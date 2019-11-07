Democrats set to use gun control mandate in Virginia

Democrats, in Tuesday elections, seized control of both sides of the General Assembly, handing the left a trifecta of power — governor’s office, Senate and House — that is going to usher in a new wave of, wait for it, wait for it, socialist-styled politics come 2020.

And that means heads-up, gun owners. There aren’t many gun-buying days left before the elected take the oath, take office and take on, gulp, the Second Amendment.

“What Issues Will Virginia Democrats Tackle With Their New Power?” asked WAMU.org in a recent headline.

Good question.

Here’s the answer: “Democrats see a strong mandate to take action on campaign promises, including enacting gun control …” WAMU.org went on to write.

Red flag laws? That’s the least of it. Let the banning begin.

Dems who won took in massive amounts of money from gun control groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety — a consortium of organizations that includes Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Mayors Against Illegal Guns — and are now beholden to their anti-Second Amendment funders.

Make way for the gun controls.

The GOP may have gone into Tuesday’s elections with 51 delegates to Democrats’ 49, and 21 senators, compared to Democrats’ 19. But they came out the losers.

The state is now blue.

And Democrats are hoping to hold Virginia up high to the rest of the states, and D.C., as solid proof of America’s desire for regulatory clampdowns on firearms’ rights.

“These Virginia Elections Could Be a Wake-up Call for the GOP on Gun Control,” Vice wrote.

In other words: Gentlemen and ladies, start your gun-buying engines.

There isn’t much time before the far left takes to Richmond en masse and completely guts the Second Amendment. And you better believe Virginia is just the first of 50 states the left has set in its sights for the same.

