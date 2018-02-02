Democrats Panic Ahead of FBI Memo Release

FBI leadership — including “leaker” James Comey — and the entire anti-Trump cabal want the House Intelligence Committee memo deleted faster than Hillary Clinton’s emails.

It’s because the memo will do more than paint Democrats in a bad light — it will reportedly show the special treatment given to the former U.S. secretary of state and the screws tightened on the Trump team.

In case you missed it, this is the kind of political corruption we see in dictatorships and third-world regimes.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

It’s no wonder that Democrats and the “Deep State” have been working overtime trying to block the GOP-authored memo from being released. This week the FBI tried having key players’ names redacted and omitting other important facts to protect their hides.

It’s no secret their friends in media have gone into overdrive trying to discredit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

You know, the ol’ “Shoot the Messenger” trick.

You Might Like







NBC anchor Katy Tur compared Nunes to Edward Snowden, despite the obvious fact that Nunes is an elected lawmaker tasked with — you guessed it — government oversight.

Nancy Pelosi has been tweeting up a storm trying to get Nunes removed from office. Not to mention California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who has done backflips trying to curb the damage. Democrats’ smear campaign against Nunes — and their efforts to try to discredit the memo — are so over the top voters can see they’re in full-blown panic mode.

They should be. The truth is coming out.

We have to be able to trust that the House Intel Chairman will put long-term national security before short-term politics. @DevinNunes has proven he can’t.#RemoveNunes, @SpeakerRyan. pic.twitter.com/rgijiNpawY — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2018

Last night on Fox News, Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said, “I think that the substance of this memo absolutely implicates senior officials at the Justice Department and the FBI, and I think that it shows that the entire (Robert) Mueller investigation should’ve never been started in the first place, that it is built on a false, rotten premise.”

All the more reason voters need more transparency in government, not less. We can’t “Drain the Swamp” if we’re left in the dark.

Sunlight is always the best disinfectant.

___

(c)2018 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)