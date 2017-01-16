Democrats to show contempt for voters on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen Democratic members of Congress — including at least one member of the Bay State delegation — say they will skip Friday’s presidential inauguration, a number that grew over the weekend in response to the public war of words between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis.
The boycotting lawmakers from across the country are joining Lewis in skipping the event — a decision he said was based on his view that Trump is not a “legitimate” president.
Trump shot back on Twitter calling Lewis, the civil rights leader whose skull was fractured by police in a march in Selma, Ala., in 1965, “All talk, talk, talk — no action or results,” drawing the ire of Democrats.
Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said the boycott “makes those two dozen lawmakers look particularly hyper-partisan and selfish.”
Democrats skipping #Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/tPlvxJenzp
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2017
Democratic strategist Steve McMahon countered, “Frankly, after eight years of not only questioning President Obama’s legitimacy but also his citizenship, there are a lot of people who feel like what’s good for the goose is what’s good for the gander.”
Trump responded to the boycott in a tweet yesterday: “The Democrats are most angry that so many Obama Democrats voted for me.”
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark is the only member of the Massachusetts delegation declaring she’ll skip the event, a decision she announced a week before the flap between Trump and Lewis. But most Bay State lawmakers will participate in protest marches taking place in Washington and Boston a day later.
Rep. Jim McGovern “will be standing up for progressive values and sending a strong message that Democrats will fight back against the dangerous agenda pushed by President-elect Trump,” at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, one day after attending Trump’s inauguration, his spokesman said.
Rep. Seth Moulton will attend the inauguration, then charter a train car to take protest marchers from Massachusetts to Washington, his spokeswoman said. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will attend the inauguration before heading back to Boston for the women’s march there, her office said.
Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III plans to attend the inauguration despite “serious concerns” about a Trump White House.
The boycott could be perilous for Democrats facing Republican challenges in 2018. But Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said showing up could be equally dangerous for Democrats “facing strong, progressive primary challengers.”
The protest march is less risky, particularly for Democrats who attend the inauguration, because it shows “respect for the office of the presidency” while also responding to constituents’ concerns about Trump, Mackowiak said, adding, “It’s a hedge, but it’s probably a smart hedge.”
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
* HILLARY SAYS TRUMP MUST ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS
* Hillary went on to say, “That’s not the way our democracy works. We’ve been around 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections and we’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.
*Donald Trump refused Wednesday night to say he would accept the results of the November election if he loses to Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee declared Trump’s resistance “horrifying.”
Now what are these hypocritical Liberal Democrat Snowflakes doing?
Obviously, Just melting down!
John Lewis might be a good soldier in the battle for civil rights but His lack of leadership qualities makes him unfit to lead as a General or a Congressman where he views all action through the prism of race or Party. No indeed he is no Martin Luther King. King, who chose love over hate and was a Neibuhrian who understood Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer. Unlike King, Lewis has not the Serenity to accept the things he cannot change,,,,though often has shown the courage to try to change the things he can, but not much WISDOM to know the difference. Saying Trump is an unlawful and an illegitimate President is like calling MLK an illegitimate Civil Rights leader and that Peaceful street protesting was uncivil unlawful behavior. Some of both races just cannot seem to get beyond their fears and hate in forgiveness, prejudge men who have not even been sworn in to elected office, and will have to take their fear and hate to the grave before it is eradicated from the American scene. In his words and boycotting actions, Lewis just reveals his own prejudice and pre-Judging by Lewis of Trump. Being a Christian, MLK understood “You will know them by their fruits,,,,deeds,” so give the guy a chance nd see what he does, he WAS legally elected President.