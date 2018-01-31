Democrats refuse to stand for Trump at State of the Union

Most Democratic lawmakers, dressed in black, refused to stand to greet President Trump for his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, setting the tone for one of the most divisive receptions for a president in modern history.
Many sour-faced Democrats also declined to stand and applaud first lady Melania Trump, who countered their black outfits with a bright white pantsuit.
Nancy Pelosi looks like she’s sitting on a nail.
— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 31, 2018
First ladies are usually warmly greeted no matter what the party. But Mr. Trump’s presidency has been different from the start, with the president pursuing a conservative agenda and Democrats vowing total resistance from the start — including attempting impeachment before his first year was done.
Related Story: Viewers approve of Trump’s first State of the Union address – CBS News poll
Most Democrats did, however, applaud the heroes sitting with first Lady Melania Trump. And nearly all of them gave a standing ovation to Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican shot by a deranged leftist at a baseball practice last year.
Democrats’ confusion over when to stand was on full display when Mr. Trump suggested Americans should stand for the National Anthem.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stood and tapped her hands together, looking around at her colleagues still sitting and giving them a quick shrug.
Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, was a glaring exception, regularly joining Republicans in standing ovations.
Mr. Trump appeared to acknowledge the divisions, asking for lawmakers to seek beyond the rancor.
“Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve,” he said.
Dems don't applaud rising wages????
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 31, 2018
The Black Caucus can't bring itself to applaud for the lowest black unemployment ever recorded. #SOTU
— Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 31, 2018
These ridiculous Republicans are mocking us by screaming loudest by Trump’s “black unemployment” line. #SOTU
— deray (@deray) January 31, 2018
Seven years ago, after the shooting of them-Rep. Gabby Giffords just ahead of a State of the Union address, lawmakers vowed to tone down the partisanship. Many of them vowed to cross the aisle to sit with friends or members of their state delegation from the other party.
That practice has all but petered out, though a few Republicans crossed the center aisle to sit on the Democratic side.
Two of them — Reps. John Culberson and Michael McCaul — sat with fellow Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar.
At one point the two Republicans leapt to applaud and, after giving them a few seconds, Mr. Cuellar grabbed their suit coat hems and began to pull them back into their seats.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Most Democrats either looked like Sonny Liston after the Muhammad Ali fight, or in Nancy Pelosi’s case, I was waiting for an ALIEN moment where a Liberal well protected ALIEN chews through her stomach but in this case her own teeth from the side of per cheek. God knows what Alien things really resides within her.
Then came the finale of a Kennedy Camelot Camel toe Democrat response. Just more blathering false promises of another Kennedy unfulfilled, for another Ted Kennedy-like Liberal Lion Joe Kennedy “mouse that roared” moment, who again offers another Liberal Ivory tower DREAMED UP promised vision of an American Camelot of old, but when the sobering morning mist burns off, and the un-sobered hung over Democrat forces are gathered in inebriated moments of self-importance, and it’s time to slay the real unimagined non-DREAMED up American dragons, Down comes the draw bridge for another charging Chappaquiddick moment of disaster, as they attempt to drive across that promised bridge to the 21st century, trying to backseat drive, just sitting on their hands that are totally absent from the wheel. If they could drive as good as they complain, American might just make it home alive.
Not Nancy Puglosi. She looks like she suffers from extreme constipation, which is normal looks for her. I guess if one of us represented that part of California that she represents, we would probably look extremely constipated too…
The low life DemoRAT Traitors would not stand, when Trump stated that we should all stand for our Flag!
Why was the negro caucus wearing those gaudy circus outfits at the SOTU tonight? Most of the Schumer/Pelosi Democrat parrot puppets looked like complete idiots and fools. They should have stayed home like low IQ Maxine Waters to hide their stupidity.
“…. should all stand for our Flag!”
And who would have thought that Democrats could be honest about anything
If ever any (or all) of the Republican members of Congress had responded to the first state of the union address by our previous president as many of the Democrat members of Congress responded to our current president last night, those Republicans would– without further ado and without further analysis of their motivations – have immediately been branded as “racists” and unanimously condemned by all Democrats. Accordingly, applying principles of logic (which admittedly is in short supply in any Congressional action or inaction), any opposition to the views or opinions or policies of a sitting president during his or her first state of the union speech is due to racism – at least in the minds of certain of the Democrat party’s members of Congress. Ergo, Pelosi and her ilk are racists. There can be no other explanation – the economy is roaring, unemployment is shrinking (among all demographics), workers (a key part of the Democrats’ base) are getting raises and bonuses and our sitting president is enforcing the laws of our country (the duty of the executive branch) and putting the onus on the Congress to make them (the duty of legislative branch). Hmmmm. Perhaps I have stumbled onto the reason for their angst: a Republican president is doing more for the Democrats’ base and the country than any Democrat in recent memory.
what a bunch of losers the democrat party has become.
if america cant see the red herring then we deserve to fall.
is there a vacuum pump connected to nancy pelosis head?
it looks like her face is being sucked into her skull.
The Commucrats did the republicans a huge favor last night by showing up and displaying their usual “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” childish insanity. What was crazy Pelosi chewing—her cud, tobacco??? She looked like she escaped from the back of a hearse. Keep up the great work embarrassing yourselves and the nation. CLEARLY you have ZERO reason to be in DC.
“Chewing her cud”, I laughed out loud. Thanks Caligal!
How approriate for the Dems to be dressed in black….signifying the demise of their party. As for the young Kennedy giving his response speech…..blah, blah, blah. Listen and love me because I am a Kennedy. There was no once over the age of 25-30 in his little audience. He should go back to his secure and privileged community, because he can’t connect with the real hardworking average Americans that he has convinced himself he can. GO BACK TO CAMELOT!
Dems are interested only in having their own way. They have no common sense & care for nothing & no one. Only POWER.
Time to shut them down.
I was truly moved by POTUS TRUMP’s SOTU address. He is a strong & great Leader.
Thank you POTUS TRUMP 🙂
Pelosi is so smug she is revolting.
“Pelosi is so smug she is revolting.”
And we don’t need to endure another State of the Union with her clapping like a penguin waiting to be fed a fish
Pelosi spent the evening sucking her teeth!
I think Pelosi is sucking an abscessed tooth, and enjoying it more than SOTU.
I just love these pictures where Democrats are crying or just sad and unhappy
Cannot help think America is already great again watching the pitiful expression on the faces of those who rob the nation for a living