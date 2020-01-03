Home » News

Democrats rush to condemn Assassination of Iranian General Soleimani

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:49 am January 3, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” with the targeted killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The former vice president joined other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump’s order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

The Pentagon said the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump. The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests. The Defense Department said Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released a statement saying, “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”

Democrats acknowledged the threat posed by Soleimani, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling him “a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans.”

However, she added, Trump’s “reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

Tulsi Gabbard slams Soleimani airstrike, says Trump has violated Constitution by declaring act of war against Iran


Entrepreneur Andrew Yang tweeted: “War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region.”

The attack also drew criticism from Democrats who aren’t running for president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the administration conducted the airstrike without consultation of Congress or an authorization for use of military force against Iran. She said it “risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence.”

But Republicans on Capitol Hill stood behind Trump. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said: “I appreciate President Trump’s bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more.”

And Sen. James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said: “America does not and should not seek war, but it will respond in kind to those who threaten our citizens, soldiers and friends — as the President has long promised. De-escalation is preferable and possible — but only if our adversaries choose it.”

5 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:25 am January 3, 2020 at 8:25 am

““At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement, asserting that Gen. Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.””

#1. The disgraceful whiny unpatriotic Democrats do not stand with our President, or citizens or our country. They are only interested in gaining political power over our President, our citizens and our country.

#2. “The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion cash Dollars and got nothing.
Well nothing that we know about. Barack And Michelle Obama bought a Martha’s Vineyard Estate for $14.85 million. Obama own an $8.2 million mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. also.

poop
poop
8:27 am January 3, 2020 at 8:27 am

All I hear from the Dems is cowardness… WHICH is why Iran has been able to get away with their BS. The previous administration thought providing them hundreds of billions of dollars would make them play nice and looking the other way from each terrorist attack they conduct.

Finally, we have a president that will actually stand up to them, not coward to them. We will see a different attitude coming from them…

I am watching the people cheering in the streets over there praising our president to have the next segment a congresswoman condemning it… can’t make this up.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    8:34 am January 3, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Note, that the Iranian citizens are praising our U.S. President Trump for his actions and the U.S. Democrats are criticizing and condemning our U.S. President for his actions.

    What does this tell you about the
    Dishonorable, traitorous Democrats? 🙁 🙁

Jota_
Jota_
8:35 am January 3, 2020 at 8:35 am

First, we have Obama giving warlords guns to make the world safe then pretend an attack on a consult was the result of a video and finally giving $150 billion in cash to Iran to play nice with atomic weapons, now the Democrats are crying because we had to kill the naughty children with deadly weapons they gave birth

It appears the best way to keep us all safe is don’t vote Democrat

Sherim
Sherim
9:07 am January 3, 2020 at 9:07 am

Seems to me, the Dems are saying to heck with the American people yet again. Always jumping to the negative, always jumping to “Get Trump,” and never ever landing on the side of America. Obama’s admin. esp. Kerry have been telling the Iranian leaders to wait Trump out, shouldn’t Kerry be in jail right now? Omar? Reports are out there – actual statements from other countries that the media buries – that she is a spy, working for Hamas, CAIR and the Brotherhood. I do think her loyalty is not with the American citizen.

