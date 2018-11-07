Democrats shift left on issues

WASHINGTON — The 2020 election campaign season kicks off today, and the Democratic Party has emerged from the midterms not only with control of the House, but as a far more progressive team preparing to take on President Trump in a battle of not just words and insults, but ideas.
But Democrats still have a long way to go in reaching many of the voters they need to have a shot at the White House, including Latino voters, who party organizers failed to energize — even as Democratic leaders decried Trump’s message on immigration as bigoted and divisive.
“It’s more than about specific issues, it’s about the character of the country,” former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters yesterday after he voted in Delaware, previewing a message Democratic strategists said will be a 2020 mainstay for candidates up and down the ballots.
The lynchpin of the Democrats’ plan for victory in two years is focusing on health care, the biggest issue of the midterms despite Trump’s focus on painting immigrants as a threat. An NBC exit poll last night showed that health care was the top motivator of Democratic voters, and even for independent voters, health care beat out immigration as the top issue by more than a 2-to-1 margin, 43 percent to 20 percent.
The Democrats’ progressive shift means Medicare will be a key messaging point — and so far Democrats are coalescing. More than 70 percent of Democratic candidates on ballots yesterday support Medicare for all, some form of universal Medicare option and/or expanding Social Security, according to an analysis by the Progressive Change Institute.
Even candidates identifying as moderate Democrats expressed support for other progressive policies like reversing the tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and eschewing corporate PAC campaign funds.
Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee called yesterday’s election “a massive shift in the center of gravity within the Democratic Party and the general electorate — in an economic-populist direction.”
And Trump has made clear that immigration will remain a centerpiece of his message, which has angered the Democrats’ base, including Latino voters. But that won’t translate into votes unless Democrats do a better job in registering eligible voters and improving the ground game. Latino turnout continues its persistent trend of lagging behind other groups.
“That Democrats still didn’t prioritize Latino voters — after Hurricane Maria, after DACA, after the quote-unquote caravan — is the type of political malpractice that drives me nuts,” one Democratic strategist said.
I’d leave a comment, but I am busy hanging crepe.
That’s ok… let the left put their ever-increasing brand of crazy on center stage for all to see. All we need to do is get voter ID before the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 election and dems will see their voting base cut in half.
Captjell. Pity their “Putting their brand of crazy” on display for all to see, STILL DIDN’T stop them winning so many seats in congress..
So true. We don’t need more people to see what they really are. We need to remove them all from office. They can’t be trusted with power.
At present 1/2 of 1/3 of the government power does not preclude democrats making any major changes in current or near future policy. I would expect more resistance and obstruction. Democrat’s lack worthy ideas for improving our lot.
And expect calls for impeechment, examination of trump’s taxes and the like.
Unfortunately 1/2 of 1/3 of the govt is still a lot. And it’s way too much to be entrusted to the Dems.
“But Democrats still have a long way to go in reaching many of the voters they need to have a shot at the White House, including Latino voters,…”
Well black folks, I think the Democrats are almost done using you.
And you may notice they don’t mention helping Latino voters, just “needing them” for a shot at the White House.
I’m not sure if liberals can count but, other than irritating people, do they know they can’t shove socialized healthcare down our throats like they did Obamacare, because their tiny blue puddle can’t override a presidential veto? (But I sure hope they try.)
“Appealing to the Hispanic vote, former President Barack Obama – reflecting the rhetoric of other top Democrats – promoted the pro-immigration, open-borders agenda on the campaign trail before midterms on Friday and accused the Trump administration of fear mongering over the latest caravans that were once estimated at around 14,000 migrants in total.”
Does this sound like a Liberal Democrat Party that wants to do what is good for our country or does it sound like a political party is willing to hurt and damage our country as long as they can be in power over the country?
Of course the left only mentions “needing them for their votes”. That’s all they ever want. YOUR vote, then once they’ve gotten it, they need you no more.
“Well black folks, I think the Democrats are almost done using you.”
The Dems always welcome more people to use. They won’t do anything positive for black people, but they’re more than happy to use them, play the race card, praise Antifa, etc. There’s no political cost.
Ultimately, the Dems would like to upgrade the Latino voters to the same place of honor now enjoyed by blacks – That of taking their votes for granted, giving them jack squat in return, and then race-shaming them if they ever get “uppity” and try to stray off the Plantation.
Oh yes, Latinos will be expected to work the Plantation. They won’t be allowed inside the manor where the air conditioning, mint juleps, and running water are all located, but there’s plenty of room outside working the hot dry soil by hand.
The clenched fist is wrong — the middle finger is not extended!
The “finger pointing” will stop and civility will rule.
It’s a new day, comrade! The new Party posters will feature an extremely well sculpted, buffed out jackass with an upheld AR-15, in Red, White and Blue, standing atop Lady Liberty’s body.
And who better to wield them than the one party that understands their dangers more than any other?
All the Blacks who remain on the plantation may be employed in the SECURITY and Enforcement Bureau. Plus Voter Enforcement, of course.
“DemocRATs shift left …” Duh. Ever since the Clintonista regime, the Dems have systematically eliminated “moderates.” They used to be called, “Blue Dog Democrats”, who were allegedly “fiscally conservative and socially liberal.” They are all gone. With every election since the early 90’s, Dems have moved further and further to the left. I thought Obama was so far left he would single-handedly dissolve the party into a smelly, blue puddle. Too many entrenched Marxists for that to happen. At some point, they WILL fall off the left side of the Republic. Just hope they don’t destroy the country in the process.
There are no more moderate Dems remaining. Likewise there are no sane ones, smart ones, trustworthy ones, loyal ones, truthful ones, patriotic ones, or any others with any positive character traits.
Some try to dress the pig up by calling it “progressive”. Truth is this is a dangerous lurch toward socialism. People with a brain and moral values realize this is no longer the party of their grandfathers who worked steel or autos – it has become a mindless mob that tears down statues, assaults 70-year olds, and would suppress the history of our nation.
True! The progress is in moving away from the US Constitution.