’ lawyers when they get arrested over and over, as well as their translators, and the court psychologists to say that they can’t be held accountable for their crimes since they come from such primitive backgrounds.
Brett Kavanaugh should repeat, I ask for no special treatment, just treat me like another undocumented Democrat the local ICE officers encountered recently:
“On Sept. 20, ICE arrested a 27-year-old illegally-present citizen of Guatemala in Cranston, RI, who had recently been convicted of aggravated domestic assault, who was the subject of a previous detainer request from ICE that had not been honored by local authorities.”
I don’t understand the Democrats’ double standards here. All women must be believed, they say. Except, apparently, victims of violent illegal immigrants from the Third World. In which case, never mind.
If you’re an illegal immigrant and you commit a vile, unspeakable crime against a woman, you will be released, no problemo, amigo.
On the other hand, if you’re an American against whom there is no corroborating evidence, you will be destroyed by a hysterical mob of Social Justice Warriors who have zero concern about women attacked by illegal immigrants.
How else can you interpret this dual system of “justice”?
How about the woman from Yale who claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her? No evidence, no witnesses, no nothing, but hey, it’s “her truth,” as confessed groper Cory “Spartacus” Booker would say.
Yet, the same shameless hacks who want an FBI “investigation” of this are, by and large, in favor of transgender bathrooms, where the exact same thing can and will happen.
And if sharing a bathroom with male sex offenders should frighten a woman, then Maura Healey, the attorney general of the commonwealth, sneers that the female should just learn to “hold it.”
All these Democrats who are so bent out of shape about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sins, what do they say about the proven cesspool of sexual harassment that is the Democrat party?
You know about Bill Clinton, the Kennedys, Keith Ellison and all the New York Democrats — Eric Schneiderman, Eliot Spitzer, Carlos Danger, etc., etc., etc. Just Google the stalwarts of the California Democrat party — Rep. Tony Cardenas, for instance. He’s accused of fondling a 16-year-old girl that the mayor of L.A. mistook for his daughter.
Then there’s a guy running for Congress named Gil Cisneros. Check out the complaint against him! Somebody call the creepy porn lawyer.
On Thursday, after Sen. Lindsey Graham went ballistic on the nonsense allegations against Kavanaugh, Teddy Kennedy’s niece, Maria Shriver, tweeted this out:
“Oh my god. This is every woman’s nightmare. This is a terrifying image.”
Ted Kennedy’s niece said that. You can imagine the response. This was one of my favorites:
“Just asked my wife. She said being left to drown in a car like your uncle did to Mary Jo Kopechne is a bigger nightmare than being yelled at by Lindsey Graham.”
Come to think of it, probably so is having your politician husband knock up the maid at your mansion in L.A.
Brett Kavanaugh asks for no special treatment. He just wants to be treated like an illegal immigrant sex offender … or Arnold Schwarzenegger or any of his Kennedy in-laws.
But he drank beer, while he was in high school. 36 years ago. How could he possibly apply the Constitution to case law?
What a freaking farce, I hope it all blows up in the Rat crowd’s faces.
“I hope it all blows up in the Rat crowd’s faces.”
I am so hoping the Republicans in the Senate will do their job and make them cry. There is just nothing more rewarding of an experience than to see them bawling their eyes out and then to watch them marching and chanting.
I am sure they already have their hoodies and handkerchief mask ready to go but the end runs around the vote of the American people will be finally gone
OF COURSE they do.
Kavenaugh’s a republican, so they won’t ever get his vote.
Illegal invaders on the other hand, often vote democrat, therefore they court their votes!
Why would his exemplary record as a judge for 20 plus years and being a responsible adult, husband, and parent be negated by his teenage years in high school? He is running on his record as a judge, his decisions are important then, not how he made decisions as an adolescent.
It is ironic, the Democrats claim that his position on the supreme court is “for life,” however, his position in the Federal Courts were also “for life” and 99 of them gave their approval.
“Why would his exemplary record as a judge for 20 plus years and being a responsible adult, husband, and parent be negated by his teenage years in high school?”
They’re not and it is not negated by the Democrats either.
The Democrats are just trying to make you think they believe it but they don’t
They will say and do anything to keep that fifth vote from the courts, and as long as there are enough people who keep falling for whatever they say they will continue to herd them like sheep
They shamelessly and ruthlessly exploit every sucker they can who is stupid enough to fall for their line of BS.
Don’t ask why you see their lips are moving so you know it is a lie
These are the same people who will not denounce the burning of people alive in cages or the crucifying of small children, as long as those crimes are perpetrated by Liberal Approved People – Muslims.
Surely we didn’t expect anything much different from what we saw with Kavanaugh?
“All these Democrats who are so bent out of shape about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sins, what do they say about the proven cesspool of sexual harassment that is the Democrat party?”
The Dems have very high standards.
They have even higher double standards.
In fact, I would have to say that administrators of Andersonville and some of its Union equivalents treated the POWs in their charge better than the Dems did Kavanaugh!
Everyone is bending over backwards to say that they believe Dr. Ford and she’s also a victim. I disagree. She’s a card carrying Democrat, and her account of the “event” is too convenient in terms of timing and content. She remembers having only 1 beer, but can’t remember how she got to the party? Where was she before the party? What time did it take place, did she walk there, take a cab, the bus, or was she driven? If so, by whom? If she were to provide details like time and place, it would be too easy to refute. Her lack of details makes it impossible to refute. How convenient. How despicable.