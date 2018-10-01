Democrats treat Brett Kavanaugh worse that criminal illegal aliens

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh fights for his nomination during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

Brett Kavanaugh should ask for no special treatment.

He should tell the Senate that he merely seeks to be treated like your average violent illegal immigrant criminal.

Specifically, he should demand the same kid-glove treatment of female-abusing illegal immigrants by Democrats that the Boston office of ICE chronicled in its statement Friday:

“On Sept. 20, 2018, ICE arrested a 22-year-old illegally present citizen of Guatemala, in Lynn, Massachusetts, who, although he had recently been arrested by local police on a charge of domestic assault & battery and strangulation of a pregnant victim, was released from a local correction facility after a detainer request issued by ICE was not honored.”

In other words, an illegal immigrant was charged with throttling a pregnant woman, but when the feds asked the local authorities to hold him so that they could take him off the street permanently, they cut loose the domestic abuser to do … God only knows what.

Why is Kavanaugh, against whom there is no evidence, treated like the world’s worst person, while the powers that be in these hopelessly corrupt blue districts bend over backward trying to shield Third World fiends from being brought to justice for their savage crimes against females?

Is it because they’re future, if not present, Democrat voters? The vast majority of them are on one form of welfare or another, they’re not married to the women they impregnate (so they won’t be on the hook for child support), they live totally on the arm — no insurance, no driver’s licenses, no responsibility for anything whatsoever.

In other words, undocumented Democrats.

American taxpayers pick up the tab for these layabout career criminals’ lawyers when they get arrested over and over, as well as their translators, and the court psychologists to say that they can’t be held accountable for their crimes since they come from such primitive backgrounds.

Brett Kavanaugh should repeat, I ask for no special treatment, just treat me like another undocumented Democrat the local ICE officers encountered recently:

“On Sept. 20, ICE arrested a 27-year-old illegally-present citizen of Guatemala in Cranston, RI, who had recently been convicted of aggravated domestic assault, who was the subject of a previous detainer request from ICE that had not been honored by local authorities.”

I don’t understand the Democrats’ double standards here. All women must be believed, they say. Except, apparently, victims of violent illegal immigrants from the Third World. In which case, never mind.

If you’re an illegal immigrant and you commit a vile, unspeakable crime against a woman, you will be released, no problemo, amigo.

On the other hand, if you’re an American against whom there is no corroborating evidence, you will be destroyed by a hysterical mob of Social Justice Warriors who have zero concern about women attacked by illegal immigrants.

How else can you interpret this dual system of “justice”?

How about the woman from Yale who claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her? No evidence, no witnesses, no nothing, but hey, it’s “her truth,” as confessed groper Cory “Spartacus” Booker would say.

Yet, the same shameless hacks who want an FBI “investigation” of this are, by and large, in favor of transgender bathrooms, where the exact same thing can and will happen.

And if sharing a bathroom with male sex offenders should frighten a woman, then Maura Healey, the attorney general of the commonwealth, sneers that the female should just learn to “hold it.”

All these Democrats who are so bent out of shape about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sins, what do they say about the proven cesspool of sexual harassment that is the Democrat party?

You know about Bill Clinton, the Kennedys, Keith Ellison and all the New York Democrats — Eric Schneiderman, Eliot Spitzer, Carlos Danger, etc., etc., etc. Just Google the stalwarts of the California Democrat party — Rep. Tony Cardenas, for instance. He’s accused of fondling a 16-year-old girl that the mayor of L.A. mistook for his daughter.

Then there’s a guy running for Congress named Gil Cisneros. Check out the complaint against him! Somebody call the creepy porn lawyer.

On Thursday, after Sen. Lindsey Graham went ballistic on the nonsense allegations against Kavanaugh, Teddy Kennedy’s niece, Maria Shriver, tweeted this out:

“Oh my god. This is every woman’s nightmare. This is a terrifying image.”

Ted Kennedy’s niece said that. You can imagine the response. This was one of my favorites:

“Just asked my wife. She said being left to drown in a car like your uncle did to Mary Jo Kopechne is a bigger nightmare than being yelled at by Lindsey Graham.”

Come to think of it, probably so is having your politician husband knock up the maid at your mansion in L.A.

Brett Kavanaugh asks for no special treatment. He just wants to be treated like an illegal immigrant sex offender … or Arnold Schwarzenegger or any of his Kennedy in-laws.

