Democrats force leader to resign over, ‘I stand for the flag. I kneel at the cross’

The executive director of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee abruptly resigned after drawing fire from committee members for what they described as racially insensitive messages that he and his wife allegedly posted on Facebook.
Mark Salvas, 47, of Plum, whom the committee hired in September, resigned on Tuesday, according to committee Solicitor Jim Burn.
Burn said the committee is searching for a replacement, but he declined further comment. Eileen Kelly, who chairs the committee, could not be reached Wednesday.
Salvas did not return a call seeking comment.
“We have a zero tolerance for sexual harassment or racism of any kind,” said state Democratic Committee Chairwoman Nancy Mills. “I think Chairwoman Kelly made the right decision once she was aware of the issues.”
The controversy centers on Facebook posts allegedly made by Salvas and his wife, Cindy DeZort-Salvas, in July and September.
“I’m not sure how to comprehend what he has up there, but it’s insensitive to African Americans,” said state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, a committee member. “The action was wrong. The action was insensitive, and for that he had to go. African Americans are the backbone of the Democratic Party, and you can’t have someone at the head of your party not understanding the backbone of the party.”
One of the posts in question showed Salvas and his wife with the message, “I stand for the flag. I kneel at the cross,” apparently a reference to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, according to a screenshot of the post found on Facebook by the Tribune-Review.
Another post was a request from DeZort-Salvas for donations to help former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s legal defense. Rosfeld, who is white, has been charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II after a June traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. The black teenager’s death sparked a series of protests during the summer.
“Michael Rosfeld and his family have been like family to me,” the post said. “I know him to be a very dedicated officer.”
A third post featured an image of a Confederate flag with the message, “A crazy guy shoots up a church and you ban a flag. People stomp on the American Flag and you say it’s their right?!? That’s a special kind of stupid.”
The committee’s executive director basically serves as an office manager. Salvas has been involved with the Democratic Party for years and previously served in the same position during the early 2000s. He ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for Oakmont council and in 2017 for Plum council.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
More racial by Democrats who are doing more to divide this country, than anytime in history. I saw nothing in any of the three examples given that is racial insensitive, unless you go around with that black chip on your shoulder looking for someone to knock it off. Perhaps Mark Salvas and his wife need to think about changing their Party affiliation?
A pastor’s wife once made a comment to me. She said she didn’t know how anyone could be a Christian and be a (Bible-believing) Democrat. Maybe this couple will finally see that the Democrat Party is not very Christian, obviously. Organizations can change over time. Time to change. Wake up & Forget tradition.
Dems with any common sense… go to #walkaway
I do believe you are correct.
The Democrat Party sure seems to be in line with and worship the evil one.
All we can do is not accept their evil philosophy and keep our faith in Jesus Christ and abide by his teachings.
And vote these demonized Liberal Democrats out of offices of ANY kind of authority.
That is a truth fact, Morals.
The modern Dem Party is no longer compatible with our nation.
The Dems hate the Flag and despise the Constitution, and then say they love America.
The Dems hate the cross and act like “your religious beliefs” should never be mentioned in public, and then turn around and claim to be Christians. Obama claimed this. The Clintons claimed this. John Kerry too. The list goes on.
They have convinced themselves that it’s morally acceptable to be “against abortion personally” but then back candidates who would fire up the abortion mills and kill more babies all through the night. Chelsea Clinton went so far as to say it was un-Christian to oppose abortion.
The Dems are double-minded in every one of their policies. Up is down, left is right, red is blue. Literally red is blue. Back in the 80’s the Dems were “red” and the GOP was “blue” (thus the term blue dog Democrat) but the Lib Media switched it on us since then. The obvious comparison of Dems to Reds (communists) had to be hidden.
LINK
A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways (James 1:8). This describes every Lib.
Hold on.. SO a dem gets FIRED for saying what he wants on his PRIVATE twitter page? BUT I thought dems were all for ‘freedom of speech’, like with all those libtard professors, who called for trump’s assassination, or for someone to kill Kavenaugh’??
I too stand for the flag and kneel at the cross. I thank God for this great country that I have lived in all my life. It is sad to see such hatred for Patriotism and Christianity. What so many people do not realize is that one day every knee shall bow and every tongue proclaim that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God.
Exactly HOW IS ‘I stand for the flag. I kneel at the cross’ in ANY WAY harassment or racial?
“We have a zero tolerance for sexual harassment or racism of any kind,” said state Democratic Committee Chairwoman Nancy Mills.
The Liberal Democrat Party has zero tolerance for ANYBODY who does not bow down to them and their evil self-righteous philosophy.
With liberals, ANYTHING not praising or kissing their butts, is seen as harassment/racist.
The only thing Democrats have no tolerance for is anything or anyone who disagrees with their twisted socialist view. This nation would be no more if Hillary the beast had become president. People are leaving their party in huge numbers but main stream media always gives just the opposite.
I bet they switch parties.
Sounds good to me……..there are far too many who are always looking for an excuse to crap on others for their views. Please at least TRY to get past skin color!!
If this doesn’t get them to switch, i doubt anything would.
When will these democrats and liberals and others of the world realize that the old white guys, who were persecuted, then created a society that worked so well that all wanted to come to it. Even today, the old white guys are bending over backwards for these tards and yet are trying to keep this country strong. BUT, this democrats and liberal socialist are trying really hard to steal all that works in the name of diversity. Get over it dems and libs.
Maybe we need to STOP bending over backwards then. IMO ITS because of all the caving in, to appease these ignoramouses, that we have gotten into the state we are in.
Libs will go through all sorts of contortions to make anything they choose “racist”. The fact that they are constantly doing this shows what blatant racists they themselves are. Hey libs! If you want to see a racist just look in the mirror.
“…African Americans are the backbone of the Democratic Party, and you can’t have someone at the head of your party not understanding the backbone of the party.”
Really? So what you are saying is that AAm’s are socialist/communist/fascist God hating pagans? That is the demonrat party today and they are the backbone of it? Sounds like a very, very insensitive thing to say and you should all fire yourselves!
Saying that “African Americans are the backbone of the Democratic Party”…. Isn’t that extremely racist in and of itself???
And since blacks as a whole make up only what, 19% of society, saying “they are the backbone’ is doing a MASSIVE disservice to all the whites who vote dem.
Democrats eating their own
Could not ask for a better gift
Don’t stop now, have another
Ed Gainey has it wrong. Dems might call Black people the backbone of the party, but they are treated like they are the tailbone.
The only intelligent comment I can make regarding the Dems racist position is Communist Crap
This action proves that the Demorats are not loyal to our flag and don’t like religons.
No, they actually do like the “religion” of islam, since it preaches totalitarian rule of all men and the subjugation of all women. For most Demoncrats, those ideals fit nicely into their plan for the world.
Only Abrahamic ones PRA.. They bow down to kiss up to mudslimes..
If you see racism in every comment you will find it. I would say to the couple…come to the Republican party! We understand that the flag is a symbol of our great country and the rights we are blessed to enjoy; we also understand that God is the source of the rights we enjoy and he is the only one we should be bending our knee to. WELCOME to the party of sanity and logic.
“Thou shalt kneel before the powerful ‘D’, and have no other gods before me.”
Funny to hear a Democrat Politician saying Blacks are the backbone of the Democrat Party. If that were the case, remember President Trump’s first SOTU speech? When he mentioned all the positive news about the Black Community (more opportunities, lowest unemployment rate ever, etc.), remember the Democrat response? Near-total silence, the CBC and Black Leadership remained seated and scowling, looks of hate/anger on Democrat faces. Democrats claim Blacks as their backbone only because for decades Democrats have kept Blacks enslaved to the Party and voting Democrat. But Blacks are waking up and seeing the Democrat Plantations around them and how they’ve been exploited. If Democrat Politicians want to be honest, they’ll say Illegal Aliens are the Backbone of the Democrat Party…for it’s the Illegals the Democrats are exploiting at the moment.
This proves that a moderate or even a democrat is not accepted in the low life socialist anti American treasonous demon rat party. The Democrat Party is no longer in existence when freedom to express your views is grounds for dismissal. HOW LOW CAN THESE RATS GO? Answer is lower than grass. If anyone votes democrat because they have been there for decades, you might want to realize that democrat party exist no more.
ANd proves they ONLY Want free-speech for their ANTI American, Commie loving, view point.
He should have added —
I stand for the flag.
I kneel at the cross.
I grovel to no man.
I see NOTHING racial in this posting nor anything about race. Apparently the Democrats want No Black or Hispanic Christians in their camp to correct the insane party line and keep any resemblance of morality in their party, let alone keep them from destroying themselves which is what Liberal secular socialist always end up doing when they keep blindly stumbling in the dark without the light of their creator to illuminate the way.
First of all, there is NOTHING in those posts that is “racially insensitive.”
But — having said that — let’s imagine that there WAS.
In that case: BIG. . DEAL. TOO BAD. If someone DOES say (or write) something that really IS “racially insensitive,” then grow a thicker skin. There’s something known as The First Amendment, upon which this country is founded, and is obliged to operate under. A citizen can say (or write) ANYTHING that he, or she, wants to, as long as it does not MATERIALLY cause injury to, or place in jeopardy, another citizen. I’m really sick & tired of this “prescribed allowable speech” that we have allowed to take hold in this society.
Did you hear about the town mayor up here, in ohio, who was effectively forced to resign this week, because of HIS ‘racially insensitive comments’?
Nothing racist about that statement:
* it behooves American citizens to stand for their flag, a display of patriotism
* on kneeling at the cross, that does have a spiritual/religious context (specifically Christian — and there are lots of examples of black Christians such as Clarence Thomas and Jesse Petersen), which is supposed to transcend race!
Only a Dem or a Muslim could find anything racist in the statement!!!
Well of course he is thrown out of Dem party since the only thing they actually stand for is for everyone to “stand up bend over and just take it”.
I stand for the FLAG and Kneel for the CROSS and I’am not a racist.
This is a problem for the INBRED operatives of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization.
That being said, it’s now very clear INCEST Laws must be strictly enforced, it’s an absolute medical certainty it causes mental illness.
Misprint here; should’ve read,”pandering to African-Americans is the backbone of the Democratic Party.” And I might say, disrespecting them. Blacks at a far greater percentage than dopey white folks “kneel before the cross” and probably for that matter, stand before the flag. Despite what the media and other members of the Democratic Party would have people believe.
That’s a good point K. I know a FAR greater # of blacks who are die-hard church goers, than i know whites who go.
So why are those pastors not speaking out?
My recommendation to this fine man is to #walkaway
It’s a simple matter of branding. The Democrat Party feel they own the copyright to blackness. The “black cause” is theirs because they “own” the black vote.
They feel they own blacks. If I was black I’d be pizzed.
Why can we not have our personal opinions without being hung with descriptions of insensitivity? Where are the lines drawn between sensitivity, overly sensitive and insensitivity? It is sad that we need to watch every word we utter so as to not offend someone, somewhere. People need to learn to accept that others have opinions that differ from person to person and not let them interfere with life. Toughen your skin!
Because to liberals, you must and always, support the party line. Individuality is not allowed.
YOU WILL BE ASSIMILATED!
This ain’t your father’s Democrat Party.
Just last week, I told a friend of mine that today’s Dem Party is not the one he knew when he moved to Japan during the Clinton administration. Even BC and Harry Reid made public speeches against illegal immigration back then.
Black population control has been a success. Other means of populating a base were needed in conjunction with the fast tracking of the plan to overload the welfare systems and crash the economy.
Dems talk about saving the planet for the children’s future while they are gambling that they will outlive the calm before the chaos. Their future kids have already been ground up.
We managed a “Curves Ahead” with Trump. Actually altering the course at this point is going to be ugly.
The statement that is called racist is simply a personal belief that is in no way racist or even racial. The charge that it is racist is just the enforcement of the party line. The notion that a party can decide what to consider offensive to any segment of the population is far more racist than the statement.
Darn, they found our spy 😀