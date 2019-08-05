Democrats RAIN DOWN on Trump, blame him for El Paso; Is AOC team complete MELTDOWN?

With what happened this weekend in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, the Democrats and the media are looking for someone to blame, and guess who the single target is? President Trump. Also, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s team in a complete meltdown? Two key staffers abruptly resigned from her congressional office, and we’ll go into the details.

Of the two shooters this past weekend, one is a “pro-Satan leftist,” and one hates Democrats, Republicans, and corporations, but favors universal healthcare and a universal basic income. They are far from right-wingers, yet the Democrats are looking for any angle so they can blame President Trump. The rhetoric from people like Beto O’Rourke is over the top.

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s team appears to be in complete chaos. Two congressional staffers resigned on Friday including her chief of staff. He is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations. Check out today’s show for all the details.

