Democrats Quickly Build Massive Network to Combat Voter ID Laws

Democrats are moving swiftly to build a large network to push back against voter identification laws after President Donald Trump claimed illegal immigrants gave Hillary Clinton the edge in the popular vote and called for a “major investigation” into potential voter fraud.
Democratic-aligned groups have since rolled out what amounts to a large infrastructure to oppose any potential Republican efforts to enact further voter ID laws.
Let America Vote, a nonprofit that filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday, has been established by former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State and failed Senate candidate Jason Kander. The group says they are dedicated to “winning the public debate over voter suppression in the United States.”
Click the link to read the rest of this story at The Washington Free Beacon
We MUST HAVE Voter photo ID in ALL states.. the democrats don’t want voter ID because it would be harder for illegals to vote with voter ID… There is NO reason NOT to have voter photo IDs… It does NOT keep people from voting.. Everyone can get a government voter photo ID.
A 3rd world country like India has much better handle on their election system than the USA does.. Our election system must be fixed.. NO ONE should EVER be allowed to vote in any elections in this country, but USA Citizens ONLY!!!
Every voter in India has an election card with their name and address and photo on it.. along with other information.. the card is the size of our driver’s licenses… When they go into a place to vote, their finger is marked so they cannot vote again…
WE NEED TO DO A MUCH BETTER JOB OF HANDLING OUR ELECTION SYSTEM … AND MAKING SURE THAT NO ONE WHO IS NOT A CITIZEN, IS REGISTERED TO VOTE…
AWE gee, mamacat, why are you so adamantly opposed to their opposition, after all, they only want to put people like shrillery into office?
Congress, we need anyone registering to vote to show PROOF of citizenship when registering to vote. Voter Photo ID prior to voting is also a must.