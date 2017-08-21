Democrats forget their legacy while digging up the Confederacy

Because, of course, they want rule of law to reign, a group of citizens began digging up the grave of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis this week over his helping found the Ku Klux Klan.
They only got a few shovelfuls before giving up. But they vowed to return with a backhoe to dig the rest of the man’s grave up later.
Legally speaking, this would be called “grave robbing” and “vandalism,” and might even violate a few of God’s laws, as well. But none of that matters to vigilantes in pursuit against racism and racist racists who practice it.
Real guts, these fine people have, to take a stand against something so popular as racism. Yeah, it’s right up there with gonorrhea, syphilis, flesh-eating amoebas and child rape. Good old red-white-and-blue racism.
But there is a method to this nihilistic madness. Without “racist America,” you would not have the political party known as Democrats. Its entire existence, every dime it raises, every position it takes is based on this century-old cliche that somehow America — the country that invented freedom and self-governance — is still totally racist.
Their leader Nancy Pelosi — a full decade after she became Speaker of the House — is shocked — SHOCKED, I SAY!!! — to find that there are Confederate statues all throughout the Capitol building where she has worked for more than a quarter-century.
Suddenly she finds them “reprehensible” symbols of racism.
“There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country,” Mrs. Pelosi said.
After, apparently, 30 years of herself celebrating “violent bigotry.”
In this land of dishonest race hucksters, it is always important to remember that small lies never win. They always go for the BIG LIE.
Remind me, again, who was behind all the “violent bigotry” of the Civil War? Oh, yeah, it was Democrats. And who was behind all the vestiges of it over the last century? Democrats.
Mrs. Pelosi knows this, of course, because she worked shoulder-to-shoulder for 23 years beside a retired member of the Ku Klux Klan. That would, of course, be the “great senator” from the “great state” of West Virginia, Robert C. Byrd, a lifelong Democrat.
As the “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK, Mr. Byrd recruited more than 100 people to join his chapter and warned in a letter against America becoming “degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.”
Modern-day Democrats denounced Byrd in 1989 by naming the suite of offices in the U.S. Capitol that house Democrat leadership the “Robert C. Byrd Rooms.”
During Black History Month that year, Democrats talked up Byrd for serving in the Senate “with great distinction for more than 30 years.” They noted his “diligent work, attention to detail, boundless energy and intense loyalty.”
Funny, Adolf Hitler also noted those same prized characteristics in awards he gave his most efficient oven masons and wire-fence builders.
Democrats also denounced Exalted Cyclops Robert C. Byrd by placing him No. 3 in line for the presidency.
And to think that a racist like Donald Trump sits in a seat once reserved (three times removed) for the great Exalted Cyclops Robert C. Byrd!
Anyway, we shall see if Nancy Pelosi and fellow members of the racist Democratic Cartel will call for the dismantling of the Robert C. Byrd Democratic Senate office rooms. Or the 400 bridges, roads and federal buildings that bear his name in West Virginia.
In his defense, Exalted Cyclops and Democratic Sen. Robert C. Byrd did later renounce his membership in the Klan.
Once, more recently, while advising that young people get involved in politics, he added this admonishment: “Be sure you avoid the Ku Klux Klan. Don’t get that albatross around your neck. Once you’ve made that mistake, you inhibit your operations in the political arena.”
So, nothing to do with the KKK being a bunch of dumb, racist scumbags. It just makes it hard to advance very far in politics.
Unless you are a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.
DemoRATS = play the race card, play the war on women card and play the so called women’s health card (murder of the unborn), erase history = be in bed with the devil / satan!
Lets see, they forgot Lester Maddox, a good democrat, they forgot LBJ, another good democrat, they forgot George Wallace, another really good democrat and friend to the Negro, and how about digging up up old Margaret Sanger, the eugenics LADY(?), and of course that outstanding symbol the democratic party; The Honorable Senator Rbt. Byrd………. Hallowed Halls of the houses of congress????? Get off it Pelosi, there hasn’t been any honor there to make them Hallowed in more than 50 years. Byrd renouncing the Klan is like Hilary denying Billie Bobb had sex with Lewinsky
They’ve not forgotten her.. THEY hold sanger up as a great woman…
These nuts are Charles Manson crazy. They need to be eliminated
Yes, Robert Byrd… the longest serving member in the history of the US Senate. And recruiting chief for the most racist organization in US history (except maybe for the Black Panthers and BLM).
You forgot CAIR….
CAIR isn’t really racist. I think they’ll let anybody into their cult as long as they pledge to kill infidels.
But they are still a hate group cause they DO support jihadists..
Bury these so called citizens and who in the hell would bother to dig up their sorry *** graves.
The Democrats will never admit to being involved in a party with Racist ties. Some will say though that the Democratic Party has changed to a helping party and the Republicans became a racist party. It still doesn’t sit right with me.
Hypothetical conversation:
Left – it’s not fair to attribute the characteristics of the democrat party over 150 years ago to the current democrat party.
Right- so you would agree it’s not fair to attribute the characteristics of Virginians 150 years ago to current residents? Then stop assuming a monument to the history of the Commonwealth means Virginians today are racist.
But you just KNOW they will say that just ONE right Wing person being violent to the left (or a minority) is proof of institutional racism and indemic hatred of us.. Yet even with THOUSANDS upon THOUSANDS of examples of the LEFTS hatred and violence, its never seen as ‘proof of anything’.. they are all just “lone wolves”..
The Democrat Party was and still is the party of slavery! Prior to the war of Southern Succession it was physical, now it has become mental (the darkies cannot be trusted to make up their own minds) evidenced by the Dems opposing the civil and voting rights of the 60’s. Nancy is in good company: Jeff Davis, Bob(ble head) Byrd, and the lifeless statues which depict physical person but not the mind. It is in the denial of her and the party’s heritage that makes this outrage so ridiculous.
How did people of “Color” ever get fooled into thinking that the “Democrat” Party was THEIR party ? The truth is that the Democrat Party was founded, and has been since its inception, a party of RACISTS !
It’s through generations of oppression disguised as welfare (ie, free stuff). Rather than give them ‘opportunity’ to learn skills, get educated and better themselves long-term, the democrats give them a little money to buy lottery tickets, cigarettes and alcohol while forcing their kids to stay in government schools with curriculums that instill their victimhood from an early age. Conservatives instead propose that the welfare freebies are taken away and that money spent on charter schools and job training, which is all categorized as ‘work’. So they naturally thank the Democrats for the ‘gifts’ and demonize conservatives as ‘slave owners’ who want to put them back to work. Free stuff vs work. It’s an easy choice when you’ve been told for 50-plus years that you shouldn’t have to do any better, which is what the Democrats tell them.
Decades upon decades of indoctrination and of hooking them on the teet of welfare.. That’s how TRT..
The Democrats haven’t “forgotten” their legacy. They are just hoping the REST OF US have forgotten their legacy. And of course the IGNORANT THUGS of BLM and antifa are too STUPID and ignorant of history to know the difference! They are the “storm troopers” and “Nazi brownshirts” of the American Left, not to mention the American ISIS that wantonly DESTROYS any historic statue and monument in their path.
What these IGNORANT FOOLS fail to understand is, the Commucrats encouraging them to burn our country down have a DIFFERENT objective–and that is to OVERTHROW the results of the last election, and to demonize and de-legitimize our Republic form of government and the Constitution that defines it as “created by evil old white men who owned slaves.” That’s because THEIR goal is to start another civil war so they can ILLEGALLY seize power during the chaos created by their “useful idiots” and establish a globalist totalitarian dictatorship. They are determined to see that we can NEVER vote them out of power again! They are doing the EXACT SAME THING the Bolsheviks did in 1917 Russia, but their army of ignorant THUGS is too dumbed-down STUPID to understand that, because they are IGNORANT of history.
There is NO REASON the rest of us should tolerate this BS. Declare BLM and antifa the DOMESTIC TERRORISTS they are, and subject to be SHOT ON SIGHT any time they start their rioting/destructive BS anywhere in this country. ANYBODY garbed in black and wearing a mask should be subject to be shot on SIGHT for the TERRORIST ENEMIES OF FREEDOM they truly are. When you are dealing with such breathtakingly IGNORANT and VIOLENT MALICE, I don’t see what OTHER response is possible.
Amen teabag. I have been in support of summary execution of anyone wearing a mask, a helmet, carrying a club, or any other weapon, starting a fire, throwing any object, during a public demonstration. “Peaceful assembly for the redress of grievances” does not mean violent rioting. These criminals deserve a hail of bullets, and nothing less.
I agree. All this revisionist history crapolium, is nothing more than an veiled attempt to cover UP their own sick history..
If you had asked any of these ‘outraged’ libtards ten days ago to tell you where the nearest Confederate statue was located, all you would have gotten is a blank stare.
Like Nancy, they have been driven past any number of these statues for years or decades and not given a second thought to them.
Now it is a ‘politically correct’ thing to demonstrate their horror of all things Confederate.
A nation which allows its history, its past, to be destroyed is on its way to dissolution. A people who cannot see the statues representing the countries past are a nation of people who will have no concept of who we are nor the reason that many Americans gave their lives to end a sad part of our past, Slavery in America.
Those who instigate the removing of statues do so under the subterfuse that the statues of honored soldiers involved in the war between the North and the South is an affront to Blacks in America when those statues are a record of the progress made by Black Americans in this country. Slavery ended 150 years ago. (Congress Passes 13th Amendment, 150 Years Ago. ) The removing of the statues will not change history nor will it advance race relations between the races it can only advance the feelings of anamosity and division.