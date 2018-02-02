Democrats Panic Ahead of FBI Memo Release

FBI leadership — including “leaker” James Comey — and the entire anti-Trump cabal want the House Intelligence Committee memo deleted faster than Hillary Clinton’s emails.
It’s because the memo will do more than paint Democrats in a bad light — it will reportedly show the special treatment given to the former U.S. secretary of state and the screws tightened on the Trump team.
In case you missed it, this is the kind of political corruption we see in dictatorships and third-world regimes.
All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.
— James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018
It’s no wonder that Democrats and the “Deep State” have been working overtime trying to block the GOP-authored memo from being released. This week the FBI tried having key players’ names redacted and omitting other important facts to protect their hides.
It’s no secret their friends in media have gone into overdrive trying to discredit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
You know, the ol’ “Shoot the Messenger” trick.
NBC anchor Katy Tur compared Nunes to Edward Snowden, despite the obvious fact that Nunes is an elected lawmaker tasked with — you guessed it — government oversight.
Nancy Pelosi has been tweeting up a storm trying to get Nunes removed from office. Not to mention California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who has done backflips trying to curb the damage. Democrats’ smear campaign against Nunes — and their efforts to try to discredit the memo — are so over the top voters can see they’re in full-blown panic mode.
They should be. The truth is coming out.
We have to be able to trust that the House Intel Chairman will put long-term national security before short-term politics. @DevinNunes has proven he can’t.#RemoveNunes, @SpeakerRyan. pic.twitter.com/rgijiNpawY
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2018
Last night on Fox News, Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said, “I think that the substance of this memo absolutely implicates senior officials at the Justice Department and the FBI, and I think that it shows that the entire (Robert) Mueller investigation should’ve never been started in the first place, that it is built on a false, rotten premise.”
All the more reason voters need more transparency in government, not less. We can’t “Drain the Swamp” if we’re left in the dark.
Sunlight is always the best disinfectant.
___
(c)2018 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Join the discussion
Typical democrap tactics. If they did nothing wrong, hadn’t committed sedition and treason, they should have no problem with the release of the facts. They were so sure hell’liary was going to win, they all came to work naked, and expected no one to notice.
“American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up” Well he finally got something right. This from a weasel who knows how to protect and recognize one of his own, and got ran off the field when the good people stood up.
“We have to be able to trust that the House Intel Chairman will put long-term national security before short-term politics.”Just substitute COMEY type FBI directors for “House Intel Chairman” and she actually gets it right. Oh just keep pointing those single digit fingers at others as three point back at YOU. Even a weasel can smell the telltale evidence of your pointing fingers always lead back to three more of the same crimes committed by you and YOURS. It’s as easy as following bread crumbs or trapping a weasel in his/her lair.
I just read the memo and it is absolutely APPALLING! These vermin democrats in Congress and in the media drone on and on and on about “Russian collusion” when there is absolutely no evidence that it every happened. Meanwhile, this memo paints a very clear picture of collusion between the Hillary campaign, the DNC, Obama’s DOJ, and Obama’s FBI. This is nothing short of CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY at the highest levels of government, blatant abuse of the FISA court to spy on a political rival, all in an attempt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President. Honestly, this is the kind of thing I would expect to see in Stalinist Russia, or Venezuela, or some other S**THOLE country that pretends to be a democracy–not the United States of America! I hope this give President Trump and the Republican led Congress the ammunition they need to finally clean house at the DOJ and FBI, and begin putting together cases to start prosecuting Clinton and Obama people who nearly turned our great nation into just another tinpot dictatorship!
Comey the homey for Obama the communist and the Attorney General Loretta criminal Lynch. Hey Comey, you destroyed computers that belonged to Hillary’s people and these computers would have been used as evidence in the Hillary e-mail scandal. You exonerated Hillary on July 4th weekend and never recorded her when she was questioned and you never put her under oath. First of all Comey the homey criminal, Loretta Lynch makes the determination as to whether Hillary should have been prosecuted, not you. So in effect Comey, you were told by Lynch to take the heat off of her (Lynch) by doing something you had no business doing. Also, you had already drawn up a letter exonerating Hillary a couple of months, before you interviewed her or her staff.
Continued from my comments above: You allowed Hillary’s attorney Cheryl Mills to represent Hillary, even though Hillary’s attorney was a part of the e-mail scandal. You gave Hillary’s staff immunity from prosecution, even though they lied. Huma Abedin’s State Department e-mails on her husband Wiener’s laptop is a felony and you did nothing. Hillary’s staff destroys their cell phones with hammers and you do nothing to recommend prosecuting these criminals. Hillary having a private server for State Department business is a felony. So Comey the homey, you, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr and Rosenstein are nothing but criminals and you are an accessory to Hillary’s crimes!
This is what happens when one succumbs to the siren song of power that is Washington DC.
Comey spent years building a sterling reputation as a straight shooter. But in the end, he was willing to throw it all away for the sake of that power. Just like most others in the DC bubble, he was sure Hillary would win and he was willing to let her off the hook in exchange for him keeping his position.
If he had recommended Hillary be indicted, as she surely should have been (and may well be yet), Comey would likely still be in charge of the FBI.
Instead, Comey decided that making a political bet for his job was more important than the integrity of the nation. Comey lost that bet because enough of the right people in the right states weren’t willing to make that trade off.
Thank God those people made the right decision.
Comey’s statement regarding Joseph McCarthy is disgusting. McCarthy was an honest and decent person unlike the sewer rats inhabiting the district of corruption today. Comey has already been proven a liar and a part of the treasonous democrat party. McCarthy made one mistake. He should have released the names of the communist which had even then infiltrated our govt. The sewer rats of D.C. destroyed a decent man in McCarthy and paved the way for the fdr communist democrat party of today.
I hope the Republicans realize that this could backfire. I mean ya gotta understand that as soon as the memo is released, Nancy Pelosi will be demanding the immediate impeachment of President Bush.
Who cares what Pelosi demands? Time to start worrying more about our country and less about being put down by Democrats who crucify the truth.
The purpose of the Mueller investigation to to prevent anyone in the Democrat conspiracy from being exposed. Mueller was the director of the Democrat Party’s FBI through 2013. Everyone involved in the conspiracy and investigation are his people.
Exactly! Rosenstein appointed Mueller after the Democrats maneuvered Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the “Russian” and Clinton investigations. This gave the Deep State total control to protect felons since Hillary did not get elected to keep the crooked DOJ in charge. Rosenstein is named in this soon to be infamous memo. It is time for millions of Americans to demand the felons be charged now, immediately be removed from office, and go to jail after a speedy trial.
Wet TNT. Nothing happens to the corrupted politicians. This is like a banana republic. I’m so tire of everyone spins, spins, spins, spins>>> No big fish gets indicted or goes to jail. And here we are the citizens suffering the consequences.
3 Parts. READ IT:
LIKE IT OR NOT. THIS MAN PUT HIS NAME AND PICTURE TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY.
ONE HELL OF A LETTER! Read This And Get Educated (He leaves no doubt how he feels…rather refreshing really!
Because I am a “lifer” in the military, I’ve seen the impact of a president more than many of you can imagine. I enlisted with LBJ and saw just what a Democrat clusterflock was all about. I went to Vietnam and saw how we were constantly and incessantly bombarded with micromanagement from Washington that got thousands of military people killed. I sometimes wonder if I’ll get to heaven, but if I go to hell, I’m sure I’ll still be a few hundred floors above that ******* Robert McNamara , LB Johnson, John Kerry, Jane Fonda, and yes, even the “hero” John McCain.
After Johnson “abdicated” rather than having his *** waxed, I lived through Nixon who was hawkish but allowed the generals (and there WERE a few real generals back then versus now) run the show. Nixon was so out of touch that he never knew North Vietnam was about to surrender when the Paris Accord was presented.
Only God could help us after Gerald Ford was beaten by Jimmy ‘Peanuts’ Carter who’d been funded by Saudi money. The military was turned into Section 8 and even the Whitehouse suffered the austerity.
I enlisted in 1968, two tours in VN with ASA. (Choked when “educated” SOS kissinger negotiated surrender) Gave up on the Army when carter was sworn in. 8 years, 8 months, 25 days. Staff Sergeant the last two years.
This is exactly what happens when political correctness takes over and participation trophies are awarded to everyone. They can’t conceive how disgusting and subservient they have become. Donald Trump may NOT be the best person for the job, but he’s such a welcome respite from the candy-assed whimps who’ve been running the swamp that it’s refreshing to see. At the very least, Donald Trump derailed the Socialist train and bought us precious time. If he only does half of what he’s promised, we’ll still be legions ahead of where Obama has dragged us. Already countries who held us in contempt are lining up to be found in the favor of America. Donald Trump has done more in his short time in the public eye..he prevented Hillary Clinton from becoming president!
3/3
So for you liberal lurkers and you half-assed fence-sitters, Tough ****! You had your big hurrah and now your party is over. For you staunch Republicans in office, don’t gloat so much yourselves. You’ve been put on notice by the American people that we’re fed up with ALL YOU ******** and if you don’t start putting America first, you do so at your own peril. You might want to buy a copy of George McGovern’s autobiography and see how shocking and humbling it can be for a professional politician to have to try to find legitimate work once he falls from grace.
This election was pure, unadulterated AMERICAN. Hillary got beaten and AMERICA WON THE ELECTION. You can claim he’s not “your president” all you want, but unless you ‘forfeit’ your American citizenship, …..
YES, HE IS YOUR PRESIDENT!!!!
Go cry a river some place they need water.
SEND THIS EMAIL TO OTHER AMERICANS YOU KNOW…
‘In God We Trust’ Will be on every e-mail I send out from now on because, I don’t want to lose our right to say it!.
And I repeat “God Bless America”
James Cody Chief Master Sergeant USAF (retired)
The election of Trump was a repudiation of the single party political system. If you’ll notice, the difference between democrat and republican party leadership is thinner than a cigarette paper. There is only the big government party in power in our nation’s capitol, and those individuals who attempt to thwart the glacier are ground down and eliminated.
There is a political kabuki dance to fool the voters into thinking that either party is better, but the “loyal opposition” (either party) has no real power.
The election of Trump against all odds, in spite of the combined opposition of the corruptocrat party leadership of both parties should be a wake up to the political scene.
Finally, after near 250 years, this nation has an executive in the executive office rather than a politician or a retired general. His record of accomplishment during his first year has the politicians terrified, thus the muller “investigation”.
Says Comey “..American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up..”
If we think about what he said here we can get an idea of what the Washington political “swamp” is really all about. The Beltway is literally infested with government bureaucrats and group think flunkies who actually believe their own bullsh-t.
The realization that the government has developed into this kind of self-serving cabal of self defined intellectuals over the past decades is like living in a house for 40 years and suddenly discovering the crawlspace under the house is a gigantic nest of rattlesnakes. It’s like these people are living in a separate reality universe.
Unlike many of you who have made comments I will have to see the memo first and then learn if as others who have accused that the memo leaves out information that could taint the memo. I am not like others who speak out without facts.
Personally, I think the memo is going to be a dud. A great big let-down, just like watching “The Curse of Oak Island” or “Geraldo Riviera and Al Capone’s Vault”.
The Guilty run when no one is chasing them
The fact that Adam Schiff,Nancy Pelosi,and James Comey want it buried showes that it should be released ASAP.