Democrats threaten SC justices with court packing if they hear gun law challenge

Posted On 6:55 am October 8, 2019
11

The Supreme Court Monday declined to dismiss a Second Amendment challenge to a firearm regulation in New York City after Democrats threatened the justices with court packing, fearing a divided ruling.

The case involves a New York City system that set up two types of licenses for handgun possession: one that allowed carry outside the home, and the other that only authorized possession at a home or business.

The city had an ordinance that prevented those with the home-only license from transporting their weapons to second homes or shooting ranges outside the city.

Gun rights groups challenged the ordinance, but lower courts sided with the city.

The gun rights groups have asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, and it is scheduled to be argued Dec. 2.

New York, though, fearing a loss that could turn into a major pro-gun precedent, scrambled to undo its ordinance. The city, along with Democratic lawmakers, has petitioned the court to refuse to hear the case, arguing the change in law has made the conflict moot.

“The respondents’ suggestion of mootness is denied. The question of mootness will be subject to further consideration at oral argument, and the parties should be prepared to discuss it,” the court noted in its orders.

Democrats fear a 5-4 ruling would expand on the last 12 years of pro-gun rulings.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse argued in a brief, joined by other Senate Democrats, that a series of similar rulings with “bare partisan majorities” has damaged the public trust in the federal judiciary.

The Rhode Island Democrat said in his filing that the GOP-majority on the court is too tainted to deliver a valid ruling, reminding the court it could be restructured in the future.

He pointed to a Quinnipiac poll from May, which found 55% of Americans said the court was “mainly motivated by politics.”

Mr. Whitehouse did not elaborate on what the public pressure for a “restructured” court might look like.

But several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have suggested they would propose expanding the high court to as many as 15 justices if they win the White House, then fill those seats with liberal members to counter the GOP’s current 5-4 majority in appointments.

The idea of packing the court was rejected by its most senior Democratic appointee, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last month.

“Nine seems to be a good number, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Justice Ginsburg said in an interview with NPR.

Mr. Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that vets federal judges, pointed out in his brief that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, confirmed to the court last year, was backed by the National Rifle Association during his confirmation process.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, rejected Mr. Whitehouse’s arguments on Twitter, saying the high court is just fine.

“The Supreme Court is well. The American political system is the sick patient (Kavanaugh hearings). The Court is moving center-right and getting out of the left ditch. That’s exactly where the country is headed!” Mr. Graham posted on Twitter.

backpacker
backpacker
9:11 am October 8, 2019 at 9:11 am

From the article above: “Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse argued in a brief, joined by other Senate Democrats, that a series of similar rulings with “bare partisan majorities” has damaged the public trust in the federal judiciary.
The Rhode Island Democrat said in his filing that the GOP-majority on the court is too tainted to deliver a valid ruling, reminding the court it could be restructured in the future.” The article should read: “Communist Sheldon Whitehouse……..” How sad that in our Country, we have so many brain dead liberals, and they are all communists.

tremors1
tremors1
9:27 am October 8, 2019 at 9:27 am

“He pointed to a Quinnipiac poll from May, which found 55% of Americans said the court was “mainly motivated by politics.””
And what would he consider the SC under Obama, strictly non-partisan? Just look at one decision, Obergefell v. Hodges the decision that forced same sex marriage on all of America. SC judges are supposed to recuse themselves if there is even an appearance of conflict of interest but two of the liberal judges, Ginsberg and Sotomayor, who had both performed same sex weddings didn’t bother to recuse themselves in spite of the clear conflict of interest. The Demon-Rats can go pound sand.

    Elder John
    Elder John
    9:58 am October 8, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Well yeah, it is mainly motivated by politics but who are the ones responsible for that? How many Supreme Court justices nominees have been shot down by Democrats because the person won’t twist the Constitution in the way the Democrats want it to go or don’t like the president nominating them? Last time I looked it was twelve. How many SCJN have been shot down by Republicans for the same reason? Zero! How many SCJN have been blocked by Republicans at all? One, and it was because Obama wanted to replace originalist Scalia with yet another political judge so the Republicans refused to bring him forward. And look at how nomination votes have gone in the past 5o years. So the Democrats what politics out of the court all they need to do is stop using the court as a political battle ground. Of course they don’t want it, they just want an oligarchy who supports THEIR politics.

Elder John
Elder John
9:39 am October 8, 2019 at 9:39 am

I don’t want liberal OR conservative justices on the court. I want justices that rule according to what the law (and law includes the appropriate federal or state Constitution) says. I don’t want them to rule on what they wished the law said, I don’t want them to rule based on bad precedent made by previous courts who wished the law said something else, but what the law actually SAYS. Does the Constitution actually say that the federal government can regulate your personal vegetable garden? Does it actually say that the federal government gets to define marriage? Does it actually say that the federal government can require states to murder babies? Does it actually say that we must let people whom we don’t trust to drink or rent a car vote in federal elections? Does it actually say that the federal government gets to impose direct taxes? Does it actually call for popular election of senators? Three no, three yes. I don’t like the yes but it is what it says and until we change it properly I want the court to rule according to it.

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
9:43 am October 8, 2019 at 9:43 am

Pure totalitarian fascism. The left makes threats they need to be held accountable for.

dennodogg
dennodogg
9:51 am October 8, 2019 at 9:51 am

Why do I get these feelings that either the left really wants a civil war, or that they don’t understand that the retribution against them for their lawless acts could be even worse than that?

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:32 am October 8, 2019 at 10:32 am

    i have been sounding that horn for years.

    i trueley believe that they are.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:56 am October 8, 2019 at 9:56 am

The Democrat Party is the most racist, bigoted, and violent party in U.S. history. With the Muslimas that hate Israel and Jews, that racism continues.

Without a vibrant Second Amendment, we will not long have the First or any other enumeration of God-given rights. Democrats today do not believe in Freedom of Speech or Freedom of Religion, if either disagrees with what they believe.

America’s patriots must do the same thing we did in 2016: pray fervently; participate with enthusiasm–volunteer; poll watching; transport other like-minded voters to the polls; etc.

stephenjg
stephenjg
9:57 am October 8, 2019 at 9:57 am

The Democrats will try to pack the court regardless of what the current court does. They do not want justices that rule according to the Constitution. They want justices that legislate from the bench and the ones that do that are always liberal.

junglecogs
junglecogs
9:58 am October 8, 2019 at 9:58 am

A USSC review of a lower court decision against a Constitutional Amendment specifically protected by the Bill of Rights is not something to be considered “moot”.

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
10:02 am October 8, 2019 at 10:02 am

WOW! Politics at the SC?

