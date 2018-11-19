Democrats propose headwear rule change for Michigan rep. elect who wears headscarf

According to a 181-year-old rule, Muslim Rep. -elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) cannot wear her headscarf on the House floor, but Democrats have a plan to change that.

Omar, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and incoming Rules Chairman Jim McGovern have proposed a change that would relax the rules to allow for religious headwear, like a hijab or a kippah, according to the Washington Post.

“Public servants working for the People’s House should reflect the faces of America,” reads the proposal, titled “Restore Inclusion & Diversity.”

“The Democratic rules package will provide an opportunity for all Americans to be included in this great institution.”

The current rules, implemented in 1837, insist that “every member shall remain uncovered during the sessions of the House.”

The newly elected members of the 116th Congress is the most diverse class in history, including the first Muslim women, the first Native American women and the first African American women from several states. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 29, is also the youngest women to enter Congress.

