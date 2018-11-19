Democrats propose headwear rule change for Michigan rep. elect who wears headscarf

According to a 181-year-old rule, Muslim Rep. -elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) cannot wear her headscarf on the House floor, but Democrats have a plan to change that.
Omar, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and incoming Rules Chairman Jim McGovern have proposed a change that would relax the rules to allow for religious headwear, like a hijab or a kippah, according to the Washington Post.
“Public servants working for the People’s House should reflect the faces of America,” reads the proposal, titled “Restore Inclusion & Diversity.”
“The Democratic rules package will provide an opportunity for all Americans to be included in this great institution.”
The current rules, implemented in 1837, insist that “every member shall remain uncovered during the sessions of the House.”
The newly elected members of the 116th Congress is the most diverse class in history, including the first Muslim women, the first Native American women and the first African American women from several states. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 29, is also the youngest women to enter Congress.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
you are in america not the #### hole you came from.
no rule changes period muslim,christian,hindu or whatever.
thanks to the great muslim state of minnesota.
Interesting that none of the head gear comments mentioned the Jewish yarmulke.
It certainly is telling, they only called out MUSLIM head gear for being ‘protected’..
It will probably be considered a “hate symbol.”
Actually, according the article, the change “would relax the rules to allow for religious headwear, like a hijab or a kippah, according to the Washington Post.” A kippah is a yarmulke. The important point is that the change was never demanded for Orthodox Jews, only for Muslims.
Another important point is the question about security, i.e., once this rule is changed for “head coverings,” what will happen when some Muslim woman demands to wear a face covering as part of her head covering, e.g., a niqab, which covers everything but the eyes? (This is not the same as a burqa, but it’s still a face covering.) What happens to security once people can hide their identity like this?
Are they going to ask their employers as they are merely employees to represent their voters if this could be done? No way, because they think they are the government and not employees. NO muslims should ever be elected to anything but getting returned to the ME asap. They hate our flag and our Constitutional laws and so this is just the camel’s nose under the tent. However, it could the democrat party to lose even more democrats of any color! And that is a good thing!
There should be no reason that the rules need to be changed. Let us say if a KKK member ran and won, then can he or she wear their robes or whatever. I am sick of people coming to this country and have us making allowances for them.
So am i. I am sick to death of US having to change OUR LAWS to cater to other cultures..
Diversity should go to blazes. This is a melting pot. We all blend together as Americans. If you don’t like it then don’t come here.
The Exhaustive History Of Diversity In Islam
The End.
The scarf which is her custom and belief out of the world of Sharia and Islam, have no place on the floors of the house or senate. Our way of life through the constitution is diametrically opposed to Islam.
This should not be passed.
AMEN to that Mike.
>> This should not be passed. <<
But will be, bet on it.
The democrats are desperate so anything they can do to dis America is good as far as they are concerned.
Hell to me, even Proposing it, shows they are incapable of upholding their oaths to DEFEND OUR laws and constitution.
Feel assured that since the DNC published it 1963 Communist Manifesto they don’t give a damn about our Republic’s laws and Constitution, but for taking over this country to communism, but I hate to tell them that muslims just want us dead and that includes them.
Are they going to represent all faces? Some wear military helmets. Others motorcycle helmets. Some wear chef’s hats or golf visors. Hoe about a nice green derby with a shamrock on the side?
Some, a vast majority of white males, apparently, wear tall white cones on their heads. What about those of us with excess skin on top? What if we don’t wear a hat at all?
Will we still be equally represented?
NO HEAD LEFT BEHIND!
I get the feeling she is mostly going to represent Islams phony public face.
Who needs fifth columnist in the USA when it now has muslims, democrats and rino’s intent on completely destroying America’s own culture and replacing it with that of muslims and communist.
For the U.S. House of Representatives to amend the decades-old rule forbidding members from wearing head coverings in order to accommodate a newly elected female Muslim member who wears a hijab is seen by the left as an act of inclusiveness. However, I believe that Ilhan Omar and many other devout Muslims in the U.S. will see this not as an accommodation but as an act of capitulation that proves the superiority of the beliefs of Muslims over those of non-Muslims. If this long-standing rule is abolished, do not be surprised if someday we have a female Muslim member of the congress wearing a burka.
Who would vote that comment down? Somuslim?
Max daddy, I wondered the same thing. Obviously, there are some people who are so blinded by political correctness and biased in favor of Muslims that they do not believe that the ideology of Islam constitutes any threat to our nation’s democratic institutions.
Yep, a muslim shows up and the dimorats immediately start to change the rules to accommodate.
The Jews have been in congress for a hundred years but they never demanded a yarmulke! ?
No head gear changes for anybody and that includes pocahontas !