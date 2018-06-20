Democrats refuse solution to family separation at border

Republicans thought they’d found a solution Tuesday to the separation of illegal immigrant families on the border, announcing plans to let the families stay together in Homeland Security detention facilities while they await deportation.
But Democrats quickly shot down any thought of signing on, saying they’re in no rush to help Mr. Trump clean up the mess they say he’s made.
“There’s no need for legislation,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. “Mr. President, you started it, you can stop it, plain and simple.”
Related Story: House GOP’s new bill would stop most family separations
His resistance suggests Republicans will struggle to find an honorable exit from an issue that’s playing poorly for them amid wall-to-wall coverage from a hostile press corps, denunciations from religious leaders, and official protests from foreign countries.
It also means that unless Mr. Trump blinks, there’s little chance of relief for the nearly 70 children who are being separated each day.
The president didn’t sound like a man on the verge of changing his mind, delivering a fiery speech to a small business group Tuesday defending his administration’s handling of the policy and saying it’s up to Congress to fix things.
“When you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away,” he said. “Now, we don’t have to prosecute them. But then we’re not prosecuting them for coming in illegally. That’s not good.”
He blamed Mexico for failing to stop the families as they traverse that country, Democrats for being unwilling to find solutions to the new surge of illegal immigration, and the immigrants themselves for taking advantage of “loopholes.”
And he accused reporters of being complicit with the cartels that control the human smuggling traffic into the U.S., saying the press is distorting the policies.
“They’re fake,” he said. “They are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe.”
Homeland Security officials said that from May 5 through June 9 they arrested 4,538 people who snuck into the U.S. traveling as families and who faced separation. That included 2,206 adults who were prosecuted and sent to jail to await their proceedings, leaving 2,342 juveniles as Unaccompanied Alien Children who had to be stuck in government-run dorms.
Usually the adults serve a few days in jail, plead guilty to illegal entry charges, are sentenced to the time they already served, and are released back into the immigration system.
Under the law, though, their children have been placed in the custody of the federal Health and Human Services Department, complicating efforts to reunite the families. Officials couldn’t say how many of the 2,342 children had been united as of this week.
Audio of children sobbing for their parents and photos of families being questioned by Border Patrol agents have swept across the Internet this week, bringing the issue home for many Americans who say they’re troubled by what they saw.
The same images were captured under Presidents Obama and George W. Bush. Indeed, families were separated during both administrations. But the attention is much higher on Mr. Trump, as are the numbers of children being separated.
The Trump administration pins blame for the situation on the Flores settlement, which imposed strict conditions on the care of illegal immigrant children, and on a federal law, the Trafficking Victims Protection and Reauthorization Act.
Under those policies, children nabbed at the border with their parents generally cannot be held in detention longer than 20 days. And when the children are released, their parents are generally released as well. They disappear into the shadows, rarely showing up for their deportation hearings.
That’s created an incentive for adults to show up at the border with children, hoping to take advantage of the leniency.
Mr. Trump’s zero tolerance policy was meant to change those incentives, using the criminal code to punish illegal immigrants. But a consequence was that when parents were charged and taken to jails, their children couldn’t follow.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he’s pushing a bill that would repeal the Flores settlement, which would allow the families to be detained longer than 20 days together in immigration detention. That would erase the incentive for Mr. Trump to use the criminal-justice system.
He wants to see action in his committee this week on a bill.
House Republicans, meanwhile, proposed a solution that would allow illegal immigrants charged with misdemeanors to wait in immigration facilities rather than jails.
Democrats had their own plans. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, had proposed a ban on family separations — though that bill would have reopened the Flores “loophole” that Mr. Trump and Republicans want to get rid of.
Other Democrats have suggested alternative detention methods other than holding families in facilities.
But those plans were sidetracked by Mr. Schumer, who signaled Democrats will force Mr. Trump to go it alone.
“Anyone who believes this Republican Congress is capable of addressing this issue is kidding themselves,” he said. “The president can end this crisis with the flick of his pen, and he needs to do so now.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Duh — because post-Clinton (probably cutting slack here), Democrats have only desired to be part of the problem and implemented that in-spades!
Democrats created the problem, and what we have now is more fake news.
The children are not separated from parents unless the parents are imprisoned, and these are extremely well taken care of until they are reunited when the parents are released from prison for deportation. The real problem is the unaccompanied minor children used as decoys or for trafficking. They must be reunited with their parents in their home country or turned over to their country’s child protective services.
Part of the solution would be to cut off all foreign aid to their countries starting with Mexico.
AND BUILD THE BLOODY WALL..
Imo doing that alone, will prevent 70% or more of the illegal invaders we have in custody, getting in.
The other thing, would be to ENFORCE THE LAWS on firms and companies who HIRE Illegal invaders to work for cash under the table..
So true DtD. Dems delight in human suffering.
Any time a conservative tries to fix any ridiculous and/or disastrous lib policy, the Dems unite and turn it into a way to cause the maximum human suffering, in an effort to paint their *opponents* as insane monsters. They do this every time.
Try to cut one dime out of any budget anywhere and they parade all the cops and firemen who will lose their jobs because of the cuts. Every time. Every single time. They can never concede that there is any waste at all at any level of government. How much should we spend? Their only answer is “more”.
One of their main goals is to spend like drunken sailors so everyone owes them favors. They never ever desire to fix any problem. They never actually care about the human suffering that results, regardless of their constant virtue signalling.
Much of the problem with Congress (both sides of the aisle) is that in many cases they will avoid like the plague any action where they can be blamed, hence chuckie shoos “Mr. President, you started it, you can stop it, plain and simple.” comment.
Strange, when Mcgoogle, was ranting about the PRIOR Executive orders Trump had issued, saying he didn’t have the power to do them..
What has America become. I’m one of the many children who came as political refugee of another country 55 years ago. We are not in the same world and time. We have our own people betraying this country, encouraging this influx of illegals to come in this country. First Human Trafficking is a big issue and yes we have to listen to the border patrol’s input. We don’t know who is who and what the children’s roll is. They are coming into poverty because of their lack of education. We have enough homeless and government dependents that make the Democrats smile. Wake up America, you are being taken. It looks cruel but necessary. If they don’t want to be separated, take your kids and go home. What this government should do is put sanctions on Mexico for letting them go by and the Central American governments for not taking care of their poor. We don’t need anymore wannabe Democrat purchased votes to turn this country into another one party system like Mexico making their leaders rich and ignoring the poor.
you hit the nail! if the parents don’t want to be separated from their kids, then transport them and their kids back to where they came from. will cost less then keeping them in camps AND more importantly it gives the moral decision of “separation” to the parents.
Schumer, Pelosi, Obama, Clinton and associates are nothing but obstructionist and career politician leeches of American society.
This left wing scum fear any more good accomplishments under President Trump’s watch and will do anything they can to stop, delay, or obstruct anything good for the USA, and continue to promote all bad, evil, corruption, and destruction of the USA that will only benefit their own self interest and that of the devil.
No, they are nothing but TREASONOUS Scumbags.. Not just obstructionists.
Well, Chuckie, good to see you are still a gutless wonder. You backed what your boy did when he was pres and now you act like you don’t know anything about it. Typical demorats who don’t have the guts to back anything but BS. You don’t give a damn about these people but are too gutless to admit it. One thing we know when you are speaking is that it is all BS! You gutless ***!!!!!
He has always, and will always be a gutless wonder.
These illegals are not living in a vacuum. They know what will happen if they get caught and they still choose to violate the law. They are the reason the children are separated…
Democrats have no desire to solve problems, be they immigration, education, public welfare, or whatever, as long as they can capitalize upon politicizing social issues to maintain the optics, continue to bamboozle The Great Unwashed, (their major constituency), obstruct and confound with their irrational, purely ideologically-driven adolescent tantrums, the process of governing, and, with the invaluable collaboration of the dishonorable and failed MSM, preserve the myth of what it is they’re really after. How half the American people are still under the Lefty Loonies’ sway, regardless of how outrageous and obviously fallacious their rhetoric and positions, is astonishing in and of itself. There clearly is no limit to how gullible and stupid are so many Americans they continue to believe and support the likes of Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Warren, Sanders, Gillebrand, and too many other zealots and fools to list here.
It just goes to show how fabulously successful the progressives have been in indoctrinating people in their education camps (public schools k-16). We are now possibly in the lower 5 civilized countries of the world in average IQ. Once those over 50 die off, we will probably hit rock bottom.
Which is why i fear so much, for this nation. AND why i feel we need to WREST control back from the commucrats, of our education system.
The Democrats want the president to sign using executive order so that when the Democrats get back in the oval office, they can un-sign the executive order. Thus reversing said policy. Then it will be back to “catch and release” policy.
The democrats want President Trump to correct their mistake with an executive order so that the democrats can abolish the order if and when they retake the Presidency. Don’t do it, President Trump. Make Congress change the law. If Congress won’t change the law, enforce it to the hilt. Let the election be damned.
Politics is the art of making your opposition look bad, in any way possible. It is never about what is best for the country. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves following fools like Schumer and Pelosi.
Looking at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC I can’t help but feel that Pogo had it right years ago.
“We have met the enemy, and he is us”
Allowing people to enter illegally with no controls is not doing any good for our country and it isn’t even doing the illegal immigrants any good. Once they are in the US they must, in order to not get caught and deported, work hard to stay below the radar of ICE agents. So, what happens? They take jobs where they are likely to be at best used and more likely seriously exploited. What happens when an illegal immigrant takes a job under the table with the promise of a cash payout at the end of the day or week and then the person hiring them shorts them? They certainly can’t go to the authorities to get justice and relief. How many women and children (including very young ones) are forced into human trafficing situations when they enter the US illegally? Many of the kids in government run dorms/housing are coming in without parents or with adults who are not their parents. That sets them up for serious exploitation. Even those who enter with parents are at risk because their parents are also. Compassion is looking at the whole picture, considering all the ramifications of illegal entry, and trying to curb a flood of illegal entry to bring it to a halt or at least a slow trickle. It’s doing what is actually best for the people not necessarily what they want to have happen.