Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Democrats RAIN DOWN on Trump, blame him for El Paso; Is AOC team complete MELTDOWN?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm August 5, 2019
7

With what happened this weekend in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, the Democrats and the media are looking for someone to blame, and guess who the single target is? President Trump. Also, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s team in a complete meltdown? Two key staffers abruptly resigned from her congressional office, and we’ll go into the details.

Of the two shooters this past weekend, one is a “pro-Satan leftist,” and one hates Democrats, Republicans, and corporations, but favors universal healthcare and a universal basic income. They are far from right-wingers, yet the Democrats are looking for any angle so they can blame President Trump. The rhetoric from people like Beto O’Rourke is over the top.

++ Related Story: 2020 Democrats race to nearest mics to blame Trump for shootings

++ Related Story: Ohio gunman was Elizabeth Warren supporter

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s team appears to be in complete chaos. Two congressional staffers resigned on Friday including her chief of staff. He is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations. Check out today’s show for all the details.

++ Related Story: Trump covers a wide range in response to weekend shootings

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.4/10 (5 votes cast)
Democrats RAIN DOWN on Trump, blame him for El Paso; Is AOC team complete MELTDOWN?, 9.4 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



7 Comments

Steve Zawoyski
Eagle525
2:24 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:24 pm

“The Blame Game” is what we expect from the Hate and Discontent Democrats. Listen to them and you know they are operating with a totally different set of values compared to normal rational thinking people. Democrats constantly prove themselves in need of serious professional counseling may be candidates for institutionalization.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:26 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Yup. They are SO QUICK to jump on the “Blame trump” bandwagon, but when the FACTS COME OUT (like the fact the shooter in Dayton was a WARREN SUPPORTER), they are silent..

    NOT just that, but after every cop got killed, RIGHT AFTER OBAMA and Harris got on the BLM Bandwagon, blaming cops for everything. NO ONE DARED SAY “these cops deaths are all THEIR fault:”..
    They’d have been too scared of being called racist.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    snattlerake
    snattlerake
    3:35 pm August 5, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    There was a time not so long ago when the mentally ill were institutionalized in state run hospitals. It’s my understanding that President Kennedy managed to get rid of those hospitals in violation of Constitutional Law.

    It should cost much less to put the mental institutions back in place, than to deal with the damage and disease caused by homeless mentally ill and the deranged people in our country when allowing things to continue with no other viable solution.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
ajmanzo
ajmanzo
2:59 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:59 pm

Anthony Manzo
I have NOT heard ONE FASCIST condemn all the hate speach, violence promoted against TRUMP, and his supporters ( Maxine ,OAC, Etc.) That includes the insipid characters running for the Pres. All I hear is Rascists and promoters of VIOLENCE accusing their opponents of their crimes. All I can say to my FELLOW AMERICANS is do as this 3rd generation Democrat will do VOTE TRUMP, Help Save America for AMERICANS. Their color or religious beliefs, don’t matter. Put FREEDOM and AMERICA FIRST!!! Beat the FASCISTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    3:46 pm August 5, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Very good comment. The Dim socialists are the ones making everything about color or religion.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
William Merrell
William Merrell
3:40 pm August 5, 2019 at 3:40 pm

The idiots on the “left” never search for the truth and that being that the *** from ohio shot his own sister and is a sanders supporter and a dem. Can’t wait until the election, the scum from ill should be paying more attention at home instead of having his cops shoot people (turn about is fair play even when you are dealing with an *** like him). The scum-bag in TX stated to the cops that he hated Mexicans before Trump ran for office (that is probably he has seen what has happened to TX with obama’s open borders b.s.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

DrBarbara
DrBarbara
3:47 pm August 5, 2019 at 3:47 pm

The guy in El Paso also declared he is a Satanist and a socialist.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply