Democrats soften on border wall but any compromise is unpopular

Senate Democrats on Wednesday backed off their red line over President Trump’s proposed border wall, saying they saw a deal in sight that could include permission to build more fencing as part of a broad agreement to legalize illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”
Mr. Trump, meanwhile, is seeking a much less dramatic wall than the “sea-to-sea” version he touted during the 2016, campaign, presenting Congress with a scaled-back version that would cover 700 miles and cost $18 billion over a decade — though the president said he figures it can be built much faster and cheaper.
While he’s changed on the details, Mr. Trump remains adamant that the wall be included in the current negotiations over how to legalize Dreamers.
“It’s got to include the wall. We need the wall for security. We need the wall for safety. We need the wall for stopping the drugs from pouring in,” the president said during a joint press conference with the Norwegian prime minister Wednesday.
Democrats who had said the wall was a non-starter are beginning to soften. While they’re not rushing to embrace the wall, they have erased red lines drawn months ago.
Trump’s olive branch
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who attended Tuesday’s White House meeting on immigration, acknowledged that the president had taken a step toward compromise.
“What I picked up from the meeting yesterday was that he was open to a solution and that he felt he required some kind of wall,” she said. “Democrats are open to negotiation.”
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said he doesn’t think a wall works, but he recognized Mr. Trump’s “flexibility” and said he wouldn’t rule out accepting a wall.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer this week also declined to draw red lines on the wall, saying he saw progress in Mr. Trump no longer seeking a 2,000-mile-long barrier.
Tuesday’s White House meeting produced an agreement that any deal to legalize Dreamers must also include border security, limits to family-based chain migration and changes to the Diversity Visa Lottery program that gives away immigrant visas based purely on luck of the draw.
On Wednesday all sides debated what fits within those four guideposts, with top leaders meeting to talk about scheduling and a path forward.
Ruling reduces pressure
The urgency of a deal appeared to lessen after a federal judge in California ruled late Tuesday night that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty that’s protecting some 700,000 Dreamers is legal, and Mr. Trump’s six-month phaseout is illegal.
Judge William Alsup, a Clinton appointee, ordered the government to begin accepting DACA renewal applications again.
Homeland Security didn’t say how it would comply with that ruling, which on its face erases the March 5 phaseout deadline Mr. Trump had set.
But the White House, congressional Democrats and immigrant-rights activists alike brushed aside Judge Alsup’s ruling, saying they still want to speed a deal through as quickly as possible.
“The fact remains — the only way to guarantee the legal status for Dreamers is to pass DACA protections into law, and to do it now,” said Mr. Schumer, embracing the same argument Mr. Trump made when he announced the DACA phaseout last year.
Details left to Congress
Mr. Trump has left the details of a final agreement up to Congress, saying he’ll sign whatever they send him.
Republicans want to limit chain migration, eliminating siblings and adult children from the categories of people that immigrants are able to sponsor for visas. The GOP also wants to cancel the visa lottery, which has been implicated in helping two recent terrorist suspects enter the U.S.
Some left-wing Democrats defend the lottery, but leaders appear to be poised to accept its demise, particularly if the 50,000 visas a year can be recovered and used for other immigrants.
Curtailing chain migration is a bigger ask for Democratic leaders, who are under intense pressure from activist groups not to deal with Mr. Trump.
Those activists have urged Democrats to demand a “clean” bill to grant a full pathway to citizenship to as many as 2 million illegal immigrants, without any conditions. The activists say unless that’s approved, Democrats should risk a shutdown showdown when the next government funding bill is due Jan. 19.
The wall is symbol
While their leaders negotiate, some rank-and-file Democrats in the House made clear they don’t like the direction of the talks.
“No wall for me,” said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat who was an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic before becoming a naturalized citizen. “A wall is a symbol of a bunch of things I object to,” Mr. Espaillat said.
Rep. Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat, said Mr. Trump’s shifts on the wall are a recognition of reality. Still, he said any new fencing is a tough sell for his party.
“We are against the wall and I can’t see that changing,” he said. “I think the metaphor of the wall is difficult to overcome.”
Even as some Democrats resist Mr. Trump’s security requests, Republicans moved to stiffen his negotiating hand with a new House bill checking off many of his requests for enhanced immigration enforcement.
Led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, the legislation would authorize the border wall, punish sanctuary cities, stiffen penalties for repeat illegal immigrants, make overstaying a visa a misdemeanor crime, allow faster deportation of those involved in the recent surge of illegal immigration across the southwest border, and require mandatory use of E-Verify by all businesses checking the work status of new employees.
The bill would also end the diversity lottery and curtail chain migration by limiting people to only sponsoring their spouses and minor children.
For Dreamers, the bill would give them an officially recognized legal status and work permits — but it would not include a special pathway to citizenship. Those wishing for citizenship would have to access one of the existing methods, such as marrying a U.S. citizen or having an employer sponsor them for a visa.
Mr. Goodlatte said the bill strikes the right balance, offering some relief to Dreamers while making serious gains in security.
“Years of lax enforcement policies have wreaked havoc on our borders,” he said. “We can’t let these dangerous and foolish policies continue.”
Mr. Trump said in Tuesday’s meeting he’s willing to take the heat from the right and the left to strike a deal.
But he’s been insistent throughout that the wall be part of it.
2013 bill could be model
A proposal from the Homeland Security Department, submitted to Congress last week, called for $18 billion in fencing and another $1 billion in new roads to patrol the fencing. The fencing would involve upgrading existing barriers and adding new ones, extending the current 654 miles of barriers to about 970 miles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
That 316 miles of new fencing is not dramatically different than the 350 miles of fencing every Democrat in the chamber voted for in 2013, the last time a major immigration bill reached the chamber floor.
Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who wrote the amendment that added the 350 miles of fencing to that bill, now says that proposal, which also included 20,000 more Border Patrol agents, was “overkill.”
But he said he sees signs of a new deal emerging this year, with Democrats embracing another round of security upgrades.
“Ultimately they have to vote for security,” said Mr. Corker. “It appears to me the White House is moderating their request and I think we are going to get to a good place.”
Trump promising to sign whatever the committee sends him is a total mental and political breakdown on his part showing his mind has regressed back to the days he was a Democrat, and an indication the fake news about his mental health might just have some credence. Allowing, make that REWARDING the lawbreaking Acts of the DREAMER parents is an outright surrender to the lawless who seek to take over and undermine this nation. If the Lindsey Graham “FEEL GOOD” political pitch is all they can surrender to, totally avoiding their responsibility to the LAWABIDING, then we have become a nation of the mentally deficient emotionally driven, instead of the RATIONAL mentally sane and successful. Lawmakers are designed to ENFORCE, LAWBREAKERS are designed to enable, so just which have we elected? Even if allowed to stay, NEVER REWARD criminal activity with citizenship, nor the ability to NEGATE MY VOTE, or YOUR PRESCIOUS VOTE. That is what got us in this pickle to start with. NEVER surrender that right, let alone throw it away to cast that pearl before foreign inspired, entitlement minded swine, who have and WILL turn upon and rend you. Lose the House or The Senate Trump and YOU will be first to get gored.
Inluminatuo, as I have pointed out before, the Commucrats DO NOT CARE if they are legal or not. Being ILLEGAL has NOT stopped MILLIONS of them from voting in our elections. But they can’t vote if they are NOT HERE. Hence their “compassionate” desire to KEEP all the illegals that are already HERE, and bring in MILLIONS MORE through their chain migration, aided and abetted by the “lottery” Visa, anchor babies, etc., etc.
Its getting to the point i seriously doubt Trump was the great conservative hope we all thought he was.. He’s looking more and more like just another RINO.
The DemoRATS can go to you know where, when it comes to the wall. Personally, if the House and Senate do not pass a bill that Trump will not sign, I think we Americans should send in donations for the wall. As far as that Judge goes that ruled against Trump on DACA, Sessions should appeal this to a Conservative court, to have that Clinton Judge overturned!
One thing Trump and the so-called Republicans in Congress SHOULD have done is BREAK UP the 9th Circuit as soon as he was elected! They should have KNOWN the Commucrats would run crying to the 9th Circuit over EVERYTHING Pres. Trump tried to do, and BLOCK him at every turn. But it is within their authority to REDEFINE the 9th Circuit–which is TOO DAMNED BIG anyhow, and creates a CONSTANT HUGE LOGJAM of cases waiting to be heard by the Leftist LOONS on the 9th Circuit bench–and take a bunch of those OTHER “western” states that stretch all the way to SOUTH DAKOTA, and create a 10th CIRCUIT–and appoint some CONSERVATIVE judges to the 10th Circuit Bench. At least that would give some BALANCE to the judicial equation, where there is NONE, the way things are!
Leave the 9th Circuit LOONS California, Oregon and Washington ONLY–those states are pretty much lost to the Leftist LOONS anyhow–and put the REST in the new 10th Circuit. That would be one of the BEST things they could do to put a stop to the Commucrat SABOTAGE of Pres. Trump’s agenda through the 9th Circuit Court. The Supreme Court is FINALLY beginning to help by slapping down some of the 9th Circuit’s more indefensible decisions and CHASTISTING them for wasting the High Court’s time with their BS rulings which are SURE to generate appeals. The Supreme Court can’t get to more important cases because they are kept busy overturning the LOONS in the 9th Circuit. That needs to STOP–a 10th Circuit is the answer!
{I think we Americans should send in donations for the wall. ]
Its getting to the point i feel that might be the only way we would GET ONE..
Trump is in trouble with his backers – including this one….there can be no DREAMERS agreement we do not need to be invaded by ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and he needs to stop this now and then remove the ones that are here just as he promised he would do…just build the damn wall and who cares what the Democrats think/vote/say….Obama did what he wanted for 8 years and nobody did squat so now the shoe is on the other foot and the Democrats can live with it…this is absolutely ridiculous that he would cave into these socialist clowns…we are commiting suicide here and nobody seems to care….
He is certainly losing MY Vote and support.. And if he caves into amnesty demands, he won’t ever get it back. i don’t care if he solves world hunger, brings peace to the mid east AND triples our economy while eliminating the entire deficit/natl debt, IF HE SUPPORTS amnesty in any manner, he’s not worth my support.. OR MY VOTE>
Did Trump suddenly switch parties and become a Democrat? W-T-F?
Maybe, as some on the left kept trying to tell us, he never LEFT the dem party, but did such a great job pulling the wool over our eyes, we just couldn’t see it.. ALL CAUSE he promised to keep hillary out, we BOUGHT INTO IT lock stock and barrel.
whats so damn funny is that the leftys are whining about this when Clinton was in the Senate every stinking one of them was FOR the wall. And the videos of them stating this is coming back to bite them on the a**
And mexico has a wall on their couthern border, so what in God’s name gives them the right to tell us we can have one on our southern border or that they think they can just allow their citizens to come over here and live because they say so. I say screw the Democrats. make the wall and then send the DACA kids back to where they came from/were born
IMO they were all only for the wall back then cause they KNEW IT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN..
Sen. Rand Paul suggested a plan that deserves our attention. For sake of discussion, let’s say that we currently allow one million immigrants to enter the country legally each year. We conservatives can then legalize all 800,000 DACA “kids,” but they will count toward the one million cap. In other words, legalizing the DACA group will not increase the total number of immigrants for the year. Of course, we must couple this with a wall, ending chain migration and the lottery, and enacting e-verify. That’s a plan this conservative can happily live with.
We don’t NEED a million immigrants each year, legal or otherwise. When we have Americans who can’t find jobs, or they’re on five year waiting lists for colleges we’re already past the maximum filling point.
I agree IMHO. WE as is already have teh MOST LENIENT and open immigration system around. WE DON’T need to let in 1 million illegals each year.. PERIOD.
Bush 41 promised no new taxes and let democrats fool him into raising them. He was one and done. Does President Trump want the same fate?
I have a feeling that there will be a compromise even though the general public doesn’t agree with it. DACA folks are illegally in the US. There is no disputing that fact. I have a feeling they will not be deported. There are some 29,000,000 other illegal aliens in the US that must be rounded up and deported. They are taking jobs and services away from American citizens.
Build the wall, eliminate the chain migration garbage, reduce the number of legal immigrants down to NO MORE THAN 250,000/year. We simply can’t take 1 million/year any longer. Eliminate birthright citizenship. Parents aren’t here legally, the baby should not be a citizen by virtue of being born here.
We had an amnesty in the 80’s and would have had better border security had the dems not reneged on that funding.
jb8, the Dems ALWAYS renege on the border security part. They have done it NUMEROUS TIMES BEFORE. They did it to Reagan, they did it to W. Why ANYBODY would fall for that BS again is more than I can understand! Fool me once, shame on you, fool me TWICE, etc. And FOOL the idiot Republicans as many times as the COMMUCRATS have on this “give us amnesty now, and then we’ll TALK about border security later” BS is a DISGRACE.
Which is why i will NEVER trust any promise they give us NOW.. CAUSE history proves THEY CAN’T BE TRUSTED.
The sophistry this article presents is staggering. It is just mindless drivel. Democrats are dedicated to increasing their voting base of immigrants, legal, illegal, criminal, whatever! They will die on this battlefield before giving in!
Trump and Congress working together should put to rest any questions about his being able to do his job as President. He didn’t even have to suicide anyone 🙂
BUT Is this working with congress, FOR OUR BETTERMENT?? Doesn’t look like it.
Yeah, all you Commucrats just fall down on the floor, then kick and scream and threaten to hold your breath until you turn blue until the GUTLESS GOP cave and give you EVERYTHING YOU WANT. That is your idea of “bipartisan cooperation.” And sadly, it will probably work!
What we, the people WANT, or what is actually GOOD for the country seems to have NO PART in your “debate.”
There’s times i really wish they WOULD make that threat.. SO I COULD TELL THEM “Go ahead and hold your breath till you die..”
Nobody mentions the Dreamers’ parents who are ALSO here illegally. That’s a bunch more people who will be towed along to amnesty by their children. Unless the Dreamers were dumped at the border by their parents as often happened in the last 3 years of the Obama disaster. Then the dumpers could be charged with child abuse — if Messico has such laws.
All this B.S. that we need to do something for the dreamers because their parents broke the law needs to go away. What about children who are citizens who need help? it isn’t their fault they are victims either. Why are we helping non-citizens before USA citizens?
If anyone needs to help the dreamers it is their parents who put them in this position.
The Democrats are basically saying “Leave the door to your homes unlocked and open.”
I agree. If trump goes ahead and grants amnesty, he might as well DISBAND Border patrol and INS;..
What the hell is the point in HAVING THEM, when our supposed law makers, keep overturning all that they DO and grant amnesty to those who BREAK those laws?!
Liberal policy on immigration is destroying our country and it’s just a matter of time before Dems have enough voters (illegals) to eliminate conservatives controlling anything. What happened in California with Kate Steinle was a travesty of justice unparalleled. Also, look up Justine Damond if you want to see how a liberal city (Minneapolis) works.