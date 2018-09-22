Democrats move Kavanaugh nomination into bizarro male-bashing land

The Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has moved out of the field of nomination and into the bizarro field of male-bashing.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation has now become the left’s means of publicly hating on males — white males, in particular, at least according to “The View” host Joy Behar.
Could we please circle this circus show on back to the matter at hand, which, as anyone with long memories can attest, is supposed to be about upholding the integrity of America’s judicial system?
Oh yeah, about that. Behar’s busy doing this instead, speaking in context of discussing the players in the Senate Judiciary Committee who are responsible for Kavanaugh’s confirmation: “These white men, old by the way, are not protecting women,” she said during a recent show, Fox News reported.
And then this marvel of investigative prowess: “They’re protecting a man who is probably guilty.”
On the basis of that standard — “probably guilty” — Behar then demanded Kavanaugh take a lie detector test.
“Let’s see that from you, or are you a coward?” she asked.
At least her hatred is rooted in anti-conservatism, anti-Donald Trumpism. Sen. Mazie Hirono, on the other hand, has gone off the anti-Trump reservation into Hate Men Land.
Speaking on CNN about Christine Blasey Ford’s flimsy — and getting flimsier by the minute, mind you — accusations against Kavanaugh, Hirono had this to say: “[W]hat really bothers me and gets me so angry is the White House is victimizing [Ford]. … Guess who’s perpetuating all these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country. I just want to say to the men of this country — just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.”
Ouch.
Apparently, in Hirono’s world, when a woman makes an accusation, that’s it. Due process done. The guilty finding is in. No need for court, jury, judge or trial. A woman’s accusation is not to be challenged.
She doubled down on that view on CNN.
“Not only do these women need to be heard,” Hirono said, as Elle reported, “they need to be be believed. And you know what, we’re setting up on Monday a situation where there’s not even a modicum of fairness extended to her through an appropriate FBI investigation so there can be at least some attempt at corroboration. She’s not even going to get that and now she’s being faulted for not coming forward? Give me a break here.”
Hirono’s entitled to her opinion, same as everybody else.
But her escalation of the Kavanaugh hearings to encompass the “men of this country” not only shows her inner anger at males — all males, not just Kavanaugh, or Trump, or even Republican males or even “white men, old by the way,” as Behar had the courtesy to single out — is a ridiculous line of rhetoric that needlessly persecutes an entire gender.
All men are evil?
Even to the ears of the most radical feminists, that must seem over-the-top.
Let’s please quit using Kavanaugh as a platform to dump on all the nation’s men — all the nation’s white men. This is about the Supreme Court, for goodness sake, not hating on men.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Hate speech – pure and simple. Way to go, Dimms. You just showed what you are made of.
The more they show their hate for us men, which reflects their similar disgust for the very feminized and female controlled women fearing men left in their own party, the more we Conservative men show up and vote them out of office. Have they learned nothing from the Trump election? Learning workable reason is hard to acquire when under the control of out-of-control female hormones, where getting even by putting the face of the man who used you and threw you away in your youth, on to every even good man, leads to a lonely, divided, unfulfilled life indeed, reflected in a lonely, divided, unfulfilled American nation they create, then destroy as easily as they destroy their own unborn, but for the good women left in America who keep them in check to create more life and American liberty than they can destroy.
AND THIS is exactly why i believe NO WOMAN Should ever hold the white house.. TOO MANY are nothing but vindictive **(ches..
The FBI has already investigated him, six different times! They found nothing about this at any one of them. How will a seventh investigation change anything? Besides they don’t look into these charges. It is outside their jurisdiction. Everybody, including the dims, knows this. They just want to stall the issue.
I’m white, I’m male and I’m proud of it. I’ve never treated any woman inappropriately. “F” all you men hating people!
Help me, ladies, I’m a bit confused. I’m an old white woman and I can tell you firsthand, during the 60s and 70s Women’s Rights Movement, the demand was that “women and men be treated as equals”. What is this crap about “men not protecting women”? Question: Joy, do you want to be treated as an equal or be some delicate flower that has to be protected by men. Honey, you can’t have it both ways! I may be wrong cuz if you’re a Democrat, your “feelings are flapping in the wind”.
I dunno. Maybe DiFi and Hirono are right. There is no need for due process or even trials any more. Let’s just do away with the judiciary. If you are accused then you’re automatically guilty. No need to have prosecutors, judges or juries. That would go for men *and* women. Think of the money we’ll save! /s
“Maybe DiFi and Hirono are right”
It shows they have not given this any thought
It is the weak who benefit the most from all the things they are undermining
It is amazing how those who benefit from it the most are the very ones destroying it.
It is like they don’t have a brain in their head
DiFi and Hirono keep little children locked in their basements for their sexual gratification, as was told by one of their victims from 36 years ago who recalled the memory in a therapy session 6 years ago
The new standard is ZERO EVIDENCE
Do the Dimowits want to continue playing this game?????
I agree with you, Katmandu. As a woman, I found Joy Behar’s comments offensive. Women don’t need to be “protected by men”–we’re perfectly capable of taking care of ourselves. Sometimes that means doing things that are difficult and uncomfortable, like testifying before the Senate Judiciary committee, but if Dr. Ford is going to toss an accusation out there, she needs to be prepared to follow it through to its conclusion, whatever that conclusion may be.
G-d bless you
Kat i unfortunately know many women, who would say “BOTH!”. We wanna be treated as equals, for benefits/pay etc, but STILL Get protected and treated as special flake..
I’ve lost track of the # of times i held a door open for a woman, and almost had my head bitten off by the sheer venom of their rant towards me doing so..
So I’m sure she believes Keith Ellison’s accuser and will see to it he is not elected and is not the chairman of the DNC. And if a woman accuses a man today of sexual assault last week we throw him in jail. No corroborating evidence necessary. People respect this nonsense?
Christine Basley and I were at an orgy where animals were involved
It was 36 years ago and I only remembered it 6 years ago when I was in therapy, cannot remember exactly when, or where or how I got there or home but remember locking myself in the bathroom
Hey, turn around is fair play
If no evidence is the new standard then we all can play
As a side note, by saying I was there shows I would be as damaged as her and it was not the focus. What was the focus is one can say any outrages thing they want with ZERO evidence
This is what the Democrats are admitting
Reasoned discussion is over at this point
It is just a matter of which side you are on
No one can be persuaded or convinced
It is just what you want to believe
Very, very, very dangerous position for any civil authority
It is just a matter of who throws the first punch before the blood starts flowing
Sad to say
“This is what the Democrats are admitting
Reasoned discussion is over at this point
It is just a matter of which side you are on
No one can be persuaded or convinced”
Sounds a lot like their position on Anthropogenic Global Warming.
“It’s settled science! The discussion is over!”
So scientific…
I think I saw you there, Jota. I only came to the orgy because they said there’d be cheesecake. But all I saw was Ford rubbing herself up against all the guys asking them all if they ever plan to be on the Supreme Court.
She was so shameless. She tried to drag me into that bedroom too but once I saw there was no cheesecake I walked away. She was insulted I wouldn’t sleep with her and started yelling “Rape!”
As soon as she did, everyone there began laughing hysterically. As if. That would be like the bear complaining the salmon were trying to force him to eat them.
If I recall correctly, I think she left the orgy disappointed and tried to get strange men in back alleys to rape her there but they wouldn’t have her either. I suppose the smell of tequila and vomit was too much for them.
I can’t recall the date, the house, or even the city this took place in, but it was absolutely, positively Blasey Ford trying to force herself on all the men. And some of the women too.
The liberal “I hate all white males” crowd, all have one thing in common. They are morally depraved racists, bigots, criminals, drug addicts, they hate the police, they break the law, they assault people and they do not want law and order.
backpacker you are spot on but can i add a few to your list?
they embrace evil.
they embrace all forms of perversion.
they hate white christians who worship god and have a gun.
and they will never ever stop trying to destroy america until we are at full blown war!
AND
They want full govt protection against any negative consequences for doing all this.
AND are venomous towards ANYONE trying to say “BUT look at your abject hatred”..
“They’re protecting a man who is probably guilty.”
To me that sounds like preponderance of evidence, not “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Since she’s describing a supposed criminal act (big stretch but yeah) preponderance of evidence isn’t enough. Case dismissed.
However, slander/libel is a civil case, meaning lawsuit. I see the great preponderance of evidence indicating that she’s lying to destroy his good name. This is actionable. I would go after her for several counts of libel and slander, for every time she said out loud or dictated to the printed newspapers that Kav tried to force himself on her.
And realistically, for a girl with her sexual reputation, “forcing yourself on her” would amount to saying hello. It seems that would be more than enough to get her in bed. Since the age of what – 11 or 13 if I’m not mistaken?
Buying her a meal at McDonald’s would be the worst form of seduction.
These would not be true for most girls, but Ford is definitely “gifted” in the ways of sex.
And that describes most feminist leftists.. THEY CARE NOT about due process, or evidence.
“…protecting a man who’s probably guilty” — well, he is guilty of having Y-chromsomes, but so are 3.6 billion others (including 159,800,000 in the US).
BTW, no Demonrat has been found guilty of telling the truth since 2008!